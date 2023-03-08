Pau Gasol's No. 16 Lakers jersey unveiled next to Kobe Bryant's

Pau Gasol’s jersey was officially retired by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, his No. 16 taking its place right alongside longtime teammate Kobe Bryant’s No. 24. The bond between Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 at 41, and the big man from Spain was strong and the emotion showed for the 42-year-old Gasol during Tuesday night’s ceremony. “I can’t go on without talking about the person and the face that I don’t see. The brother that elevated me, inspired me, challenged me to be a better player – just to be a better man overall,” Gasol said during the halftime ceremony as “Kobe” chants broke out amongst the crowd at Crypto.com Arena.
Source: Jace Evans @ USA Today Sports
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:56 AM
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
pic.twitter.com/nAV3xAIMjs – 1:30 AM
pic.twitter.com/nAV3xAIMjs – 1:30 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
“I actually told Pau that I want to hopefully be up there one day as well. I mean, that’s a huge honor to be up there with the greats — and he deserves it.” – 1:12 AM
“I actually told Pau that I want to hopefully be up there one day as well. I mean, that’s a huge honor to be up there with the greats — and he deserves it.” – 1:12 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis said he told Pau Gasol he wants his No. 3 retired by the Lakers one day to join the likes of Gasol and all of the other legendary Lakers big men. – 12:57 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers fans celebrated and cried with Pau Gasol on Tuesday night, everyone holding Kobe in their hearts.
ocregister.com/2023/03/07/swa… – 12:44 AM
Lakers fans celebrated and cried with Pau Gasol on Tuesday night, everyone holding Kobe in their hearts.
ocregister.com/2023/03/07/swa… – 12:44 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
On the evening Pau Gasol had his No. 16 retired, Anthony Davis scored 30 points in a gritty win over Memphis. pic.twitter.com/bHrbkDcSoK – 12:38 AM
On the evening Pau Gasol had his No. 16 retired, Anthony Davis scored 30 points in a gritty win over Memphis. pic.twitter.com/bHrbkDcSoK – 12:38 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Apropos that Anthony Davis, the most recent Lakers championship center, comes up huge on a night honoring Pau Gasol, the previous Lakers championship center. AK – 12:28 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Pau spoke on Kobe during his jersey retirement speech 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/z1GZhnNgKg – 11:36 PM
Pau spoke on Kobe during his jersey retirement speech 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/z1GZhnNgKg – 11:36 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Phil Jackson is in the building tonight for Pau Gasol. pic.twitter.com/4PpjvCWV1W – 11:35 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
One of the true gentleman in sports, @Pau Gasol pic.twitter.com/iWym2sWp8m – 11:31 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Great to see #Lakers honor him. #NBA – 11:24 PM
Great to see #Lakers honor him. #NBA – 11:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pau Gasol thanked teammates, Phil Jackson, Mitch Kupchak, Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ training staff pic.twitter.com/ToAsK59HXC – 11:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Pau Gasol is honored as his jersey is unveiled in the rafters pic.twitter.com/g6IAYjNhTb – 11:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Pretty sure that speech was like 7 minutes longer than it might have otherwise been b/c Pau was worried he might forget to thank someone, which is basically Pau in a nutshell. BK – 11:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
An emotional Pau Gasol sees his No. 16 Lakers jersey hanging next to Kobe Bryant’s on the rafters pic.twitter.com/kUQ9bJkPYC – 11:20 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Enhorabuena, @Pau Gasol. pic.twitter.com/HHJduVsHT7 – 11:19 PM
