Grant Williams on diminishing role: If I was happy right now, then you would say I didn't care about basketball

It was a fun moment on what was a somber individual night for Grant Williams once again, but that — or the plethora of shots he put up once he got into the game — couldn’t erase the feeling he’s been carrying throughout the past month. “If I was happy right now, then you would say I didn’t care about basketball,” Williams said. “For me, you just gotta go out there and do what you’re asked. That’s the position I’m in, you’re not the top guy, you’re not the bottom guy, so you gotta focus on what you can control.”
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — I talked to Blake Griffin about how Grant Williams’ #Celtics teammates view his reduced role, and how they’re supporting him through it
“It’ll pass. He’s too important to our team … we’re gonna need him in the playoffs in a big way”
clnsmedia.com/blake-griffin-… – 3:55 PM
NEW @CLNSMedia — I talked to Blake Griffin about how Grant Williams’ #Celtics teammates view his reduced role, and how they’re supporting him through it
“It’ll pass. He’s too important to our team … we’re gonna need him in the playoffs in a big way”
clnsmedia.com/blake-griffin-… – 3:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams is leading the team’s Playbook Initiative right now speaking with middle schoolers about leadership, inclusion and other principles. – 1:40 PM
Grant Williams is leading the team’s Playbook Initiative right now speaking with middle schoolers about leadership, inclusion and other principles. – 1:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“If I was happy right now, then you would say I didn’t care about basketball.”
Grant Williams opens up on his elbow injury, Celtics role & fighting for his spot back in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation.
theathletic.com/4290734/2023/0… – 9:50 AM
“If I was happy right now, then you would say I didn’t care about basketball.”
Grant Williams opens up on his elbow injury, Celtics role & fighting for his spot back in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation.
theathletic.com/4290734/2023/0… – 9:50 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Derrick asked about Grant Williams recent struggles:
He’s doing a good job. Obviously it’s not easy. He’s a great guy, a great person.
We all love Grant. We’ve got his back and he’s got ours. pic.twitter.com/qwcAwTuQ7R – 10:42 PM
Derrick asked about Grant Williams recent struggles:
He’s doing a good job. Obviously it’s not easy. He’s a great guy, a great person.
We all love Grant. We’ve got his back and he’s got ours. pic.twitter.com/qwcAwTuQ7R – 10:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford says Grant Williams has been very professional through receiving fewer minutes in recent weeks. Said he’s made the most of his opportunities and the team is just focused on getting wins. – 10:32 PM
Al Horford says Grant Williams has been very professional through receiving fewer minutes in recent weeks. Said he’s made the most of his opportunities and the team is just focused on getting wins. – 10:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Horford on Grant Williams playing through a slump:
I think the biggest thing is for him to continue to work and stay ready…and he’s been great at that.
Grant has been very professional, very positive. pic.twitter.com/dhPbAPlN9d – 10:31 PM
Horford on Grant Williams playing through a slump:
I think the biggest thing is for him to continue to work and stay ready…and he’s been great at that.
Grant has been very professional, very positive. pic.twitter.com/dhPbAPlN9d – 10:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams makes a 3 in his first minutes in 4Q and gets a nice applause. #Celtics up 25. – 9:20 PM
Grant Williams makes a 3 in his first minutes in 4Q and gets a nice applause. #Celtics up 25. – 9:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams checks in for the first time to start the 4th. – 9:19 PM
Grant Williams checks in for the first time to start the 4th. – 9:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Blake Griffin finishing the quarter at the five, it looks like Grant Williams won’t be in the rotation at all tonight. There have been some nights when Mazzulla went to him in the second half, but Blake & Al are the lone bigs tonight.
More on Grant: theathletic.com/4286617/2023/0… – 9:18 PM
With Blake Griffin finishing the quarter at the five, it looks like Grant Williams won’t be in the rotation at all tonight. There have been some nights when Mazzulla went to him in the second half, but Blake & Al are the lone bigs tonight.
More on Grant: theathletic.com/4286617/2023/0… – 9:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams lost to a tightened rotation in the 1Q again. Asked Mazzulla what it’d take for Grant to escape this slump, and he said: “Time.” – 8:09 PM
Grant Williams lost to a tightened rotation in the 1Q again. Asked Mazzulla what it’d take for Grant to escape this slump, and he said: “Time.” – 8:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on what Grant Williams needs to put Monday behind him:
Just time. He’ll be fine. – 5:48 PM
Mazzulla on what Grant Williams needs to put Monday behind him:
Just time. He’ll be fine. – 5:48 PM
More on this storyline
The biggest thing Williams is trying to control is the discomfort in his right elbow. As reported by The Athletic Tuesday, he’s been dealing with a ligament injury and that has thrown off several facets of his game. But he hasn’t questioned suiting up every day since he said he first hurt it against Philadelphia in early February. “It’s a weird injury, but you play through it because that’s what you do for the team,” said Williams. “It don’t matter if your numbers go down, it don’t matter if your minutes go down because of it, you just do whatever it takes to help the team win.” -via The Athletic / March 9, 2023
After the humiliating missed free throws in Cleveland 48 hours earlier, Williams wanted to get out there and send it. Shoot with no abandon, at least within the realm of pragmatism. If he can’t earn the place he’s held down for over a season now, he’s coming out swinging, just as his coach wants him to. “(Sullivan) said it best, ’I’d rather you take the shot and us tell you to wind it back than not take it at all,’” Williams told The Athletic after the game. “That’s the perspective that I’m going into now. If you’re open or you have the opportunity, whether it’s a little bit contested or open, you let it go and you think about everything else after.” -via The Athletic / March 9, 2023
Grant Williams is shooting 35.4% from the field since February began, 35.1% from three and even slipped to 67.9% at the free throw line on 28 attempts. His 39.5% shooting slump extends over the prior 40 games to Dec. 10 and his defensive versatility hasn’t carried the same staying power when the Celtics shift toward a less switch-heavy defensive approach. -via CLNSMedia.com / March 9, 2023