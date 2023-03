Josh Hart expected to opt out for free agency, re-sign with Knicks?

Michael Scotto: Before the game the other night against the Hornets, I was talking with coach Steve Clifford in the pregame presser, and I asked him what he thought of Hart as an opposing coach. He gave Hart a ringing endorsement. He said, “I think he’s a winning player. He plays both ends, and he’s shot the ball well there. I think he has the ability to defend primary scorers, which right now, if you want to talk about playoffs, that’s a big deal because teams play five out or four out and one in. He can guard those guys and make it hard on them, which not a lot of guys can. I think he’d be viewed across the league as a guy who does the little things. He’s a great teammate, and plays with a purpose and energy every night. There aren’t a lot of those guys.” -via HoopsHype / March 9, 2023