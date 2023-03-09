Fred VanVleet: 'I take full accountability for my actions and what I said'

Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet: “I know the refs are trying their best… We’re gonna disagree at times. I think there are healthier ways to do it than what transpired last night. I take full accountability for my actions and what I said, but I think it’s a learning lesson for everybody.”
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
FVV: “I would like a little more leeway to be emotional & have a reaction (on court). I’m very passionate & part of the reason why I said what I said is because I don’t necessarily care about the money in this instance… I’m leaving it all out there & it’s frustrating at times” – 6:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet: “I know the refs are trying their best… We’re gonna disagree at times. I think there are healthier ways to do it than what transpired last night. I take full accountability for my actions and what I said, but I think it’s a learning lesson for everybody.” – 5:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
ICYMI: Fred VanVleet had some things to say about referee Ben Taylor.
@Bell19Raja also had some things to say about NBA refs to @Logan Murdock.
🔊: https://t.co/xQjztkyjYe pic.twitter.com/zalgYEarZa – 3:22 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I got some Qs last night from folks like, “is he always like this?” So for those paying attention to Fred VanVleet for the first time today: Fred is among the smartest, most grounded & sincere people I’ve covered in 25+ yrs, & you won’t find any1 that will tell you differently. – 2:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Stay humble or get humbled. You notice how people are turning on the Grizzlies? On the TrueHoop Podcast @jshector and @David Thorpe also discuss the Knicks, Fred VanVleet, Kevin Durant’s ankle, and Hawk-Eye coming to the NBA. https://t.co/DwzNip79XK pic.twitter.com/442YkzeyPe – 2:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Since Poeltl trade
ORtg with VanVleet: 116.4
ORtg w/o VanVleet: 101.1
DRtg with Poeltl: 107
DRtg w/o Poeltl: 115.2 – 1:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Marcus Smart gave his two cents on Fred VanVleet’s rant from Wednesday night including a surprising admission about his past treatment from officials masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Cheap joke: VanVleet’s rant was the best-executed Raptors attack all year. – 1:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Re Fred VanVleet: 35K is typically the top-end # when players are fined for criticizing refs. Folks I spoke with were not aware of a suspension for criticizing referees. That said, hard to find a player being both as specific & sweeping as FVV was in this case. – 12:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet going off on the refs last night took me back to a classic Dwane Casey rant about a decade ago: pic.twitter.com/jkkFQKeLDq – 12:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors’ VanVleet doesn’t hold back in ripping referees after loss nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/09/rap… – 12:12 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raptors’ Fred VanVleet curses out referee after loss to L.A. Clippers, says he doesn’t care if NBA fines him torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 12:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Fred VanVleet shredded ref Ben Taylor last night: “Ben Taylor was f—ing terrible… I like a lot of the refs, they’re trying hard, pretty fair and communicate well. Then you got the other ones who just want to be d—s and just kind of f— the game up” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:47 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This is my favorite part of the Fred VanVleet rant from last night. You can see him thinking it over 🤔 Should I do it? Is it worth 15k? F*** it! Let’s do it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/JqRDXNbQtX – 10:54 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet has had enough. The Raptors point guard didn’t like the way their loss to the Clippers was officiated last night and hasn’t liked the whistle all season, so he let the world know it: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/fr… – 10:34 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet has had eight technical fouls called against him in seven games. Five of those fouls were called in games officiated by Ben Taylor. His double-technical foul game against the Pelicans was officiated by Taylor – 10:21 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Fred VanVleet shreds NBA officials, including one ref by name, after Raptors loss: He ‘was f—ing terrible’
cbssports.com/nba/news/fred-… – 9:33 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Toronto’s Fred VanVleet unleashed on NBA officiating after last night’s loss to the Clippers.
“I thought Ben Taylor was f*****g terrible tonight.”
pic.twitter.com/q3dnaHshM0 – 8:35 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet: not loving the NBA’s officiating.
theathletic.com/4290650/2023/0… – 2:54 AM
Fred VanVleet: not loving the NBA’s officiating.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In case you were wondering, recent fines for publicly criticizing officials have ranged from $15-35K. Paul George was fined $35K in 2021 for comments that paled in comparison to VanVleet’s. Per the CBA, the max that the NBA can fine a player without going to arbitration is $50K. – 2:43 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“You can look it up, most of my techs this year have been with Ben Taylor officiating. At a certain point as a player you feel it’s personal”
VanVleet has been called for a team-high 8 techs this season. 5 have come with Taylor officiating (including his Nov 30 ejection vs NOLA) – 2:04 AM
“You can look it up, most of my techs this year have been with Ben Taylor officiating. At a certain point as a player you feel it’s personal”
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Say what you want about FVV but he held nothing back and made valid points. Mentioned Ts that change momentum of the game, fans watching for the players (not refs), and fabric of the game fading bc of how things are w/ players & refs
Got his $25k worth – if not more – 1:58 AM
Say what you want about FVV but he held nothing back and made valid points. Mentioned Ts that change momentum of the game, fans watching for the players (not refs), and fabric of the game fading bc of how things are w/ players & refs
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Fred VanVleet on tonight’s officiating, and more.
pic.twitter.com/lap57HXYJN – 1:45 AM
Fred VanVleet on tonight’s officiating, and more.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“I don’t mind, I’ll take a fine. I don’t really care. I thought Ben Taylor was f***ing terrible tonight. On most nights, out of the 3, there’s 1 or 2 that f*** the game up.”
