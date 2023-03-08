Live stream: Thunder 8, Suns 15

The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) play against the Phoenix Suns (36-29) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 8, Phoenix Suns 15 (Q1 07:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This photo from a better angle shows how Kevin Durant hurt his ankle while slipping during pregame warm-ups. (via @blakeb066) pic.twitter.com/ShTqnJNCQC – 9:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has 7 of the Suns’ first 9 points on 3-of-3 shooting, for anyone who still has enough wind in their sails for this game – 9:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Big offensive rebound from Josh Giddey to find Aaron Wiggins for the lay in! – 9:15 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe picking up where he left off in Phoenix
Fouled on a 3-point shot and made all 3 FTs – 9:13 PM
Isaiah Joe picking up where he left off in Phoenix
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ain’t no way Kevin Durant’s home debut will be delayed because of this. What’s going on with playing surfaces in Phoenix? First, the Super Bowl had players slipping & sliding. Now, the reason championship buzz has returned to the Valley twists his ankle pic.twitter.com/fxyABlWYbY – 9:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Flagrant 1 on Gabe Vincent. Not surprised. The officials have been calling this game by the book. – 9:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Suns
Giddey
Joe
Dort
Wiggins
JWill
No KD for the Suns tonight. – 8:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns were just hyping up the crowd about Durant’s home debut (as they should) a few minutes before the news came down. Word slowly circulating through the arena but a lot of people will be surprised when starting lineups get announced.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant (ankle soreness) is now OUT for what would’ve been his home debut for the Suns tonight.
KD slipped on the court during warmups.
📽️: @KellanOlson
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for tonight’s Suns-Thunder game after he slipped during pregame warm-ups. Tonight would’ve been Durant’s first home game as a member of the Suns. Here’s the video: pic.twitter.com/ecYwlq0uQe – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t speak to the severity of it, but KD finished his pregame routine after this. Just a really unfortunate fluke – 8:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Here’s video of Kevin Durant slipping on the floor pregame.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder due to a left ankle injury. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. – 8:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder due to left ankle soreness. Thunder. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. – 8:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder left ankle soreness. Thunder due to. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. – 8:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is a late scratch tonight due to left ankle soreness, per Suns. – 8:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starters!
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
OKC going small without two of its bigger wings. Williams on Ayton but no idea who guards Durant. Guessing the doubles will be coming again. – 8:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Suns starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Josh Okogie
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Durant, Ayton
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starter vs Suns
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We have to be ready like yesterday and keep fighting.❞
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is going to be in his bag tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZcVbNdw2g2 – 8:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reminder: The NBA rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul Dec. 12 vs. OKC, so the count remains at 15, even though he’s gotten 16 total whistles.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Great chart @SteveThunderfan put out today, which shows Lu Dort lapping the field in non-charge offensive fouls drawn.
Asked Mark Daigneault pregame about Dort’s knack for drawing illegal screens.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant signs some autographs for fans on his way off the court pic.twitter.com/0Nkp3LYVeh – 8:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Midpost work for Kevin Durant pregame pic.twitter.com/eISzxiG2Az – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant pregame before #Suns home debut.
Got fans chants.
Got camera filming.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I look at it probably more than I want to admit.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant pregame before his Suns debut in Phoenix: pic.twitter.com/KZAN0NFoI0 – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lu Dort has guarded Devin Booker and Chris Paul when playing Phoenix.
Add Kevin Durant to the list as OKC will face him for the first time in a #Suns uniform in Durant’s home opener tonight.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Durant’s Desert Debut 🔜
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A dozen children have been chanting “KD!” nonstop for the past 10 minutes.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Monty Williams on Dario Saric: “He’s just playing Dario ball … He’s one of the few guys who can get away with five pumpfakes without traveling.” – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
First time all year the Suns have filled up their media seating. Not one spot available. Big night! – 7:01 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The vets frustration is understandable, being expected to mentor SIX guys?! Look at the best teams in the NBA – Bucks are the oldest team by average age, Celtics have ONE player under 25-years-old, Suns are now third favorites to win the chip, they have ONE player younger than 23 – 6:42 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addresses the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole play in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/08/war… – 6:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just different. Another 🔥 Instagram caption another big win. pic.twitter.com/Xsif0OQSQY – 6:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They have an unbelievable point guard and Booker is as good as anybody”
Hall Of Fame Head Coach Larry Brown likes the @Phoenix Suns chances out west #WeAreTheValley
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The second night of a back-to-back lands OKC in Phoenix to take on the Suns. With a continued emphasis on defense, the Thunder looks to settle in and set the tone from the offset.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App
Hear Justin & Eddie breakdown OKC’s win over the Warriors, Knicks loss to the Hornets, today’s League Pass and more…👇
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Loss column 4-13 in the West:
PHX: 29
DAL/GST: 32
LAC/MIN: 33
LAL/NOP/OKC/POR: 34
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Chicago Sky will be featured on two national ABC/ESPN broadcasts this season.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
