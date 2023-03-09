Grizzlies had conversations with Ja Morant to be better before gun incident?

“We have had conversations in the past trying to guide him and help him continue to evolve as a person and as a player,” Jenkins said. “Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action.”
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter points scored against the Warriors defense on this road trip: Lakers 33, Thunder 40, Grizzlies 48. No LeBron James, Jalen Williams, Ja Morant. – 8:06 PM
First quarter points scored against the Warriors defense on this road trip: Lakers 33, Thunder 40, Grizzlies 48. No LeBron James, Jalen Williams, Ja Morant. – 8:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said today that the Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before this incident.
“Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 6:41 PM
Taylor Jenkins said today that the Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before this incident.
“Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 6:41 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW PODCAST ($) with returning champion Big Wos. A deep dive on the Ja Morant story, discussion of Jon Stewart vs. local yokel politicians + much more https://t.co/WmHJjgyrU2 pic.twitter.com/7Nz12HpNkp – 5:58 PM
NEW PODCAST ($) with returning champion Big Wos. A deep dive on the Ja Morant story, discussion of Jon Stewart vs. local yokel politicians + much more https://t.co/WmHJjgyrU2 pic.twitter.com/7Nz12HpNkp – 5:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant is expected to miss at least 4 more games for Memphis
Quentin Richardson (@Quentin Richardson) tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how he would approach the situation if he was on the team
#BigMemphis | #KnuckleHeads | @PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/y8Srw3Q6kW – 5:01 PM
Ja Morant is expected to miss at least 4 more games for Memphis
Quentin Richardson (@Quentin Richardson) tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how he would approach the situation if he was on the team
#BigMemphis | #KnuckleHeads | @PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/y8Srw3Q6kW – 5:01 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 96 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Ja Morant and his recent off court indiscretions.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/kQ51j1oQik – 5:01 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 96 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Ja Morant and his recent off court indiscretions.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/kQ51j1oQik – 5:01 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Narrated! Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/narrated-ja-… – 2:42 PM
Narrated! Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/narrated-ja-… – 2:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 1:36 PM
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 1:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
(By @therealmikekb0
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 1:23 PM
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
(By @therealmikekb0
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 1:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steven Adams is out for at least the next four weeks after receiving a stem cell injection to address a PCL sprain in his left knee, per Grizzlies. Memphis potentially facing a playoff run without Adams and Brandon Clarke — with Ja Morant’s status still in flux. – 10:07 AM
Steven Adams is out for at least the next four weeks after receiving a stem cell injection to address a PCL sprain in his left knee, per Grizzlies. Memphis potentially facing a playoff run without Adams and Brandon Clarke — with Ja Morant’s status still in flux. – 10:07 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Durant: A Grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial or incomplete tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. Historically, the average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days). 1/2 – 10:03 AM
Re: Kevin Durant: A Grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial or incomplete tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. Historically, the average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days). 1/2 – 10:03 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful (Why he was indulged until he went too far) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/ja-morants-c… – 9:50 AM
Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful (Why he was indulged until he went too far) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/ja-morants-c… – 9:50 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Deep Dive Into The Ja Morant Situation
🏀 NBA MVP Voting and Race
🏈 Lamar Jackson’s Contract
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/1BvsXedjhN pic.twitter.com/LGBANyievv – 9:46 AM
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Deep Dive Into The Ja Morant Situation
🏀 NBA MVP Voting and Race
🏈 Lamar Jackson’s Contract
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/1BvsXedjhN pic.twitter.com/LGBANyievv – 9:46 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful open.substack.com/pub/houseofstr… – 3:39 AM
Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful open.substack.com/pub/houseofstr… – 3:39 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ja Morant to miss 4 more games; Colorado police say no charges
sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-t… – 3:00 AM
Ja Morant to miss 4 more games; Colorado police say no charges
sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-t… – 3:00 AM
More on this storyline
Mark Giannotto: Most interesting part of this Grizzlies-Warriors game so far? @JaredSGreenberg reported on TNT, via league sources, that if the NBA ends up issuing further punishment it will be at the sole discretion of Adam Silver and it could be retroactive. -via Twitter @mgiannotto / March 9, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the process for Ja Morant to eventually rejoin the team: pic.twitter.com/v3VRT03v9Z -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 9, 2023
Tim Bontemps: The Grizzlies say Ja Morant will continue to be away from the team for at least the next four games. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / March 8, 2023