Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant left Footprint Center in a large walking boot Wednesday night after injuring himself during warmups. The Suns defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101 without Durant, but the absence of their newly acquired superstar created a cloud of concern with the playoffs looming. The Arizona Republic has learned that there is concern within the organization that Durant has a grade 2 sprain, which would keep him out for between four and six weeks . -via Arizona Republic / March 9, 2023