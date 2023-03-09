Jaylen Brown tired of playing with mask

But Brown admitted he’s “tired” of the protective gear despite the looks. “I know it looks cool, but sometimes it’s hard to breathe,” Brown said. “It kind of limits your vision at times depending on the lighting and depth perception. But y’all don’t want to hear none of that, that’s something like excuses and stuff. Come out each and every night and make it happen.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “I’m kind of tired of the mask, to be honest. I know it looks cool. But sometimes it’s hard to breathe. It kind of limits your vision at times depending on the lighting and depth perception. But y’all don’t want to hear none of that, that’s something like excuses.” – 11:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown says he’s “kind of tired” of playing with the mask: “I know it looks cool, but sometimes it’s hard to breathe. It kind of limits your vision at times.” But he’ll continue to wear it since his cheek isn’t healed yet.
Jaylen Brown says he’s “kind of tired” of playing with the mask: “I know it looks cool, but sometimes it’s hard to breathe. It kind of limits your vision at times.” But he’ll continue to wear it since his cheek isn’t healed yet.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Will this be the first night in a very long time Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rest for the entire fourth quarter? – 9:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Three Smart fouls & Jaylen Brown is getting stretched out along the sideline.
White-Brogdon-Hauser-Tatum-Griffin in the game. – 8:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
“You can look at it and go two different ways. You can go up or you can go down. I want him to go up.”
Jaylen Brown was referring to Grant Williams and his costly missed free throws. But his words could speak for the Celtics as a whole.
bostonglobe.com/2023/03/06/spo… – 10:28 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown gave some interesting perspective on Celtics struggles since the All-Star Break masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:59 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on taking a few hits to the face tonight: “I love it.” – 10:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
91 minutes of game play for Jaylen Brown across about 26.5 total hours – 9:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics put themselves in position to steal this one and needed to after Friday’s debacle, IMO. 2/13 FG finish to the 4Q. Costly foul on an out of bounds play by Jaylen Brown, who gave Donovan Mitchell another chance to drive for a tie by guarding him too close in back court. – 9:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Don’t know what #Celtics would do without Derrick White this year given Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown absences. – 9:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Call overturned. Charge on Jaylen Brown.
Tony Brothers is certainly no Bill Kennedy when it comes to explaining these things. – 9:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
if anyone deserves a day off tomorrow, it’s gonna be Jaylen Brown – 8:54 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown played 48 minutes in the double OT game last night. He’s about to come back into this game. Assuming he finishes it out, he’d top 42 minutes tonight. – 8:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Last night Jaylen Brown played 47 minutes in a grueling double OT game
Tonight he’s on the road in Cleveland flirting with a triple double – 8:38 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Celtics 68, Cavs 56. Cavs getting pushed around by Boston, which is missing 3 starters. Donovan Mitchell has 19 points, Evan Mobley 11 points, 8 rebounds. Jaylen Brown 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists for C’s. – 8:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The backup units have done a solid job executing the ball movement principles on offense this year. Big reason #Celtics have succeeded short-handed. Looks like Jaylen Brown is going to be a big part of the facilitating game alongside Smart early. Griffin playing the Horford role. – 7:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My immediate thought is: I would love if they could improve on the Barrett spot, but how many big wing stars ever become available? Like, Jaylen Brown would be perfect, but I can’t see him getting traded.
Or do you just wait for the next MVP candidate to get antsy where he is? – 4:45 PM
Regardless of if Brown likes the mask or not, it appears it’s going to stick around in the short-term. The Celtics embark on a six-game road trip coming up, so they’ll look to get the best version of Brown going forward. “I’m having like headaches, been going from the last couple weeks, just from the pressure and whatnot,” Brown said. “But I’m trending in the right direction, so that’s all that matters.” -via Booth Newspapers / March 9, 2023
Brian Dulik: #BleedGreen F Jaylen Brown after 118-114 loss at #LetEmKnow: “There were key, vital plays that we missed, but we can’t blame fatigue. We came in, saying we’d win this. There are no moral victories in this shit. We’ve got to be better.” @cavs #NBA -via Twitter @BrianDulik / March 7, 2023
Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown: “We are fighting to get into our own rhythms a little too much from top to bottom (since the All-Star Break)…We should be fighting to win…me included” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / March 7, 2023