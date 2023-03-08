Nikola Jokic only MVP ever to never have had a teammate selected to All-Star, All-NBA or All-Defense

Tom Haberstroh: Nikola Jokic has never had a teammate selected to All-Star, All-NBA or All-Defense. How rare is that lack of teammate starpower? He’s the only MVP to have that distinction at this point in their career. A typical MVP had ~12 by now. 🪬 @bballilluminati: https://t.co/uih6ajHp2Z pic.twitter.com/96jbbORbGW
Michael Singer @msinger
“I’m not here to win a championship for myself,” Aaron Gordon said when I asked him about this team’s defining trait. “I’m here to win a championship for Joker. Joker’s here to win a championship for Jamal and Michael Malone and Michael Porter. …”
denverpost.com/2023/03/08/nug… – 3:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls are in Denver. That means it was a late night at the Joker compound. pic.twitter.com/AxvWv4wv7G – 3:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Thing is, Harden was the VORP king in 2019. Analytics off the charts. Yet whatd we Hear? Giannis is a 2 way player. Now tell me where that energy is for Jokic? Why do we suddenly not care about defense anymore? See Perk and JJ have this debate that….”
pic.twitter.com/hGXkLEl2w2 – 3:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 20+ points with at least a 70% True Shooting Percentage.
Historical offensive efficiency. Again. – 2:23 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Nikola Jokic has never had a teammate selected to All-Star, All-NBA or All-Defense.
How rare is that lack of teammate starpower?
He’s the only MVP to have that distinction at this point in their career. A typical MVP had ~12 by now.
🪬 @bballilluminati: https://t.co/uih6ajHp2Z pic.twitter.com/96jbbORbGW – 1:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA MVP Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo should be getting more love, but it’s Nikola Jokic’s award to lose
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 1:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, w/guest @Harrison Faigen! We dig into a huge Lakers win over the Grizzlies, Anthony Davis’ 30/20 night, Pau Gasol’s jersey retired, Troy “Jokic” Brown Jr., and more! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 12:08 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I think both can be true: 1) Unconscious bias plays a role in MVP voting and 2) If Embiid had played more *and* posted better advanced stats than Jokic, he would’ve been MVP. I don’t know exactly how to reconcile those two ideas, but First Take’s approach isn’t the answer. – 11:55 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Great conversation with @Adam Mares on Jokic origins and the insane MVP debate houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-adam… – 11:21 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Vucevic on Nikola Jokic and MVP bid: “He doesn’t try to do something just to do it. It’s all within the flow of the game. It’s winning basketball” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:21 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
My podcast partner @jshector happily points out that in any one game, most experts would want KD, not Jokic. He might be right. Probably is. Healthy Kawhi would get votes for that. Giannis too. It’s a fun debate, but not at all what the MVP award is based on. – 7:50 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
1 final thing–sports commentators are getting one thing wrong about this Jokic debate. For three seasons, at TrueHoop.com, I have urged our subscribers and listeners to believe that Jokic is the best player in the world. Because he has been. – 7:48 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I’d feel differently if KD, Kawhi, LeBron, etc. had not missed so many games? But they did. Because of that, I have 1. Jokic 2. Embiid 3. Giannis as the 3 best players in the last 3 seasons. The MVP goes to the seasons best player. It’s been accurately awarded many yrs in a row. – 7:48 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
It’s possible that race played a part in MVP voting back in the 60’s through the first decade of the century. Likely even. I believe it did. So here is the question-if Embiid’s last three seasons were exactly what Jokic did, and vice versa, would Embiid get 3 straight? I say yes. – 7:39 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
We should consider the role of advanced data in the historical MVP discussion. Jokic benefits from it. MJ, early Bron, and others, didn’t. Until recently, it was easy to blur the lines between the top players, and journalists did exactly that to get their guy to win. Can’t now. – 7:32 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m just sad the MVP race got here.
A few bad actors infected the discourse and suddenly it’s not a basketball conversation anymore. Now whatever happens is going to be tainted by all of this nonsense. Jokic, Giannis and Embiid all deserve better than this. – 10:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Catching up on the discourse today:
Jokic suffering no real blowback getting thrown out of multiple playoff games being a sore loser is a better example of white privilege in coverage of him than anything involving MVP voting (where he has been a worthy candidate every year) – 5:50 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It just feels like the discourse is spending so much time arguing about semantics and arguing things off the court that we aren’t actually appreciating that Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Tatum, Mitchell, Luka, Shai, Dame and countless others are just at another level. – 5:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Like, even on just a base level, Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple-double on the best team in the league while also being in the midst of the most efficient shooting season for any player that has ever averaged at least 24 points per game.
What are we doing here? – 4:54 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POD, unlocked, with Colorado content king @Adam Mares. And yes, there’s some media analysis of the Jokic MVP debate https://t.co/9palG8aGPk pic.twitter.com/R5m8K23aRb – 4:47 PM
Writers and broadcasters vote for the award, not players. But Nikola Vucevic offered his opinion in advance of the Chicago Bulls’ Wednesday matchup with Nikola Jokic’s Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. “I think he deserves to get another one, the way he’s playing. I think you take him out of that team, it’s not even close to the same team,” Vučević said. “The things that he does, you look at his stats, the efficiency he’s playing at, it’s very impressive. “And it’s not like he’s putting up numbers and they’re not winning. They’re (25-0) when he has a triple-double. And he plays in a winning way. He makes the right play. He doesn’t force. He doesn’t try to do something just to do it. It’s all within the flow of the game. It’s winning basketball.” -via NBC Sports / March 8, 2023
“You can tell when he plays basketball, it’s just joy for him. It’s easy. It just comes natural to him. That’s what makes him so unique,” Vučević said. “He enjoys winning and playing for his teammates. So it’s fun to watch. “They do such a great job of playing off him. Everybody fits in their role. That’s what makes them such a great team. And he’s one of the best players in the league and the best player on that team. He can score in different ways. You never know what to expect when he has the ball. He’ll be looking one way and throw a crazy pass to the other side of the floor. Obviously, a helluva player who we have to game plan for very well.” -via NBC Sports / March 8, 2023
Following the blow up on First Take, Denver sports radio hosts Vic Lombardi, Marc Moser and Brett Kane welcomed Charles Barkley onto their show to discuss the discourse between Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick. “That’s asinine and silly,” Barkley said of Perkins’ take. “Asinine, silly and stupid. Pick one of the words, whatever one you want.” -via Awful Announcing / March 7, 2023