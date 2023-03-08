Thunder vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,796,439 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $4,890,068 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked On #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Special win vs GSW
🏀 THIS CORE
🏀 Josh Giddey dominates
🏀 SGA’s confidence
🏀 J-Will and Ous played a big role
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/w2jC9OelaR – 3:21 AM