Enhorabuena, @Pau Gasol. pic.twitter.com/HHJduVsHT7 – 11:19 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Amazing moment for Pau Gasol, a player who rarely ever got to stand in the spotlight on his own. pic.twitter.com/Q0DDV3JlOK – 11:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kobe Bryant predicted Pau Gasol would have his No. 16 Lakers jersey retired next to his pic.twitter.com/106Epsz3t0 – 11:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Phil Jackson, Metta Sandiford-Artest, Derek Fisher and Sasha Vujacic on the next Pau Gasol video tribute pic.twitter.com/h10KD9nQpX – 11:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Pau Gasol was a menace in those 08/10 Finals. Those are the series that first got me into the #Celtics around 10-12, him & Garnett going at it. Nothing but respect. The finish to ‘10 is tough for fans to this day though, and his play was a big reason why #Lakers won. – 11:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Marc Gasol will have his day in Memphis, and I’m sure Pau will be there for him. pic.twitter.com/wu3krINYrY – 11:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers are honoring Pau Gasol during timeouts of tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/wFftNn5Fa8 – 11:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If Pau hadn’t been available to attend tonight’s ceremony for whatever reason, his dad could have easily stood in for him without anybody noticing. AK pic.twitter.com/WMH91JLH8D – 11:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Santi Aldama with 10 already on Pau night? Lakers fans firing up the trade machine so fast right now. – 10:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers played a video tribute for Pau Gasol during the first timeout of the second quarter. Here was his reaction to another standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/FaW7ab2q6P – 10:42 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
After watching a video tribute, Pau Gasol choked back tears as he held his daughter. pic.twitter.com/Zz35O3Igoq – 10:41 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Pau Gasol is already in tears sitting courtside with his daughter watching highlights of his time with the Lakers and hearing Kobe Bryant talk about their relationship. It’s going to be an emotional halftime ceremony when Pau gets his jersey retired. – 10:41 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Pau Gasol is already in tears sitting course with his daughter watching highlights of his time with the Lakers and hearing Kobe Bryant talk about their relationship. It’s going to be an emotional halftime ceremony when Pau gets his jersey retired. – 10:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers played a video highlighting the trade that brought Pau Gasol to LA, some of his on-court highlights and a reel of his charity work, culminating with a riff of Placido Domingo, the Spanish opera star. Gasol was moved to tears. pic.twitter.com/b7d8fbqu7e – 10:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans greeting Pau Gasol with a strong ovation pic.twitter.com/rUZYY0FChZ – 10:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Pau Gasol just emerged from the locker room tunnel carrying his daughter and received a standing ovation from the Crypto.com Arena crowd. – 10:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Bo Cruz just arrived for Pau Gasol’s retirement ceremony pic.twitter.com/vGLz1hQaTH – 10:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Metta Sandiford-Artest, Jose Calderon and former Lakers athletic trainer Gary Vitti among the people here for Pau Gasol’s Lakers jersey retirement ceremony – 10:15 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Pau Gasol jerseys on every seat tonight are high quality replicas. Not the normal shirt jersey knockoffs you normally see at such occasions. pic.twitter.com/d34RymEIV0 – 10:11 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Pau Gasol’s No. 16 will be retired tonight next to Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 just the way the two of them wanted it. pic.twitter.com/6ksHFbaaxH – 10:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Pau Gasol on having a night like tonight without Kobe Bryant: “I miss him a lot. I miss him a lot. There’s nothing I can do about it, but to love his family. That’s how I deal with it.” – 9:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I was giving Darvin Ham a hard time when I asked if he had a favorite memory of Pau Gasol busting him: “It’s safe to say he was a lot better, a lot bigger than I was, a lot more skilled. But I was a harder hitter. I can tell you I spent a lot of fouls trying to guard that dude.” – 9:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are giving No. 16 Pau Gasol replica jerseys to all fans in attendance tonight pic.twitter.com/nYodzV3dQL – 9:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Special night for the great Pau Gasol…His retired #16 jersey will go next to Kobe’s #24 pic.twitter.com/1vho9E5paH – 8:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Pau Gasol showing off his 2009 and 2010 Lakers championship rings pic.twitter.com/oFoBKWT0ir – 8:19 