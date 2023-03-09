Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'When I was 15, I was highly recruited by Old Dominion'

Do you ever wish you had the opportunity to play college basketball? Giannis Antetokounmpo: That’s a really good question, actually. I do think about it a lot. You see all these college players when they make it to the league, they talk about their experience and how fun it was, and how different the environment was for them. I came to the NBA when I was 18. I didn’t have the opportunity to experience being around classmates: Lift weights in the morning, go to class, then go to practice, and see all the fans at the game. I did not have the chance to experience that. I came immediately here. So I would definitely have wanted to go to college and have that experience. When I was 15, I was “highly recruited” by Old Dominion. That was my only offer.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to drop 40 points in under 30 minutes this season:
— Devin Booker
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/l0s1tWXrmc – 11:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Conversation today in the press room with @Joe Cowley @KC Johnson @Julia Poe Game 7– who do you have? Jokic, Giannis, Embiid? – 10:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In Orlando, Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo came up not feeling well Tuesday but was hopeful it wouldn’t extend into the next game(s). The #Bucks star is probable to play with a non-COVID illness. – 6:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Thursday’s game against the Nets.
OUT:
Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)
Wesley Matthews (right hamstring strain)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness)
Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness)
Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) – 5:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick an MVP:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 54/28/65%
— 1 seed
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54/36/86%
— 3 seed
Jokic
— 24/12/10
— 63/40/82%
— 1 seed
Tatum
— 30/9/5
— 46/35/86%
— 2 seed pic.twitter.com/fm6fpoo7Ko – 5:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Thing is, Harden was the VORP king in 2019. Analytics off the charts. Yet whatd we Hear? Giannis is a 2 way player. Now tell me where that energy is for Jokic? Why do we suddenly not care about defense anymore? See Perk and JJ have this debate that….”
pic.twitter.com/hGXkLEl2w2 – 3:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA MVP Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo should be getting more love, but it’s Nikola Jokic’s award to lose
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 1:26 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It was just a March night in Orlando, but I couldn’t help but think of Game 5 of the 2021 East Finals last night as Brook Lopez served as the Bucks’ primary rim runner without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Turns out he’s still quite good at it.
At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/6FW5xaMy2S pic.twitter.com/tOAzghxmiZ – 12:57 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Here’s the thing about MVP — there’s still 20-25% of the season left, all the seeds are in play and a ton of shit can happen. Embiid could average 38-40 for 5 weeks. Giannis could go on a 38-15-8 Freak streak. Etc etc. It’s wide open. We need to pass out some Settle Down Juice. – 12:25 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Synergy stats suggest the same — Brook averages 1.27 PPP as a roll man (176 possessions) and Giannis just 1.08 (95 possessions). Being a three-level scorer as a roller (pop to 3, short-roll push shots, oops at rim) certainly helps Brook a lot. – 10:48 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
My podcast partner @jshector happily points out that in any one game, most experts would want KD, not Jokic. He might be right. Probably is. Healthy Kawhi would get votes for that. Giannis too. It’s a fun debate, but not at all what the MVP award is based on. – 7:50 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I’d feel differently if KD, Kawhi, LeBron, etc. had not missed so many games? But they did. Because of that, I have 1. Jokic 2. Embiid 3. Giannis as the 3 best players in the last 3 seasons. The MVP goes to the seasons best player. It’s been accurately awarded many yrs in a row. – 7:48 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Team USA vs Giannis, Greece in Abu Dhabi? Book it. Americans hosting pre-World Cup showcase in Middle East, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4285514/2023/0… – 7:32 AM
Was there a program or coach you wish you could have played for? Giannis Antetokounmpo: Definitely Duke. I like Duke because of the players that came out of that program. You usually see a lot of four men that don’t fit the mold. I think I’m one of those guys. I’m 6’11” and I can handle the ball and pass the ball and get in the paint. You see a lot of people like that who came out of that program: Zion Williamson, Jabari Parker, Jayson Tatum, and Brandon Ingram. Not only are they very good basketball-wise but academically it’s also a great school. -via For The Win / March 9, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness) and Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) have been upgraded to probable for Thursday’s game against Brooklyn. Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) is also probable. -via HoopsHype / March 8, 2023
StatMuse: Anthony Davis tonight: 30 PTS 22 REB 2 BLK 11-17 FG Only Giannis has more 30/20 games this season. pic.twitter.com/LENvZ8ow82 -via Twitter @statmuse / March 8, 2023