Live stream: Raptors 11, Clippers 6

The Toronto Raptors (32-34) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023
Toronto Raptors 11, Los Angeles Clippers 6 (Q1 06:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As part of a Clippers’ in-game promo, Kawhi Leonard lists as many rappers as he can in 24 seconds pic.twitter.com/dxHntJ2sMd – 10:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors take 11-4 lead with 7:09 left in first quarter after Fred VanVleet 3.
As expected, Raptors spanking LA in possession battle: 3-0 offensive rebounds, 3-0 turnovers.
As NOT expected, LA struggling to score against Raptors defense. Nothing outside of Leonard/Morris drives. – 10:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Turning the ball over three times in the first five minutes isn’t a recipe for a win against these Raptors. – 10:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 11-4 at first timeout, Clippers have 3 turnovers in 5 minutes – 10:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Things we love to see…
Kawhi Dunks pic.twitter.com/TdGhFmRH66 – 10:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby (who served as the primary defender on DeRozan, Beal and Jokic over the last 4 games) starts on Kawhi. Barnes on Paul George. – 10:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Same old, same old
Raptors start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl in a few minutes vs the Clips
No Will Barton, he’s sick – 10:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray just tied Will Barton III for the most made 3s in Nuggets history. The next one gives him the record. – 9:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No team relies more on points off turnovers than the Raptors.
No team has supplied more *live ball* turnovers since All-Star break than the Clippers.
LA needs to defend better, but taking care of ball is everything, especially with double teams coming. Here’s Tyronn Lue on that. pic.twitter.com/jNZyxkLKjx – 9:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/8
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
TOR
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Jakob Poeltl
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Raptors came into this season as Wingstop North of sorts.
It hasn’t gone smooth. The Clippers can relate.
Asked Nick Nurse about the challenges of wing heavy basketball, with both teams needing to add true centers at deadline (and LAC adding new starting PG) pic.twitter.com/lNqe7ZGmk6 – 9:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
How tight is the West right now? 3.0 games separate 9 teams from 5th to 13th. 2 of them will grab a guaranteed playoff spot. 3 won’t even make the play-in. Crazy. And the Raptors’ next 2 opponents – the Clippers (tonight) and Lakers (Friday) – are in the middle of that race. – 9:19 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame Prep
@Paul George x @therabody pic.twitter.com/pgX7vFOx7P – 9:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nick Nurse on December meeting vs Clippers: “We were not in a good place last time we played them.” – 8:53 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Alright and now for @Gary Trent Jr. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vACuzMJFC2 – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“Fighting for their lives” just to avoid the play-in over the last 15 games will help steel the Clippers for the postseason, Ty Lue believes. – 8:30 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Can we just have a moment for @Precious Achiuwa 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NG6uI1auaY – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Before tonight’s game vs. Toronto, Ty Lue mentions again his desire for a better defensive mindset from his team. He said they have to continue to build on the starting lineup foundation that has been here for years: Marcus/Kawhi/PG/Zubac – 8:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Same Clippers starting lineup tonight vs Raptors
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook – 8:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Today and Every Day. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/nU9SeyVL4C – 8:01 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Good to see former #Spurs assistant Cam Hodges still developing as a coach here with #Clippers … was with #Sixers and #Nets in previous seasons.
He’s another one to monitor as an up and coming #NBA coach
#Sports #Business pic.twitter.com/lwTJd3JC39 – 7:50 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In tonight’s first quarter, Trae Young became the third player this season with at least 12 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in a period (Paul George, Anthony Edwards). – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brown was on a two-way deal with the Clippers but had used up his NBA window with them. By starting up with the Knicks on a two-way he gets a prorated window of time with the NBA club. – 7:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 MAILBAG, PART 2
🔘 Anthony Edwards (1:39)
🔘 Knicks (5:02)
🔘 MVP (10:57)
🔘 Clippers (32:05)
🔘 SMOY (39:41)
🔘 Top 10 seeds (48:48)
🎧 https://t.co/moAGozGdkY
🍎 https://t.co/85PlniPTpD
✳️ https://t.co/P8hOc20IvZ
📺 https://t.co/H6E3qDqBUC
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XucDM2kxFp – 7:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Five things to know about tonight’s DTLA matchup!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are signing center Moses Brown on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game for Clippers this season. – 5:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
In post-shootaround news, Raptors say Will Barton is questionable for tonight with a non-COVID illness – 5:12 PM
