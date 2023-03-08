Live stream: Raptors 11, Clippers 6

The Toronto Raptors (32-34) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023

Toronto Raptors 11, Los Angeles Clippers 6 (Q1 06:29)

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Raptors take 11-4 lead with 7:09 left in first quarter after Fred VanVleet 3.

As expected, Raptors spanking LA in possession battle: 3-0 offensive rebounds, 3-0 turnovers.

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Same old, same old

Raptors start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl in a few minutes vs the Clips

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

No team relies more on points off turnovers than the Raptors.

No team has supplied more *live ball* turnovers since All-Star break than the Clippers.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 3/8

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Russell Westbrook

TOR

O.G. Anunoby

Pascal Siakam

Jakob Poeltl

Scottie Barnes

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Raptors came into this season as Wingstop North of sorts.

It hasn’t gone smooth. The Clippers can relate.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

How tight is the West right now? 3.0 games separate 9 teams from 5th to 13th. 2 of them will grab a guaranteed playoff spot. 3 won’t even make the play-in. Crazy. And the Raptors’ next 2 opponents – the Clippers (tonight) and Lakers (Friday) – are in the middle of that race. – How tight is the West right now? 3.0 games separate 9 teams from 5th to 13th. 2 of them will grab a guaranteed playoff spot. 3 won’t even make the play-in. Crazy. And the Raptors’ next 2 opponents – the Clippers (tonight) and Lakers (Friday) – are in the middle of that race. – 9:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Same Clippers starting lineup tonight vs Raptors

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung

Good to see former #Spurs assistant Cam Hodges still developing as a coach here with #Clippers … was with #Sixers and #Nets in previous seasons.

He’s another one to monitor as an up and coming #NBA coach

