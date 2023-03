Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'When I was 15, I was highly recruited by Old Dominion'

Do you ever wish you had the opportunity to play college basketball? Giannis Antetokounmpo: That’s a really good question, actually. I do think about it a lot. You see all these college players when they make it to the league, they talk about their experience and how fun it was, and how different the environment was for them. I came to the NBA when I was 18. I didn’t have the opportunity to experience being around classmates: Lift weights in the morning, go to class, then go to practice, and see all the fans at the game. I did not have the chance to experience that. I came immediately here. So I would definitely have wanted to go to college and have that experience. When I was 15, I was “highly recruited” by Old Dominion. That was my only offer Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win