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Pau Gasol meeting with media before his No.16 jersey is retired by Lakers pic.twitter.com/MZyCTUwuzu – 8:12 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Moved by Pau Gasol and his words on his jersey retirement, Kobe, etc. He’s what you would call a mensch – 8:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pau talked about how much he treasured his relationship w/Kobe off the court, as it wasn’t common for Kobe to open himself up that way, adding how meaningful it is to him that the bond has continued between Pau, his family and Vanessa Bryant and her girls. – 8:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Tonight is the night Pau Gasol gets his Lakers jersey retired. pic.twitter.com/Modlk363y6 – 8:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pau Gasol on Kobe Bryant: “I miss him a lot. There’s nothing I can do about it, other than love his family. That’s how I deal with it.” – 8:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pau Gasol on his bond with Phil Jackson and handling his motivational tactics pic.twitter.com/2ZPwM3nivw – 8:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pau Gasol on his bond with Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/HhlcH3pEom – 7:54 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Where were you when you found out the Lakers traded for Pau Gasol 15 years ago? I was in Phoenix for the Super Bowl. I had to triple check the deal was official. It didn’t seem real. The Lakers were contenders again. They went to three straight Finals and won back-to-back titles. – 7:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pau Gasol on his upcoming Lakers jersey retirement and Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/d6S6TNpDds – 7:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Pau Gasol, back in the arena, fidgeting with his two championship rings as he talks about his jersey being retired tonight at halftime. pic.twitter.com/C1tQSDeRZC – 7:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pau Gasol here before his Lakers’ jersey retirement ceremony. Pau is wearing his two NBA championship rings pic.twitter.com/DbiBjihWCR – 7:43 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Back in 2020, I interviewed Pau Gasol for ClutchPoints & he said this about the Lakers possibly retiring No. 16: “It would be a privilege to be in that group. It means a lot to me that the fans would like to see that. It will be beyond my dreams to be able to experience that.” – 7:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
“When Pau retires, he will have his number in the rafters next to mine, I really look forward to the day when he’s giving his speech at center court in front of all the fans who have supported him over the years. It’s going to be an awesome night.” — Kobe Bryant in 2018 pic.twitter.com/ySgXeQjOHt – 4:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Favorite story from covering Pau Gasol with the Bulls: one time in Portland we happened to be at the Nike store at the same time. Said hi and left each other alone. About 20 minutes later we bump into each other and he asks me, in all seriousness: “Are you finding everything OK?” – 4:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tonight, 15 years after L.A. traded for him, Pau Gasol’s No. 16 will go up in the rafters. I wrote about his Lakers legacy, with help from Pau, Jeanie Buss and Mitch Kupchak https://t.co/T6RHD7hTw4 pic.twitter.com/me5dGEJSag – 4:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers, Pau Gasol’s jersey retirement, Clippers, Dodgers, Rams rebuilding(?), Aaron Rodgers, and more! Listen up! AK – 4:32 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Really good @Shaun Powell piece on how the relationship between Pau Gasol & Kobe Bryant went beyond being championship teammates nba.com/news/pau-gasol… – 3:57 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’m excited to see Pau Gasol have his No. 16 retired by the Lakers. Can’t be understated how his arrival helped elevate them to a championship organization again. He wasn’t some role player; his skill & smarts were essential. Kobe & Phil don’t get those last two rings without him – 3:52 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I have no idea what he’s saying but here’s Santi Aldama talking about Pau Gasol. pic.twitter.com/LilSntPfu5 – 2:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Should be pretty cool when the Lakers retire Pau Gasol’s jersey tonight. pic.twitter.com/KzVRHxn4QL – 2:32 PM
Kevin Ding @KevinDing
I expected Pau to be a little more relieved. Maybe downright happy. He stayed pretty much stone-faced. There was still fear in his eyes. And that was a feeling that he wouldn’t get to shake for years to come. – 2:29 PM
