Raptors vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Toronto Raptors are spending $4,725,541 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,673,688 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
