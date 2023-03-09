D'Angelo Russell expected to return and start tomorrow

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are hopeful D’Angelo Russell will be able to return for Friday’s game; he’ll go through a scrimmage-type setting tomorrow and they’ll see how he responds. – 12:49 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said “we are targeting Friday” for D’Angelo Russell to return. – 12:46 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With @Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers are now 7-3 since the trade deadline, despite LeBron only playing three games (all wins) and D’Angelo Russell four (3-1).
That’s brought LAL from 13th to 9th in the West. – 12:45 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell is out tonight. It’ll be the 6th straight game he misses with his ankle injury. – 9:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
D’Angelo Russell is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/HQZ7CskGJN – 7:46 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on D’Angelo Russell: “He went through a full practice today and we expect him to be available for tomorrow.” Russell will return to the starting lineup, with Schröder back to the bench. Ham added Schröder will still be in the mix to finish games. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 9, 2023
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said the Lakers are targeting Friday vs. Toronto for D’Angelo Russell’s return. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 8, 2023
Ryan Ward: Darvin on D’Angelo: “We have a play group arranged for him, so we’re targeting Friday. We’ll go through the play-group process on Thurs & I think what he’s going to add is another high IQ basketball player that has elite skill that meshes well w/ what we already have going on.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 8, 2023