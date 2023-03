Big fine coming for Fred VanVleet after ripping ref Ben Taylor?

Fred VanVleet: “And you know, most of the refs are trying hard, I like a lot of the refs , they’re trying hard, they’re pretty fair, and communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be d*cks and just kind of f*ck up the game.. And no one’s coming to see that sh*t. They come to see the the players. And I think we’re losing a little bit of the fabric of what the NBA is and was and it’s been disappointing this season. You can look it up: Most of my techs this year have been with Ben Taylor officiating. So at a certain point as a player you feel it’s personal and it’s never a good place to be. That’s not why we lost tonight, we got outplayed, but it definitely makes it tougher to overcome. “ -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 9, 2023