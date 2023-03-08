Zion Williamson to miss at least two more weeks due to hamstring strain

Michael Scotto: Zion Williamson was re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks, Pelicans say.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss at least two more weeks after being re-evaluated, the Pelicans say.
Zion Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss at least two more weeks after being re-evaluated, the Pelicans say.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Coach Willie Green says Pelicans are optimistic that Zion Williamson will return at some point in the regular season. This after team announced he will be evaluated again in two weeks. – 5:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he’s still optimistic Zion Williamson will be able to return before the end of the regular season – 5:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson will miss at least two more weeks, the Pelicans say. – 5:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans announce that Zion Williamson is making progress with his right hamstring strain with the next exam in about two weeks. That would be after consecutive games against the Rockets at Toyota Center March 17 and 19. – 5:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Zion Williamson (hamstring) will miss a minimum of two more weeks, Pels say. – 5:38 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Pelicans statement on Zion: “…forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks.” – 5:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Zion Williamson was re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks, Pelicans say. – 5:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his hamstring strain and the team determined he will remain out at least another two weeks, per the Pelicans. – 5:36 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson return remains uncertain
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson return remains uncertain
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Richardson back in the lineup tomorrow against Dallas after missing the past two games due to personal reasons.
No Larry, Jose or Zion as New Orleans begins a four-game homestand. – 5:45 PM
Josh Richardson back in the lineup tomorrow against Dallas after missing the past two games due to personal reasons.
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says team is optimistic Zion Williamson will return before the end of the regular season. Says he’s doing some spot shooting work. But team wants to be mindful of his return to play after he suffered the setback last time. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 8, 2023
NBA Central: Zion Williamson is ‘not close’ to returning, per @Brian Windhorst “I think his setback was significant” (h/t @TopBallCoverage ) pic.twitter.com/0HXyTXEE7m -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 8, 2023