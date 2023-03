Pau Gasol's No. 16 Lakers jersey unveiled next to Kobe Bryant's

“Ko-be, Ko-be, Ko-be,” the fans chanted. “Pau-Gasol, Pau-Gasol,” the fans chanted. When Gasol’s jersey was unveiled in the arena rafters at halftime of the Lakers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies, it slowly appeared next to a jersey belonging to Bryant. Standing at center court in a suit and two championship rings, Gasol wept. “I’m just overwhelmed to see all the faces here,” Gasol said in his seven-minute speech. “But I can’t go on without talking about the person and the face that I don’t see. The brother that elevated me and … challenged me to be a better player and a better man overall. I miss him so much, like many of us do. I love him. I wish he was here with Gigi.” Gasol stared at the two lit jerseys hanging high in the darkened arena. “I love you brother,” he said . -via Los Angeles Times / March 8, 2023