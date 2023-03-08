Shawn Kemp booked in an alleged drive-by shooting

Adrian Wojnarowski: According to the Pierce (Wash.) Corrections Inmate listings, six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp — a legendary member of the Seattle Sonics — has been booked in an alleged drive-by shooting.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
wanted to share a couple of pictures that melissa tjarks sent me (via jon’s mom, bernie)
nice senior hoops picture and a depiction of shawn kemp scoring on scottie pippen that jon apparently did when he was five (!!!!)
i doubt jon was in favor of jerry krause doing that trade pic.twitter.com/5K0YKn43Pk – 10:13 AM
wanted to share a couple of pictures that melissa tjarks sent me (via jon’s mom, bernie)
nice senior hoops picture and a depiction of shawn kemp scoring on scottie pippen that jon apparently did when he was five (!!!!)
i doubt jon was in favor of jerry krause doing that trade pic.twitter.com/5K0YKn43Pk – 10:13 AM
More on this storyline
Aaron Levine: BREAKING: Former Sonic star Shawn Kemp has been booked into Pierce County Jail. He is currently being held on a charge of “Drive By Shooting.” He was booked at 5:58pm this afternoon. We are following this story on @Fox13Seattle . This is connected to an attempted shooting at Tacoma Mall just before 2pm. Shots were fired from a passing vehicle aiming at someone in the parking lot, on NE side of mall near the “Courtesy Tire” store. According to police, “no one was hit in the shooting.” -via Twitter / March 8, 2023
Six-time NBA all-star and Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp is expanding his cannabis ventures with a new dispensary in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The new location gives Kemp a presence on the north and south end of Seattle. The first cannabis store is located in Belltown and brands itself as a welcoming environment for “cannabis connoisseurs and those new to the green scene.” -via king5.com / February 12, 2023
Kemp’s new dispensary is in a former bank building and offers a wide variety of cannabis products in a Seattle-themed, 3,500-square-foot showroom. A massive mural features Kemp, former Sonic teammate Gary Payton and Bruce Lee next to Jimi Hendrix. “We really went big on this location and I can’t wait for fans to check it out,” says Kemp, who co-owns the dispensary with business partner and General Manager Tran Du. “We’re going to have over 3,000 unique products — best selection in Seattle,” Du said. -via king5.com / February 12, 2023