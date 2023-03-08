Mavericks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (34-32) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Pelicans, starters for Dallas are Luka, Kyrie, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, and Tim Hardaway Jr. (due to Bullock’s injury). Mavs Live is on now. Harp and I are live from New Orleans at 630 on BSSW, with tipoff at 6:45. – 7:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Who’s ready for some hoops? ⬇️
#MFFL
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
NO starters: Murphy, Ingram, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
first five
#Pelicans | @Verizon
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Hoop Streams is BACK ahead of Mavs-Pelicans on ESPN‼️
Hoop Streams is BACK ahead of Mavs-Pelicans on ESPN‼️

Are the Knicks legit title contenders? How far can the Grizzlies go without Ja? Which playoff matchups do we want to see most?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd said most likely Tim Hardaway Jr. will slide into the starting lineup for Bullock, who is out. – 6:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A lot gets monotonous during an 82-game NBA season, but watching young kids’ awestruck reactions after interacting with Luka Doncic never does. pic.twitter.com/TRnD0VrGWL – 6:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leaders this season:
30-point games — Luka
40-point games — Dame
50-point games — Luka
10-assist games — Hali, Trae, Jokic
15-assist games — Harden
20-assist games — Harden
10-rebound games — Sabonis
15-rebound games — AD
20-rebound games — Gobert pic.twitter.com/3Xmm4JEnn5 – 6:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The @NBA on ESPN crew for tonight’s Pelicans – Mavericks game 👏👏👏
#InternationalWomensDay
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Straight buckets 🏀
@Christian Wood | #MFFL
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans are 8-20 since Zion’s initial hamstring injury. He will miss the next 7 games, at minimum. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Luka set to go for B2B
– Jokic’s home winning streak
– Blazers/Celtics importance
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/LqGqg6pPt9
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans optimistic about Zion Williamson returning from hamstring injury before end of regular season https://t.co/dmxQUEzAyO pic.twitter.com/1cYdhKKwd7 – 6:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
primetime Pelicans ⭐️
⏰ 6:30 pm
📺 @espn/@BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd confirmed Reggie Bullock (doubtful with right quad contusion) is out tonight, but “hopefully by Saturday [in Memphis] he’s ready to go.”
On Luka Doncic playing his first back to back tonight since early December: “15 games left, there’s no room for a break.” – 6:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans reveal updated timetable as star remains out with hamstring issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-… – 6:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
She is on the scene.
Happy #InternationalWomensDay to Assistant Coach @KristiToliver 🙌 #MFFL
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey auction will be a game-worn Jonas Valančiūnas jersey benefitting Noble Minds Institute For Whole Child Learning!
BID HERE >> https://t.co/iTiB8cVsjp
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss at least two more weeks after being re-evaluated, the Pelicans say.
Zion has been sidelined since Jan. 2. pic.twitter.com/orhRT2RDz8 – 6:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Coach Willie Green says Pelicans are optimistic that Zion Williamson will return at some point in the regular season. This after team announced he will be evaluated again in two weeks. – 5:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
📍 the crib
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he’s still optimistic Zion Williamson will be able to return before the end of the regular season – 5:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says team is optimistic Zion will return before the end of the regular season.
Says he’s doing some spot shooting work. But team wants to be mindful of his return to play after he suffered the setback last time. – 5:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“It’s go time.”
-HC Willie Green
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Grizzlies announce Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next four games. So he’ll miss at least two of the three upcoming meetings with the Mavericks, starting on Saturday in Memphis and a rematch Monday in Dallas. – 5:40 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson will miss at least two more weeks, the Pelicans say. – 5:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans announce that Zion Williamson is making progress with his right hamstring strain with the next exam in about two weeks. That would be after consecutive games against the Rockets at Toyota Center March 17 and 19. – 5:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Zion Williamson (hamstring) will miss a minimum of two more weeks, Pels say. – 5:38 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Pelicans statement on Zion: “…forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks.” – 5:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Zion Williamson was re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks, Pelicans say. – 5:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his hamstring strain and the team determined he will remain out at least another two weeks, per the Pelicans. – 5:36 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant will remain away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least the next four games, team says. Memphis faces the Warriors, Mavericks twice, and Heat during that span. – 5:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Switch over to the #Pelicans app to answer 5 questions and just like that, you’re entered to win two club tickets to the home game vs San Antonio!
@SeatGeek
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza and forward Matt Ryan to G League affiliate @iawolves.
Both players will be available for Iowa’s game tomorrow against Rio Grande Valley. – 4:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Fittingly @CallieCaplan is in New Orleans to provide @dallasnews coverage.
All-female ESPN crew to broadcast Mavericks-Pelicans game for International Women's Day dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…
Mark Followill @MFollowill
I can't believe we're only here in New Orleans for the 2nd night of a B2B (the other game was TNT in October). Definitely need a wknd trip here this summer. For now, instead of a Cubano at one of my fave spots, Cochon Butcher, I went porchetta cheesesteak & root beer. Amazing!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Really concerning quote from Willie Green
🏀 Offense shouldn’t be this bad after last season
🏀 Coaches can grow and improve just like players
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/7W18Mud1Nf – 3:30 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Loss column 4-13 in the West:
PHX: 29
DAL/GST: 32
LAC/MIN: 33
LAL/NOP/OKC/POR: 34
UTA: 35 – 3:28 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Right back to it.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks is expected back with the #Nets despite Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving failure that had some viewing his stay as tenuous. He'll get a chance to oversee this retooling, centered around Mikal Bridges. #nba
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
MFFLs! Come to our watch party TONIGHT at @Topgolf in Dallas ⛳
Join us for the game, fun and giveaways ⬇️
#MFFL – 2:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game day in NOLA.
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
⌚ 6:30PM CT
📺 @ballysportssw
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/wnDXjkZpjw – 1:31 PM