Kevin Ding @KevinDing
– EL SEGUNDO, December 2011: Pau was in his car about to leave the Lakers’ training facility as I approached. He rolled down the window, and I broke the news to him that Chris Paul had been traded to the Clippers (not to the Lakers for Pau, as had almost happened before). … – 2:29 PM
Kevin Ding @KevinDing
I told Pau that Kobe and Shaq got along best when they respected what was different about the other one. What came through clearly was Pau’s confidence that he was a strong enough human being to want to work with and learn from everything that Kobe was—for better or worse. … – 2:29 PM
Kevin Ding @KevinDing
– FRESNO, October 2008: Had a fascinating talk with Pau as he started his first full season with Kobe (and first championship season). Pau shared his analysis of the Kobe-Shaq relationship—and he was able to articulate to me just why it would be different for him and Kobe. … – 2:29 PM
Kevin Ding @KevinDing
Even while so often considering trading him, the Lakers always planned on retiring Pau’s jersey. Happy for him that it’s happening tonight. As someone who has spent life legitimately trying to be a renaissance man, Pau appreciates making a mark on this world more than most. … – 2:29 PM
Kevin Ding @KevinDing
A couple recollections from me about Pau, from before and after the titles, offering some context for his Lakers tenure: … – 2:29 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Michigan State’s Tyson Walker was named second-team All-Big Ten and #Michigan‘s Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard were third-team selections. – 12:21 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I spoke to a teammate from Pau Gasol’s first year in the NBA and one from his last year in the NBA, and I watched him play basketball against third graders. The common thread is humanity — a trait that a retired jersey in the rafters can’t fully capture: ocregister.com/2023/03/06/pau… – 11:00 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Clutch Points: Pau Gasol overcome with emotion as his No. 16 Lakers jersey is unveiled next to Kobe Bryant’s 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/t7Sm0NuFko -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 8, 2023
NBA TV: “I love you, brother.” @paugasol pays tribute to Kobe during his jersey retirement #GraciasPau -via Twitter / March 8, 2023
Mike Trudell: Pau talked about how much he treasured his relationship w/Kobe off the court, as it wasn’t common for Kobe to open himself up that way, adding how meaningful it is to him that the bond has continued between Pau, his family and Vanessa Bryant and her girls. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 7, 2023
Fans chanted “M-V-P” as Anthony Davis walked to the free-throw line late in the fourth quarter, one minute before he and the Lakers finished off the Grizzlies 112-103. “I actually told Pau, I want to be up there one day as well,” Davis said. “…I want to be in that category, that group.” The Lakers have sole possession of ninth place in the Western Conference and are two games under .500. Davis’ tip-in iced the game in the final seconds, finishing off a 30-point, 22-rebound performance. Asked for his thoughts on Davis, coach Darvin Ham drew inspiration from the rafters. “Wilt?” Ham joked. “…Full-blow Wilt Davis. He’s playing like a monster.” -via Los Angeles Times / March 8, 2023
“Ko-be, Ko-be, Ko-be,” the fans chanted. “Pau-Gasol, Pau-Gasol,” the fans chanted. When Gasol’s jersey was unveiled in the arena rafters at halftime of the Lakers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies, it slowly appeared next to a jersey belonging to Bryant. Standing at center court in a suit and two championship rings, Gasol wept. “I’m just overwhelmed to see all the faces here,” Gasol said in his seven-minute speech. “But I can’t go on without talking about the person and the face that I don’t see. The brother that elevated me and … challenged me to be a better player and a better man overall. I miss him so much, like many of us do. I love him. I wish he was here with Gigi.” Gasol stared at the two lit jerseys hanging high in the darkened arena. “I love you brother,” he said. -via Los Angeles Times / March 8, 2023
“Phil, you’re one of a kind,” Gasol said. “You know that, we all know that. I love you. Thank you for encouraging your players to read. Thank you for introducing us to mindfulness. I love you to death.” Jackson, Fisher, Sandiford-Artest and Vujacic also recorded video messages for Gasol that were shown on the video screen during a first-half timeout. -via ESPN / March 8, 2023