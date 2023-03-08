Pelicans optimistic Zion Williamson will return before the end of the regular season

Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says team is optimistic Zion Williamson will return before the end of the regular season. Says he’s doing some spot shooting work. But team wants to be mindful of his return to play after he suffered the setback last time.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans are 8-20 since Zion’s initial hamstring injury. He will miss the next 7 games, at minimum. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans optimistic about Zion Williamson returning from hamstring injury before end of regular season https://t.co/dmxQUEzAyO pic.twitter.com/1cYdhKKwd7 – 6:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans reveal updated timetable as star remains out with hamstring issue
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss at least two more weeks after being re-evaluated, the Pelicans say.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Coach Willie Green says Pelicans are optimistic that Zion Williamson will return at some point in the regular season. This after team announced he will be evaluated again in two weeks. – 5:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he’s still optimistic Zion Williamson will be able to return before the end of the regular season – 5:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says team is optimistic Zion will return before the end of the regular season.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson will miss at least two more weeks, the Pelicans say. – 5:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans announce that Zion Williamson is making progress with his right hamstring strain with the next exam in about two weeks. That would be after consecutive games against the Rockets at Toyota Center March 17 and 19. – 5:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Zion Williamson (hamstring) will miss a minimum of two more weeks, Pels say. – 5:38 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Pelicans statement on Zion: “…forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks.” – 5:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his hamstring strain and the team determined he will remain out at least another two weeks, per the Pelicans. – 5:36 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson return remains uncertain
Michael Scotto: Zion Williamson was re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks, Pelicans say. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / March 8, 2023
NBA Central: Zion Williamson is ‘not close’ to returning, per @Brian Windhorst “I think his setback was significant” (h/t @TopBallCoverage ) pic.twitter.com/0HXyTXEE7m -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 8, 2023