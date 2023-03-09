Big fine coming for Fred VanVleet after ripping ref Ben Taylor?

Michael Grange: These are Fred VanVleet’s full comments on the officiating tonight after Raptors loss to the Clippers. Just eviscerating. He will take a fine … very big fine: “I thought Ben Taylor was f*cking terrible tonight. I think that most nights, you know out of the three, there’s one or two that just f*ck the game up. It’s been like that a couple of games in a row. Denver was tough, obviously. You come out tonight, competing pretty hard and I get a bullsh*t tech that changes the whole dynamic of the game, changed the whole flow of the game.”
Source: Twitter @michaelgrange
Source: Twitter @michaelgrange
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet: not loving the NBA’s officiating.
theathletic.com/4290650/2023/0… – 2:54 AM
Fred VanVleet: not loving the NBA’s officiating.
theathletic.com/4290650/2023/0… – 2:54 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In case you were wondering, recent fines for publicly criticizing officials have ranged from $15-35K. Paul George was fined $35K in 2021 for comments that paled in comparison to VanVleet’s. Per the CBA, the max that the NBA can fine a player without going to arbitration is $50K. – 2:43 AM
In case you were wondering, recent fines for publicly criticizing officials have ranged from $15-35K. Paul George was fined $35K in 2021 for comments that paled in comparison to VanVleet’s. Per the CBA, the max that the NBA can fine a player without going to arbitration is $50K. – 2:43 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“You can look it up, most of my techs this year have been with Ben Taylor officiating. At a certain point as a player you feel it’s personal”
VanVleet has been called for a team-high 8 techs this season. 5 have come with Taylor officiating (including his Nov 30 ejection vs NOLA) – 2:04 AM
“You can look it up, most of my techs this year have been with Ben Taylor officiating. At a certain point as a player you feel it’s personal”
VanVleet has been called for a team-high 8 techs this season. 5 have come with Taylor officiating (including his Nov 30 ejection vs NOLA) – 2:04 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Say what you want about FVV but he held nothing back and made valid points. Mentioned Ts that change momentum of the game, fans watching for the players (not refs), and fabric of the game fading bc of how things are w/ players & refs
Got his $25k worth – if not more – 1:58 AM
Say what you want about FVV but he held nothing back and made valid points. Mentioned Ts that change momentum of the game, fans watching for the players (not refs), and fabric of the game fading bc of how things are w/ players & refs
Got his $25k worth – if not more – 1:58 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Fred VanVleet on tonight’s officiating, and more.
pic.twitter.com/lap57HXYJN – 1:45 AM
Fred VanVleet on tonight’s officiating, and more.
pic.twitter.com/lap57HXYJN – 1:45 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Will be more in my story, but…
VanVleet: “Most of the refs are trying hard. I like a lot of the refs , they’re trying hard, they’re pretty fair, and communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be dicks and just kind of f— up the game.” – 1:15 AM
Will be more in my story, but…
VanVleet: “Most of the refs are trying hard. I like a lot of the refs , they’re trying hard, they’re pretty fair, and communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be dicks and just kind of f— up the game.” – 1:15 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet just tore apart ref Ben Taylor in a scrum post-game. You’ll hear more later, but as comprehensive of a criticism of officiating as I’ve heard. – 1:01 AM
Fred VanVleet just tore apart ref Ben Taylor in a scrum post-game. You’ll hear more later, but as comprehensive of a criticism of officiating as I’ve heard. – 1:01 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet just UNLOADED post game on the officiating (31-14 FTs in favour of Clippers), called out Ben Taylor in particular. “I’ll take the fine,” he said and then went off. Wow. – 12:57 AM
Fred VanVleet just UNLOADED post game on the officiating (31-14 FTs in favour of Clippers), called out Ben Taylor in particular. “I’ll take the fine,” he said and then went off. Wow. – 12:57 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
83-74 Clippers over Toronto after 3Q. Siakam with 18, VanVleet with 12. Leonard with 19 + 8; and George with 17. – 11:52 PM
83-74 Clippers over Toronto after 3Q. Siakam with 18, VanVleet with 12. Leonard with 19 + 8; and George with 17. – 11:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes gets a foul, VanVleet gets T’d up and this one’s in danger of getting away from them – 11:35 PM
Barnes gets a foul, VanVleet gets T’d up and this one’s in danger of getting away from them – 11:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A lot happening:
– 8-0 LA run
– LA in bonus last 7:02
– VanVleet tech – 11:35 PM
A lot happening:
– 8-0 LA run
– LA in bonus last 7:02
– VanVleet tech – 11:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps have been soft around the rim. VanVleet just hit with a tech. It’s going south. – 11:35 PM
Raps have been soft around the rim. VanVleet just hit with a tech. It’s going south. – 11:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zubac dunk is late.
Score tied at 49 at halftime. Typical Raptors game: Shooting terrible (39.6%) but staying close due to 10-6 turnover advantage and 7-2 offensive rebound advantage.
LA defense has been good but FVV got warm, and guys like Poole/Fox/Tyus have turned up in 3rd. – 11:09 PM
Zubac dunk is late.
Score tied at 49 at halftime. Typical Raptors game: Shooting terrible (39.6%) but staying close due to 10-6 turnover advantage and 7-2 offensive rebound advantage.
