Kevin Durant to miss time after ankle sprain during warmup?

Duane Rankin: Being told Kevin Durant was in a boot. #Suns
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Durant was ruled out from making his Suns home debut with this slip during warm-ups 😨
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns from the arena with a few postgame updates on Kevin Durant’s ankle and Devin Booker’s big night! Hop in:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant’s ankle injury: “It is what it is, but nothing serious, so we’ll get him back right.”
Said he found out right before the game when he saw him on the table – 11:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Is Chris Paul concerned about the amount of time the Suns will have to jell with Kevin Durant’s injury?
“Noooooope.” – 11:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams called it a left ankle aprain for Kevin Durant.
Said they’ll get more imaging to make sure everyone is on the same page, but will look to see how he responds to treatment. #Suns pic.twitter.com/4IVHIYBY0R – 11:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker foul on final shot of half on Waters III 3 .
Booker tech on top of it.
Play was under review.
No flagrant.
#Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also hit with a tech.
#Suns 60, #Thunder 52 Half.
Kevin Durant twisted left ankle during pregame workout. Late scratch tonight. – 10:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OK.
Been working on Kevin Durant ankle story.
Abbreviated version.
He went to drive baseline during his pregame workout and twisted his left ankle. Fell down.
Got up a little slow, but continued pregame work. Didn’t seem limited.
He hasn’t made his way to the bench. #Suns – 9:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is when Kevin Durant twisted his left ankle during his pregame workout tonight.
He ended up being a late scratch tonight in what would’ve been his home #Suns debut.
Phoenix is playing OKC.
The team is listing him out with “left ankle soreness.” pic.twitter.com/DWP1pQ3jWL – 9:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Suns
Giddey
Joe
Dort
Wiggins
JWill
No KD for the Suns tonight. – 8:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns were just hyping up the crowd about Durant’s home debut (as they should) a few minutes before the news came down. Word slowly circulating through the arena but a lot of people will be surprised when starting lineups get announced.
Just a huge bummer. – 8:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant (ankle soreness) is now OUT for what would’ve been his home debut for the Suns tonight.
KD slipped on the court during warmups.
📽️: @KellanOlson
pic.twitter.com/eSAsRAWjW2 – 8:51 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Here’s video of Kevin Durant slipping on the floor pregame.
He stayed down for a few seconds but then got up and finished his on-court work. pic.twitter.com/DwTrNc6LIr – 8:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Suns starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Josh Okogie
DeAndre Ayton – 8:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Durant, Ayton
Thunder: Giddey, Joe, Dort, Wiggins, Williams – 8:36 PM
Starters
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant pregame before #Suns home debut.
Got fans chants.
Got camera filming.
Got to keep that floor right. pic.twitter.com/uqSMmevqz4 – 7:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lu Dort has guarded Devin Booker and Chris Paul when playing Phoenix.
Add Kevin Durant to the list as OKC will face him for the first time in a #Suns uniform in Durant’s home opener tonight.
“We’ll take a look at it.” #Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. pic.twitter.com/dUh0Hg7EBb – 7:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A dozen children have been chanting “KD!” nonstop for the past 10 minutes.
They were excited to see him. pic.twitter.com/HqJy2eXlbS – 7:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups! We have some good defenses on the slate today, some players are seeing a role change, some teams are changing their defensive strategies, and KD is making his home debut for the Suns against a resting OKC team.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Get him open’: Suns backup big Jock Landale screening, finishing feeds from Kevin Durant (w/videos) #Suns
https://t.co/MpaDdL3BPg via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/syaITxc7W7 – 12:20 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I am following up a report of mine from a source.
KD has signed another (10-day) Kris Dunn revived his career with the Capital City Go-Go and was built back with strength and improved shot. Johnny Davis is developinging and is continuing to take big steps.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m looking forward to going out there and playing as hard as I can for them.”
Kevin Durant ready for home debut with Phoenix Suns Wednesday vs. OKC (w/videos) #Suns #ThunderUp azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:03 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Clutch Points: “Right now it’s just an ankle sprain, nothing official to report…We just have to wait and see how he responds to treatment, probably get some more imaging just to make sure everyone’s on the same page.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant 🗣 pic.twitter.com/mFHsTSkdoI -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 9, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Monty said the chief concern is caring for guys’ health and being able to protect their livelihoods, and KD will be no different. “We just have to wait and see how he responds to treatment, and we’ll probably get some more imaging just to make sure everybody’s on the same page.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / March 9, 2023
Duane Rankin: “He’s in good spirits.” Devin Booker on Kevin Durant (ankle) #Suns pic.twitter.com/m0elYS6GPA -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 9, 2023