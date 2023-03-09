Live stream: Jazz 64, Magic 56

The Utah Jazz (31-35) play against the Orlando Magic (27-39) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023
Utah Jazz 64, Orlando Magic 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME: Utah 64, Orlando 56
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/YcPaLMxz1d – 8:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 64, Magic 56. Utah closes 2Q on a 17-6 run to surge ahead. They scored 35p in the period on 13-24 shooting. Markkanen 15p/4r, THT 14p/3a. Jazz have 15 assists on 23 buckets, but also 10 turnovers leading to 14p. F. Wagner and Suggs lead Orlando with 12p each. – 8:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 64-56 at halftime over Orlando.
This has been good THT, with mostly good shots, good passes, only one turnover. When he plays like this, he looks like a helpful NBA PG. – 8:10 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs in the first half:
12 PTS
5-8 FG
14 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/yqy5ZfZt7f – 8:10 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Fun half comes to an end with Utah leading Orlando 64-56.
Markkanen has 15 points and 4 rebounds, THT with 14 points and 3 assists. – 8:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Jazz 64, Magic 56.
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs: 12 points apiece. – 8:09 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Jazz 64, Magic 56
Franz Wagner – 12 pts
Jalen Suggs – 12 pts
Markelle Fultz – 9 pts, 3 asts
Moe Wagner – 7 pts, 4 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 7 pts
ORL – 44.7% FG | 46.2% 3PT
UTA – 51.1% FG | 33.3% 3PT – 8:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
We’re getting another look at a lineup with Paolo Banchero at center.
Magic have been going to this look (in a very small sample) over the last few games. – 8:06 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Will Hardy talked before the game about expanding the things Walker Kessler does defensively in the final part of the season. Right now he is guarding Markelle Fultz. – 8:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Will Hardy is challenging the offensive foul on Lauri Markkanen – 7:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are doing a good job of still attacking the paint despite Walker Kessler picking up 3 early blocks. – 7:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The Finnisher went from Vaasa to Helsinki with that one 🇫🇮
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/SwJvsRg6Wp – 7:52 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
count dat
12 PTS in 10 MIN for @Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/2DELL0rFkC – 7:52 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is cooking. 12 points (5-of-8 shooting) in 9 minutes. – 7:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri just threw a crosscourt pass that Suggs easily picked off and got a runout layup from. Jazz now up to 7 turnovers and 10 points allowed from them. They trail the Magic 33-32, 9:46 left 2Q. – 7:44 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER: Utah 29, Orlando 28
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Zku29jIiRL – 7:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The NBA’s live stats for the Jazz-Magic game don’t appear to be working. Nothing updated for awhile past the 5:41 mark 1Q; it’s currently stuck at the 4:36 mark. So weird. – 7:42 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Fresh off a 24 point performance vs the Magic, @Khris22m catches up w/ @DaveKoehnPxP on the @Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/Xzdtg – 7:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Jazz 29, Magic 28.
Franz Wagner with a turnaround corner 3 before the buzzer. Assist courtesy of QB1 Jalen Suggs.
Orlando’s bench with a big run at the end of the quarter to keep this one close going into the 2Q. – 7:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 29, Magic 28. Franz Wagner buries a 3 at the horn for a 13-3 Orlando run to close the quarter. – 7:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Welp. The Magic go on a huge run to end the first quarter and they draw within 29-28 of the Jazz. In other news, Franz Wagner is super nice and I was completely right about him during his predraft process – 7:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Air Italia, you are cleared for takeoff ✈️🇮🇹
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/b4VTZaPIgY – 7:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🗣”Say it with your chest!” – Kelly, probably.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/WcbzzpS6vY – 7:25 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Texas Tech big Fardaws Aimaq has officially hit the transfer portal. Suffered through injury-riddled season, but averaged 11/8 in the Big 12 this year after winning the WAC POY award at Utah Valley a season ago. Will definitely have high-major suitors if he decides to leave Tech. – 7:20 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a little love from one rookie to another 🫡
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/LXj40gT7bW – 7:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Defending inside 6 feet (min 5 shots per game)
Walker Kessler ranks as the 4th best defender. The only guys better this year are Draymond Green, Giannis and Jaren Jackson Jr.
By the end of the year all three may have won defensive player of the year – 7:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kessler rejects everyone — including a Moe Wagner dunk attempt — and the Jazz make 3 of 6 tries from 3 to start. They’re off to an early 12-3 lead over the Magic, 8:32 left 1Q. – 7:17 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Walker Kessler just put on 3 minute display of rim protection that the best to ever play would admire.
Blocks on Banchero and both Wagner brothers.
WOW – 7:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Magic 12-3 to start this one. 8:32 remaining in the first quarter – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,278 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler is guarding Markelle Fultz and giving him the Westbrook treatment. In related news, Walker Kessler has two blocked shots in two minutes – 7:14 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
what a treat to see the legend Whit Watson on the Magic telecast tonight. It’s been a dog’s age! – 7:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE ORLANDO MAGIC ARRRRRRREEEEEEEEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAAARRRRTTTTTIIINNNNGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iQ1fKDAhPo – 7:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the road trip continues 🚗💨
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/7U6oiJsp7G – 7:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Update ahead of Magic-Jazz: Wendell Carter Jr. told @orlandosports that he’s hoping to return Saturday vs. the Heat.
Carter’s is sidelined tonight for the third consecutive game because of hip pain.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 6:59 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
.@OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley’s message to @MagicGaming, who tip off their @NBA2KLeague season tonight. pic.twitter.com/95IVKUyvx4 – 6:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t forget to tune into the Jazz Pregame Show at 4:30 PM MT on @ATTsportsnetrm 📺
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/bYd1PaDp7N – 6:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Jazz: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner. – 5:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson is out tonight with a sprained finger, the finger he dislocated on Sunday. Walker Kessler is available tonight at Orlando. He missed a game with non covid illness – 4:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jordan Clarkson is out tonight with a sprained finger.
Walker Kessler will be available. – 4:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler is AVAILABLE but Jordan Clarkson remains OUT for tonight’s game in Orlando. – 4:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Dunker Kessler: 𝚘𝚗 𝚛𝚎𝚙𝚎𝚊𝚝 🔁
#DunksOfTheWeek | @wasatchford pic.twitter.com/MivbKLD1BJ – 3:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
⭐️ 𝙵𝙴𝙱. 𝟷𝟾, 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟹 ⭐️
An 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 moment to remember forever 🖤💛
#TBT | @LGCYPower pic.twitter.com/F3rhWNiGW6 – 3:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “The Houston Angels made her their number one pick, but the salaries were so low she could make more money in her field outside of basketball.”
Tap in to hear @Kate Fagan on Lucy Harris on the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 2:23 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Rookie Rankings: Jalen Williams’ star continues to rise; Paolo Banchero chasing Magic history
(By @JasmynWimbish)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 2:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo looking to rebound from night of the missing rebounds. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Jimmy Butler discusses off-day whirlwind to Los Angeles; Orlando Robinson headed back to G League. – 1:53 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“It’s huge. … Tonight is very important, especially coming off of two losses. We want to protect home court and get ready to move stuff in the right direction.” – @Orlando Magic PG @Markelle Fultz on tonight’s matchup with the Utah Jazz
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 1:17 PM