LA defense has been good but FVV got warm, and guys like Poole/Fox/Tyus have turned up in 3rd. – 11:09 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
49-49 at half, Zubac’s dunk at the buzzer is waived off. VanVleet and Siakam with 11 each for Raptors who have 13 points off Clips 10 turnovers. Leonard with 17/5/3 on eight shots. – 11:09 PM
49-49 at half, Zubac’s dunk at the buzzer is waived off. VanVleet and Siakam with 11 each for Raptors who have 13 points off Clips 10 turnovers. Leonard with 17/5/3 on eight shots. – 11:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors completely botch a 2-for-1 at end of second quarter
Tied 49-49 with the Clippers, VanVleet, Siakam have 11 each
Raptors having a brutal shooting night – 11:07 PM
Raptors completely botch a 2-for-1 at end of second quarter
Tied 49-49 with the Clippers, VanVleet, Siakam have 11 each
Raptors having a brutal shooting night – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors lead LA 25-17 through one quarter.
OG Anunoby has 5 points on 2/2 FGs, 1/1 3s. Also has 2 steals. FVV with 3 steals.
LA brought acceptable defense to this game. So of course they have more turnovers (7) than FGs (6/13) to start things out. No 3s either for LAC. – 10:39 PM
Raptors lead LA 25-17 through one quarter.
OG Anunoby has 5 points on 2/2 FGs, 1/1 3s. Also has 2 steals. FVV with 3 steals.
LA brought acceptable defense to this game. So of course they have more turnovers (7) than FGs (6/13) to start things out. No 3s either for LAC. – 10:39 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
With 3 first quarter assists, @Fred VanVleet has moved into third on the #Raptors all-time assist list.
#WeTheNorth #nba – 10:38 PM
With 3 first quarter assists, @Fred VanVleet has moved into third on the #Raptors all-time assist list.
#WeTheNorth #nba – 10:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
That pass to OG Anunoby moves Fred VanVleet into third place Toronto Raptors all-time assist list, passing DeMar DeRozan (2078), now trailing Kyle Lowry and Jose Calderon. – 10:33 PM
That pass to OG Anunoby moves Fred VanVleet into third place Toronto Raptors all-time assist list, passing DeMar DeRozan (2078), now trailing Kyle Lowry and Jose Calderon. – 10:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
With that assist for the O.G. three, Fred VanVleet has moved ahead of DeMar DeRozan (2078) for third on Toronto’s All-Time assists List. – 10:33 PM
With that assist for the O.G. three, Fred VanVleet has moved ahead of DeMar DeRozan (2078) for third on Toronto’s All-Time assists List. – 10:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
News alert from our pals at Raptors PR
MILESTONE | With his second assist tonight, Fred VanVleet has tied DeMar DeRozan (2078) for third on Toronto’s All-Time Assists List. – 10:32 PM
News alert from our pals at Raptors PR
MILESTONE | With his second assist tonight, Fred VanVleet has tied DeMar DeRozan (2078) for third on Toronto’s All-Time Assists List. – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors take 11-4 lead with 7:09 left in first quarter after Fred VanVleet 3.
As expected, Raptors spanking LA in possession battle: 3-0 offensive rebounds, 3-0 turnovers.
As NOT expected, LA struggling to score against Raptors defense. Nothing outside of Leonard/Morris drives. – 10:17 PM
Raptors take 11-4 lead with 7:09 left in first quarter after Fred VanVleet 3.
As expected, Raptors spanking LA in possession battle: 3-0 offensive rebounds, 3-0 turnovers.
As NOT expected, LA struggling to score against Raptors defense. Nothing outside of Leonard/Morris drives. – 10:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Same old, same old
Raptors start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl in a few minutes vs the Clips
No Will Barton, he’s sick – 10:10 PM
Same old, same old
Raptors start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl in a few minutes vs the Clips
No Will Barton, he’s sick – 10:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/8
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
TOR
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Jakob Poeltl
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 9:33 PM
STARTERS 3/8
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
TOR
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Jakob Poeltl
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 9:33 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Fred VanVleet gets the cover pic because the Raptors live on turnovers, and the Clippers transition defense has been unbelievably bad since Westbrook joined the team (transition D stats below via Cleaning the Glass). Plus, their on-ball D in general has been a big problem. pic.twitter.com/jrzlw11EL1 – 1:46 PM
Fred VanVleet gets the cover pic because the Raptors live on turnovers, and the Clippers transition defense has been unbelievably bad since Westbrook joined the team (transition D stats below via Cleaning the Glass). Plus, their on-ball D in general has been a big problem. pic.twitter.com/jrzlw11EL1 – 1:46 PM
More on this storyline
Fred VanVleet: “And you know, most of the refs are trying hard, I like a lot of the refs , they’re trying hard, they’re pretty fair, and communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be d*cks and just kind of f*ck up the game.. And no one’s coming to see that sh*t. They come to see the the players. And I think we’re losing a little bit of the fabric of what the NBA is and was and it’s been disappointing this season. You can look it up: Most of my techs this year have been with Ben Taylor officiating. So at a certain point as a player you feel it’s personal and it’s never a good place to be. That’s not why we lost tonight, we got outplayed, but it definitely makes it tougher to overcome. “ -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 9, 2023
(think the tech was because of your history?) Fred VanVleet: There’s been a certain times this year where I feel our team is getting consumed with the way the whistle is going, especially after the night we just had in Denver the way that finished so there was a couple calls earlier that we all disagreed with. And if I say to my team, ‘come on, guys, let’s keep playing to the bullshit’ and that warrants a tech I think that’s I think that’s a little bit crazy. Like what are we doing, now what I mean? And there’s a fine line obviously, I understand that. But I think the jurisdiction and the power trip that we’ve been on this year with some of our officials in his league is getting out of hand and I’ll take my fine for speaking on it but it’s just this is f*cking ridiculous. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 9, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: “I don’t mind, I’ll take a fine. I don’t really care. I thought Ben Taylor was f***ing terrible tonight. On most nights, out of the 3, there’s 1 or 2 that f*** the game up.” Fred VanVleet on tonight’s officials, and NBA officiating: pic.twitter.com/Plp8DaqNp5 -via Twitter @JLew1050 / March 9, 2023