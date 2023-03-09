Live stream: Hornets 59, Pistons 50

The Charlotte Hornets (21-46) play against the Detroit Pistons (15-51) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 59, Detroit Pistons 50 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ladies and gentlemen, the 2003 Detroit Shock, who the #Pistons are celebrating for the 20th anniversary of their WNBA championship. pic.twitter.com/xZLKYAqTjU – 8:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q2📊
🔹@James Wiseman: 10 PTS / 8 REB / 5-7 FG
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 7 PTS / 4 AST / 2 REB
🔹@James Wiseman: 10 PTS / 8 REB / 5-7 FG
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 7 PTS / 4 AST / 2 REB
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Scary T3rry back at it again 👻
Scary T3rry back at it again 👻
@Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nick with his 3️⃣rd dunk of the night 👊
Nick with his 3️⃣rd dunk of the night 👊
@Nick Richards
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Hornets 59, #Pistons 50.
Wiseman: 10 pts, 8 rebs
Hampton: 8 pts, 2 rebs
Ivey: 7 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Hornets 59, Pistons 50.
12 turnovers, too many again.
Wiseman: 10p and 8r
Hampton: 8p
McGruder/Bagley/Duren 6p each – 8:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What a pass, what a finish🔥
What a pass, what a finish🔥
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @James Wiseman
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit has climbed back into this one, cutting Charlotte’s lead to two with 3:40 left in the half. – 7:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons cut their deficit down to following a McGruder floater.
Clifford calls a timeout. – 7:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry cruisin’ coast to coast 🚘
Terry cruisin' coast to coast 🚘
@Terry Rozier
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Hornets 31, #Pistons 23.
Ivey: 7 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Wiseman: 4 pts, 5 rebs
Duren: 4 pts, 4 rebs, 1 ast
Bagley: 4 pts, 1 reb – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hayes gets a fallaway shot to go as the first quarter expires. Hornets lead by six.
Ivey: 7 points
Wiseman: 4 points and 5 rebounds – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are playing much better since midway through the first. Good ball movement so far.
Rozier is just cooking like he always does here. – 7:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m watching my second Pistons-Hornets game of the past two weeks gambling is a hell of a drug. – 7:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams left in the first half of tonight’s game against the Pistons with a right thumb sprain. He is probable to return to the game. – 7:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington has made some positive strides offensively as the season has gone on which have gone unnoticed.
First 31 Games: 14.3pts FG 40% 3P 32%
Last 31 Games: 16pts FG 48% 3P 38% – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Swin Cash on the 2003 title team: “What separated us that next year was getting Bill Laimbeer at the helm. … We were Detroit ready.” – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hornets lead the Pistons, 13-11, midway through the first quarter.
Not the prettiest of basketball. – 7:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Duren is about to check in for Wiseman, who scored 4 points and grabbed five rebounds in four minute – 7:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Looks like Mark Williams dislocated his right thumb after that foul from Wiseman, it was put back in by Joe Sharp but he has now gone straight to the locker room. Tough break. – 7:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Starters are ready in the 3️⃣1️⃣3️⃣
🔹@Jaden Ivey
🔹@Rodney McGruder
🔹@isaiah__02
🔹@Marvin Bagley
🔹@James Wiseman
@Kia | #Ad pic.twitter.com/TflPLKgS1A – 7:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
From Old Trafford to Hornets-Pistons, a good night of sport lined up 👌 pic.twitter.com/9ctyihfP90 – 7:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
From Old Trafford to Hornets-Pistons, a good night of sport lined up 👌 pic.twitter.com/jhRC3R1983 – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1,673 assists dropped this season by your Hornets, bringing @LendingTree donation total to $33,460 to @RoofAbove to fight homelessness in our community. 💌
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/e7jCcOl3uz – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s keep it rollin’ in Motor City!
📍 Detroit, MI
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/nfkhoVnxmD – 6:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Ivey, McGruder, Livers, Bagley and Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/WmcwIkchh9 – 6:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
And no, Laimbeer doesn’t have any thoughts on the current Pistons. He said he’s retired and maybe watched five minutes of a game a few weeks ago. – 6:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bill Laimbeer and most of the 2003 Shock are at the LCA, Pistons will honor them at halftime. Laimbeer said people honked at him all day after recognizing him.
I asked him if he still feels a pull toward coaching. “I’m done. If I’m doing anything, I’m fishing and golfing.” – 6:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Injury Report at DET
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/732BvUUhsv – 6:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cheryl Ford on if the 2003 Detroit Shock had any doubt of winning the series after losing the first game to the LA Sparks:
“Bill (Laimbeer) always told us to win the home games…We knew we could come back and win. We just had to win the home games.” – 5:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
Tonight's injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart: “Disappointing, like a lot of our injuries. This is the time for those guys to get experience. But it’s something that, fortunately he doesn’t have to have surgery. That’s the important thing.” – 5:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons will honor the 2003 Shock at tonight’s game. “The grit that team had, the togetherness and how hard they played. They resembled their coach, Bill Laimbeer, who I think will go down as one of the greatest coaches in the WNBA as well as for this team,” Casey said.” – 5:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on seeing Duren and Wiseman together down the stretch: “It’s a possibility, because now is the time to experiment and look at that. We have to see if one of them can stretch the floor.” Said Wiseman is likely more suited to be the floor-spacer. – 5:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re welcoming back the CHAMPS!
We're welcoming back the CHAMPS!
Tonight, the 2003 Detroit Shock team is returning to the 3️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their championship win💙❤️
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re welcoming back the CHAMPS!
Tonight, the 2003 Detroit Shock team is returning to the 3️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their championship win💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/iw0ZBrcPXG – 4:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
“But he’ll be extension-eligible!” True, but I don’t think the Pistons will look at his 32.7% clip and think “this guy will never be able to shoot.” He took twice as many 3’s this year than his first two combined, and shot better before he first injured his shoulder in January – 4:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
With Stewart potentially out for the season, we might see the Wiseman-Duren frontcourt a lot – 3:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has a left shoulder impingement and will miss 3-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/PtLmHYMZki – 3:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like Isaiah Stewart may be done for the season, as well pic.twitter.com/l1426YiW4f – 3:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has a shoulder impingement, and he’ll be out for 3-4 weeks, when he’ll be re-evaluated. – 3:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart will miss 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder impingement, Pistons announce. He got an MRI this morning, team says, and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. Good chance this is a season-ending injury. – 3:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say F/C Isaiah Stewart will be reevaluated in 3-to-4 weeks after an MRI revealed a left shoulder impingement.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pistons say Isaiah Stewart has a left shoulder impingement and will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks. – 3:09 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Detroit boxing scene fighting to make comeback to relevance apnews.com/article/565dd0… – 2:26 PM
