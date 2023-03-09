Josh Hart expected to opt out for free agency, re-sign with Knicks?

Michael Scotto: Any NBA executive or scout I’ve spoken to says the same thing about the pairing of Thibodeau and Hart on the Knicks, “It’s a perfect fit.” He’s been a Swiss army knife for the Knicks as a versatile role player. Hart has almost a $13 million player option this summer, which he’s expected to decline and become a free agent. But fear not Knicks fans, Hart loves the fit in New York, and the Knicks want to re-sign him in free agency… I don’t see him leaving. I see him getting either a three or four-year deal at some point once he becomes eligible.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: Never thought I’d type this: @MrChuckD joins us on “Hoops, Adjacent” this week.
On his new doc detailing the history of hip hop, the greatness of Melle Mel, the Josh Hart Effect, why the Knicks’ playoff chances rest on Game 1, & more. Listen in!:
https://t.co/1XWCgqQcaK pic.twitter.com/sDHArAe010 – 5:03 PM
PMers: Never thought I’d type this: @MrChuckD joins us on “Hoops, Adjacent” this week.
On his new doc detailing the history of hip hop, the greatness of Melle Mel, the Josh Hart Effect, why the Knicks’ playoff chances rest on Game 1, & more. Listen in!:
https://t.co/1XWCgqQcaK pic.twitter.com/sDHArAe010 – 5:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Josh Hart puts Knicks’ fatigue in perspective after team’s seventh game in 12 days: ‘We’re playing a game’
cbssports.com/nba/news/josh-… – 2:24 PM
Josh Hart puts Knicks’ fatigue in perspective after team’s seventh game in 12 days: ‘We’re playing a game’
cbssports.com/nba/news/josh-… – 2:24 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The winning streak is over, but the Knicks remain hot.
Thoughts on RJ Barrett’s scoring binge, the low-energy performance vs. Charlotte, a special Josh Hart screen, my mom’s thoughts on Immanuel Quickley & more.
Story (with a special discount inside): https://t.co/WQgoxdpHke pic.twitter.com/1ZlpVvQvsN – 12:38 PM
The winning streak is over, but the Knicks remain hot.
Thoughts on RJ Barrett’s scoring binge, the low-energy performance vs. Charlotte, a special Josh Hart screen, my mom’s thoughts on Immanuel Quickley & more.
Story (with a special discount inside): https://t.co/WQgoxdpHke pic.twitter.com/1ZlpVvQvsN – 12:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Our job is to play basketball. You’ve got people getting up at 6 am doing 12-hour shifts. Those guys are tired.”
Josh Hart when asked if fatigue played a factor in the Knicks’ loss.
(via @sny_knicks)
pic.twitter.com/Pcs4yoA4xO – 12:18 PM
“Our job is to play basketball. You’ve got people getting up at 6 am doing 12-hour shifts. Those guys are tired.”
Josh Hart when asked if fatigue played a factor in the Knicks’ loss.
(via @sny_knicks)
pic.twitter.com/Pcs4yoA4xO – 12:18 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Fatigue is not it. Perspective. 👌🏽 @Josh Hart @New York Knicks @MSGNetworks pic.twitter.com/xwFGP0Ykug – 11:06 AM
Fatigue is not it. Perspective. 👌🏽 @Josh Hart @New York Knicks @MSGNetworks pic.twitter.com/xwFGP0Ykug – 11:06 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I don’t know how to put this, other than:
@MrChuckD joins us on “Hoops, Adjacent” this week.
On his new doc detailing the history of hip hop, the greatness of Melle Mel, why Josh Hart reminds him of Dave DeBusschere, the Knicks’ chances & more. Listen in!
https://t.co/1XWCgqQcaK pic.twitter.com/DvjNYqBN74 – 10:00 AM
I don’t know how to put this, other than:
@MrChuckD joins us on “Hoops, Adjacent” this week.
On his new doc detailing the history of hip hop, the greatness of Melle Mel, why Josh Hart reminds him of Dave DeBusschere, the Knicks’ chances & more. Listen in!
https://t.co/1XWCgqQcaK pic.twitter.com/DvjNYqBN74 – 10:00 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart appeals to the common man after fatigue is blamed for streak-busting loss to Hornets.
“You got people getting up at 6 a.m. doing 12-hour shifts. …
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:30 PM
Josh Hart appeals to the common man after fatigue is blamed for streak-busting loss to Hornets.
“You got people getting up at 6 a.m. doing 12-hour shifts. …
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart when asked about fatigue factoring in to NYK’s loss to CHA tonight: “You got people getting up at 6 am doing 12 hour shifts. Those people are tired. For us, we’re playing a game…. We gotta keep that in perspective.” Full answer: pic.twitter.com/lh6wBU5Twd – 11:24 PM
Josh Hart when asked about fatigue factoring in to NYK’s loss to CHA tonight: “You got people getting up at 6 am doing 12 hour shifts. Those people are tired. For us, we’re playing a game…. We gotta keep that in perspective.” Full answer: pic.twitter.com/lh6wBU5Twd – 11:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Hart since being traded :
11.3 PPG
5.7 RPG
61.7 FG% (!)
59.1 3P% (!!)
Still undefeated as a Knick. pic.twitter.com/5JWp4hOUUa – 6:30 PM
Josh Hart since being traded :
11.3 PPG
5.7 RPG
61.7 FG% (!)
59.1 3P% (!!)
Still undefeated as a Knick. pic.twitter.com/5JWp4hOUUa – 6:30 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
With Brooklyn’s roster changes and Miami’s season-long struggles, the 5th-place Knicks – winners of nine straight since acquiring do-everything wing Josh Hart – are the biggest threat to the Cavs securing home-court advantage in Round One. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 10:02 AM
With Brooklyn’s roster changes and Miami’s season-long struggles, the 5th-place Knicks – winners of nine straight since acquiring do-everything wing Josh Hart – are the biggest threat to the Cavs securing home-court advantage in Round One. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 10:02 AM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: I totally agree. I don’t think they’re making that trade, attaching a future first that’s protected and Cam Reddish to bring him here without a degree of confidence that he’ll re-sign. His first press conference that was on my mind, so I asked him, after being traded a few times, are you looking for more of a full-time home and if he saw this as a long-term potential spot. He spoke a lot about his connections to the team, Leon Rose, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle, and I believe he and his wife are starting a young family, so he talked about wanting to have some stability there. -via HoopsHype / March 9, 2023
Michael Scotto: Before the game the other night against the Hornets, I was talking with coach Steve Clifford in the pregame presser, and I asked him what he thought of Hart as an opposing coach. He gave Hart a ringing endorsement. He said, “I think he’s a winning player. He plays both ends, and he’s shot the ball well there. I think he has the ability to defend primary scorers, which right now, if you want to talk about playoffs, that’s a big deal because teams play five out or four out and one in. He can guard those guys and make it hard on them, which not a lot of guys can. I think he’d be viewed across the league as a guy who does the little things. He’s a great teammate, and plays with a purpose and energy every night. There aren’t a lot of those guys.” -via HoopsHype / March 9, 2023