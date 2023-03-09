Live stream: Hornets 59, Pistons 50

The Charlotte Hornets (21-46) play against the Detroit Pistons (15-51) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 59, Detroit Pistons 50 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Ladies and gentlemen, the 2003 Detroit Shock, who the #Pistons are celebrating for the 20th anniversary of their WNBA championship.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Hornets 59, Pistons 50.

12 turnovers, too many again.

Wiseman: 10p and 8r

Hampton: 8p

HALFTIME: Hornets 59, Pistons 50.

12 turnovers, too many again.

Wiseman: 10p and 8r

Hampton: 8p

McGruder/Bagley/Duren 6p each

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Detroit has climbed back into this one, cutting Charlotte's lead to two with 3:40 left in the half.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons cut their deficit down to following a McGruder floater.

Pistons cut their deficit down to following a McGruder floater.

Clifford calls a timeout.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Ivey: 7 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts

Wiseman: 4 pts, 5 rebs

Duren: 4 pts, 4 rebs, 1 ast

End of the 1st quarter:

Ivey: 7 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts

Wiseman: 4 pts, 5 rebs

Duren: 4 pts, 4 rebs, 1 ast

Bagley: 4 pts, 1 reb

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hayes gets a fallaway shot to go as the first quarter expires. Hornets lead by six.

Ivey: 7 points

Hayes gets a fallaway shot to go as the first quarter expires. Hornets lead by six.

Ivey: 7 points

Wiseman: 4 points and 5 rebounds

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are playing much better since midway through the first. Good ball movement so far.

Pistons are playing much better since midway through the first. Good ball movement so far.

Rozier is just cooking like he always does here.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I'm watching my second Pistons-Hornets game of the past two weeks gambling is a hell of a drug.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

PJ Washington has made some positive strides offensively as the season has gone on which have gone unnoticed.

First 31 Games: 14.3pts FG 40% 3P 32%

PJ Washington has made some positive strides offensively as the season has gone on which have gone unnoticed.

First 31 Games: 14.3pts FG 40% 3P 32%

Last 31 Games: 16pts FG 48% 3P 38%

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Killian Hayes is set to check in.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Swin Cash on the 2003 title team: "What separated us that next year was getting Bill Laimbeer at the helm. … We were Detroit ready."

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hornets lead the Pistons, 13-11, midway through the first quarter.

Hornets lead the Pistons, 13-11, midway through the first quarter.

Not the prettiest of basketball.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Duren is about to check in for Wiseman, who scored 4 points and grabbed five rebounds in four minute

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Looks like Mark Williams dislocated his right thumb after that foul from Wiseman, it was put back in by Joe Sharp but he has now gone straight to the locker room. Tough break.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

From Old Trafford to Hornets-Pistons, a good night of sport lined up 👌

James Plowright @British_Buzz

From Old Trafford to Hornets-Pistons, a good night of sport lined up 👌

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

1,673 assists dropped this season by your Hornets, bringing @LendingTree donation total to $33,460 to @RoofAbove to fight homelessness in our community. 💌

1,673 assists dropped this season by your Hornets, bringing @LendingTree donation total to $33,460 to @RoofAbove to fight homelessness in our community. 💌

#LetsFly

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

And no, Laimbeer doesn't have any thoughts on the current Pistons. He said he's retired and maybe watched five minutes of a game a few weeks ago.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bill Laimbeer and most of the 2003 Shock are at the LCA, Pistons will honor them at halftime. Laimbeer said people honked at him all day after recognizing him.

I asked him if he still feels a pull toward coaching. “I’m done. If I’m doing anything, I’m fishing and golfing.” – Bill Laimbeer and most of the 2003 Shock are at the LCA, Pistons will honor them at halftime. Laimbeer said people honked at him all day after recognizing him.I asked him if he still feels a pull toward coaching. “I’m done. If I’m doing anything, I’m fishing and golfing.” – 6:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Injury Report at DET

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Injury Report at DET

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Cheryl Ford on if the 2003 Detroit Shock had any doubt of winning the series after losing the first game to the LA Sparks:

Cheryl Ford on if the 2003 Detroit Shock had any doubt of winning the series after losing the first game to the LA Sparks:

"Bill (Laimbeer) always told us to win the home games…We knew we could come back and win. We just had to win the home games."

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart: "Disappointing, like a lot of our injuries. This is the time for those guys to get experience. But it's something that, fortunately he doesn't have to have surgery. That's the important thing."

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Pistons will honor the 2003 Shock at tonight's game. "The grit that team had, the togetherness and how hard they played. They resembled their coach, Bill Laimbeer, who I think will go down as one of the greatest coaches in the WNBA as well as for this team," Casey said."

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey on seeing Duren and Wiseman together down the stretch: "It's a possibility, because now is the time to experiment and look at that. We have to see if one of them can stretch the floor." Said Wiseman is likely more suited to be the floor-spacer.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

We’re welcoming back the CHAMPS!

We're welcoming back the CHAMPS!

Tonight, the 2003 Detroit Shock team is returning to the 3️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their championship win💙❤️

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

"But he'll be extension-eligible!" True, but I don't think the Pistons will look at his 32.7% clip and think "this guy will never be able to shoot." He took twice as many 3's this year than his first two combined, and shot better before he first injured his shoulder in January

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

With Stewart potentially out for the season, we might see the Wiseman-Duren frontcourt a lot

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has a left shoulder impingement and will miss 3-4 weeks.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Looks like Isaiah Stewart may be done for the season, as well

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Stewart will miss 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder impingement, Pistons announce. He got an MRI this morning, team says, and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. Good chance this is a season-ending injury.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Pistons say F/C Isaiah Stewart will be reevaluated in 3-to-4 weeks after an MRI revealed a left shoulder impingement.

The Pistons say F/C Isaiah Stewart will be reevaluated in 3-to-4 weeks after an MRI revealed a left shoulder impingement.

More NBA from me:

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Pistons say Isaiah Stewart has a left shoulder impingement and will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks.