Shawn Kemp booked in an alleged drive-by shooting

Six-time NBA all-star and Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp is expanding his cannabis ventures with a new dispensary in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The new location gives Kemp a presence on the north and south end of Seattle. The first cannabis store is located in Belltown and brands itself as a welcoming environment for “cannabis connoisseurs and those new to the green scene.” -via king5.com / February 12, 2023