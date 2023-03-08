Mavericks vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,213,065 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,785,741 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
@MFollowill
Was like an All-Star break for us on the broadcast. Missed being with the MFFL the last two games, nice to have some great Kyrie (33 pts) and Luka (29 pts) highlights to call and share from the win over the Utah Jazz.
@dallasmavs
Back on the road!
Tune in at 6:30PM CT as we battle the Pelicans ⬇️
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/VRGydnZZi3 – 1:50 AM
@NBASarah
Jazz coach Will Hardy relieved after scary sideline collision with Tim Hardaway Jr.
@MavsPR
Kyrie Irving has totaled 276 points, 50 rebounds and 69 assists through his first 10 games with the Mavs.
Irving is the first and only player in @NBA history to record 275+ points, 50+ rebounds and 60+ assists in his first 10 games with a franchise — having done it twice now. pic.twitter.com/oZzqoR9a8z – 1:39 AM