Live stream: Jazz 64, Magic 56

The Utah Jazz (31-35) play against the Orlando Magic (27-39) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023

Utah Jazz 64, Orlando Magic 56 (Half)

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 64, Magic 56. Utah closes 2Q on a 17-6 run to surge ahead. They scored 35p in the period on 13-24 shooting. Markkanen 15p/4r, THT 14p/3a. Jazz have 15 assists on 23 buckets, but also 10 turnovers leading to 14p. F. Wagner and Suggs lead Orlando with 12p each.

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 64-56 at halftime over Orlando.

Jazz up 64-56 at halftime over Orlando.

This has been good THT, with mostly good shots, good passes, only one turnover. When he plays like this, he looks like a helpful NBA PG.

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Fun half comes to an end with Utah leading Orlando 64-56.

Fun half comes to an end with Utah leading Orlando 64-56.

Markkanen has 15 points and 4 rebounds, THT with 14 points and 3 assists.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Jazz 64, Magic 56.

Halftime: Jazz 64, Magic 56.

Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs: 12 points apiece.

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Jazz 64, Magic 56

Franz Wagner – 12 pts

Jalen Suggs – 12 pts

Markelle Fultz – 9 pts, 3 asts

Moe Wagner – 7 pts, 4 rebs

Paolo Banchero – 7 pts

ORL – 44.7% FG | 46.2% 3PT

ORL – 44.7% FG | 46.2% 3PT

UTA – 51.1% FG | 33.3% 3PT

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz lead Orlando 64-56 at halftime

Khobi Price @khobi_price

We’re getting another look at a lineup with Paolo Banchero at center.

We're getting another look at a lineup with Paolo Banchero at center.

Magic have been going to this look (in a very small sample) over the last few games.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Man, Walker Kessler is fun to watch when he does stuff like that

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Walker Kessler is so fun to watch

David Locke @DLocke09

Will Hardy talked before the game about expanding the things Walker Kessler does defensively in the final part of the season. Right now he is guarding Markelle Fultz.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Will Hardy is challenging the offensive foul on Lauri Markkanen

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Will Hardy is challenging the charge call on Lauri Markkanen.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic are doing a good job of still attacking the paint despite Walker Kessler picking up 3 early blocks.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs is cooking. 12 points (5-of-8 shooting) in 9 minutes.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Lauri just threw a crosscourt pass that Suggs easily picked off and got a runout layup from. Jazz now up to 7 turnovers and 10 points allowed from them. They trail the Magic 33-32, 9:46 left 2Q.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Orlando has a ton of talent

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The NBA's live stats for the Jazz-Magic game don't appear to be working. Nothing updated for awhile past the 5:41 mark 1Q; it's currently stuck at the 4:36 mark. So weird.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Jazz 29, Magic 28.

Franz Wagner with a turnaround corner 3 before the buzzer. Assist courtesy of QB1 Jalen Suggs.

End of 1Q: Jazz 29, Magic 28.

Franz Wagner with a turnaround corner 3 before the buzzer. Assist courtesy of QB1 Jalen Suggs.

Orlando's bench with a big run at the end of the quarter to keep this one close going into the 2Q.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 29, Magic 28. Franz Wagner buries a 3 at the horn for a 13-3 Orlando run to close the quarter.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Welp. The Magic go on a huge run to end the first quarter and they draw within 29-28 of the Jazz. In other news, Franz Wagner is super nice and I was completely right about him during his predraft process

Eric Walden @tribjazz

4 turnovers for the Jazz already less than halfway through the 1Q

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

David Locke @DLocke09

Defending inside 6 feet (min 5 shots per game)

Walker Kessler ranks as the 4th best defender. The only guys better this year are Draymond Green, Giannis and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Defending inside 6 feet (min 5 shots per game)

Walker Kessler ranks as the 4th best defender. The only guys better this year are Draymond Green, Giannis and Jaren Jackson Jr.

By the end of the year all three may have won defensive player of the year

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Kessler rejects everyone — including a Moe Wagner dunk attempt — and the Jazz make 3 of 6 tries from 3 to start. They're off to an early 12-3 lead over the Magic, 8:32 left 1Q.

David Locke @DLocke09

Walker Kessler just put on 3 minute display of rim protection that the best to ever play would admire.

Blocks on Banchero and both Wagner brothers.

Walker Kessler just put on 3 minute display of rim protection that the best to ever play would admire.

Blocks on Banchero and both Wagner brothers.

WOW

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz lead the Magic 12-3 to start this one. 8:32 remaining in the first quarter

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Make it 3 blocks in 3 minutes for Walker Kessler.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Walker Kessler is guarding Markelle Fultz and giving him the Westbrook treatment. In related news, Walker Kessler has two blocked shots in two minutes

Eric Walden @tribjazz

That's two blocks already for Walker Kessler

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Walker Kessler has 2 blocks in 2 minutes.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE ORLANDO MAGIC ARRRRRRREEEEEEEEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAAARRRRTTTTTIIINNNNGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 7:08 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Update ahead of Magic-Jazz: Wendell Carter Jr. told

Carter’s is sidelined tonight for the third consecutive game because of hip pain.

Update ahead of Magic-Jazz: Wendell Carter Jr. told @orlandosports that he's hoping to return Saturday vs. the Heat.

Carter's is sidelined tonight for the third consecutive game because of hip pain.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic's starters vs. Jazz: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jordan Clarkson is out tonight with a sprained finger, the finger he dislocated on Sunday. Walker Kessler is available tonight at Orlando. He missed a game with non covid illness

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jordan Clarkson is out tonight with a sprained finger.

Jordan Clarkson is out tonight with a sprained finger.

Walker Kessler will be available.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Walker Kessler is AVAILABLE but Jordan Clarkson remains OUT for tonight's game in Orlando.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/9):

*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)

*AVAILABLE – Walker Kessler (non-Covid illness)

OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/9):

*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)

*AVAILABLE – Walker Kessler (non-Covid illness)

OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)

OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain)

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Heat’s Bam Adebayo looking to rebound from night of the missing rebounds. Heat’s Bam Adebayo looking to rebound from night of the missing rebounds. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Jimmy Butler discusses off-day whirlwind to Los Angeles; Orlando Robinson headed back to G League. – 1:53 PM