Fred VanVleet on tonight’s officials, and NBA officiating: pic.twitter.com/Plp8DaqNp5 – 1:39 AM
“I don’t mind, I’ll take a fine. I don’t really care. I thought Ben Taylor was f***ing terrible tonight. On most nights, out of the 3, there’s 1 or 2 that f*** the game up.”
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
These are Fred VanVleet’s full comments on the officiating tonight after Raptors loss to the Clippers. Just eviscerating. He will take a fine … very big fine: pic.twitter.com/YkSJfTdXdg – 1:17 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Will be more in my story, but…
VanVleet: “Most of the refs are trying hard. I like a lot of the refs , they’re trying hard, they’re pretty fair, and communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be dicks and just kind of f— up the game.” – 1:15 AM
Will be more in my story, but…
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet just tore apart ref Ben Taylor in a scrum post-game. You’ll hear more later, but as comprehensive of a criticism of officiating as I’ve heard. – 1:01 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet just UNLOADED post game on the officiating (31-14 FTs in favour of Clippers), called out Ben Taylor in particular. “I’ll take the fine,” he said and then went off. Wow. – 12:57 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
83-74 Clippers over Toronto after 3Q. Siakam with 18, VanVleet with 12. Leonard with 19 + 8; and George with 17. – 11:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes gets a foul, VanVleet gets T’d up and this one’s in danger of getting away from them – 11:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A lot happening:
– 8-0 LA run
– LA in bonus last 7:02
A lot happening:
– 8-0 LA run
– LA in bonus last 7:02
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps have been soft around the rim. VanVleet just hit with a tech. It’s going south. – 11:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zubac dunk is late.
Score tied at 49 at halftime. Typical Raptors game: Shooting terrible (39.6%) but staying close due to 10-6 turnover advantage and 7-2 offensive rebound advantage.
LA defense has been good but FVV got warm, and guys like Poole/Fox/Tyus have turned up in 3rd. – 11:09 PM
Zubac dunk is late.
Score tied at 49 at halftime. Typical Raptors game: Shooting terrible (39.6%) but staying close due to 10-6 turnover advantage and 7-2 offensive rebound advantage.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
49-49 at half, Zubac’s dunk at the buzzer is waived off. VanVleet and Siakam with 11 each for Raptors who have 13 points off Clips 10 turnovers. Leonard with 17/5/3 on eight shots. – 11:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors completely botch a 2-for-1 at end of second quarter
Tied 49-49 with the Clippers, VanVleet, Siakam have 11 each
Raptors having a brutal shooting night – 11:07 PM
Raptors completely botch a 2-for-1 at end of second quarter
Tied 49-49 with the Clippers, VanVleet, Siakam have 11 each
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors lead LA 25-17 through one quarter.
OG Anunoby has 5 points on 2/2 FGs, 1/1 3s. Also has 2 steals. FVV with 3 steals.
LA brought acceptable defense to this game. So of course they have more turnovers (7) than FGs (6/13) to start things out. No 3s either for LAC. – 10:39 PM
Raptors lead LA 25-17 through one quarter.
OG Anunoby has 5 points on 2/2 FGs, 1/1 3s. Also has 2 steals. FVV with 3 steals.
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
With 3 first quarter assists, @Fred VanVleet has moved into third on the #Raptors all-time assist list.
#WeTheNorth #nba – 10:38 PM
With 3 first quarter assists, @Fred VanVleet has moved into third on the #Raptors all-time assist list.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
That pass to OG Anunoby moves Fred VanVleet into third place Toronto Raptors all-time assist list, passing DeMar DeRozan (2078), now trailing Kyle Lowry and Jose Calderon. – 10:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
With that assist for the O.G. three, Fred VanVleet has moved ahead of DeMar DeRozan (2078) for third on Toronto’s All-Time assists List. – 10:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
News alert from our pals at Raptors PR
MILESTONE | With his second assist tonight, Fred VanVleet has tied DeMar DeRozan (2078) for third on Toronto’s All-Time Assists List. – 10:32 PM
News alert from our pals at Raptors PR
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors take 11-4 lead with 7:09 left in first quarter after Fred VanVleet 3.
As expected, Raptors spanking LA in possession battle: 3-0 offensive rebounds, 3-0 turnovers.
As NOT expected, LA struggling to score against Raptors defense. Nothing outside of Leonard/Morris drives. – 10:17 PM
Raptors take 11-4 lead with 7:09 left in first quarter after Fred VanVleet 3.
As expected, Raptors spanking LA in possession battle: 3-0 offensive rebounds, 3-0 turnovers.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Same old, same old
Raptors start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl in a few minutes vs the Clips
No Will Barton, he’s sick – 10:10 PM
Same old, same old
Raptors start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl in a few minutes vs the Clips
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/8
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
TOR
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Jakob Poeltl
Scottie Barnes
STARTERS 3/8
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
TOR
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Jakob Poeltl
Scottie Barnes
