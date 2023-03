Kevin Love on buyout: 'It was the hardest thing I ever had to do'

Love’s decision on the buyout with the Cavs did not come lightly. He spent eight and a half seasons in Cleveland, helping to bring their first NBA title to the city. He was the last main pillar standing from that title team and saw the Cavs through the rebuild. He served as a veteran for a young, inexperienced team and took a step back to a smaller role to allow opportunities for their young players. “Professionally, it was the hardest thing I ever had to do without question. I think you guys know how much I love Cleveland and Ohio. All the fans there have always supported me and the team,” Love said. “I go back to Brecksville, and I’m like, ‘We did that. We really did that.’ That was incredibly hard to do after eight and a half seasons, but I think more than anything, I felt like I could still play, and I know I can still play. I didn’t shoot the ball great from 3, but there’s been so many things that I think I’m impacting the team here in a major way. I felt like I could still play, and sometimes you have to give yourself up and sacrifice.”Source: Kelsey Russo @ The Athletic