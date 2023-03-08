Mavericks vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,213,065 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,785,741 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Followill

@MFollowill

Was like an All-Star break for us on the broadcast. Missed being with the MFFL the last two games, nice to have some great Kyrie (33 pts) and Luka (29 pts) highlights to call and share from the win over the Utah Jazz. 1:51 AM Was like an All-Star break for us on the broadcast. Missed being with the MFFL the last two games, nice to have some great Kyrie (33 pts) and Luka (29 pts) highlights to call and share from the win over the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/cveO7CDBpJ

Dallas Mavericks

@dallasmavs

Back on the road!

Tune in at 6:30PM CT as we battle the Pelicans ⬇️

#MFFL 1:50 AM Back on the road!Tune in at 6:30PM CT as we battle the Pelicans ⬇️#MFFL pic.twitter.com/VRGydnZZi3

Sarah Todd

@NBASarah

Jazz coach Will Hardy relieved after scary sideline collision with Tim Hardaway Jr. pic.twitter.com/uIXshLyrLn – 1:47 AM Jazz coach Will Hardy relieved after scary sideline collision with Tim Hardaway Jr. https://t.co/AWCkGcBTxW