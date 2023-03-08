Mavericks vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,213,065 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,785,741 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Followill
@MFollowill
Was like an All-Star break for us on the broadcast. Missed being with the MFFL the last two games, nice to have some great Kyrie (33 pts) and Luka (29 pts) highlights to call and share from the win over the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/cveO7CDBpJ1:51 AM

Dallas Mavericks
@dallasmavs
Back on the road!
Tune in at 6:30PM CT as we battle the Pelicans ⬇️
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/VRGydnZZi31:50 AM

Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Jazz coach Will Hardy relieved after scary sideline collision with Tim Hardaway Jr. https://t.co/AWCkGcBTxW pic.twitter.com/uIXshLyrLn1:47 AM

Dallas Mavericks PR
@MavsPR
Kyrie Irving has totaled 276 points, 50 rebounds and 69 assists through his first 10 games with the Mavs.
Irving is the first and only player in @NBA history to record 275+ points, 50+ rebounds and 60+ assists in his first 10 games with a franchise — having done it twice now. pic.twitter.com/oZzqoR9a8z1:39 AM

