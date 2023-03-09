Kevin Love on buyout: 'It was the hardest thing I ever had to do'

Love’s decision on the buyout with the Cavs did not come lightly. He spent eight and a half seasons in Cleveland, helping to bring their first NBA title to the city. He was the last main pillar standing from that title team and saw the Cavs through the rebuild. He served as a veteran for a young, inexperienced team and took a step back to a smaller role to allow opportunities for their young players. “Professionally, it was the hardest thing I ever had to do without question. I think you guys know how much I love Cleveland and Ohio. All the fans there have always supported me and the team,” Love said. “I go back to Brecksville, and I’m like, ‘We did that. We really did that.’ That was incredibly hard to do after eight and a half seasons, but I think more than anything, I felt like I could still play, and I know I can still play. I didn’t shoot the ball great from 3, but there’s been so many things that I think I’m impacting the team here in a major way. I felt like I could still play, and sometimes you have to give yourself up and sacrifice.”
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 104-100 loss to Cavaliers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Spirited rally, but deflating finish.
2. A season-high 24 turnovers.
3. A foul, foiled night for Bam Adebayo.
4. Jimmy Butler does his part.
5. Kevin Love back in starting lineup. – 8:59 AM
Last night, Kevin Love played his first game against the #Cavs following the buyout. Before the game he reunited with guys like DG.
After the game, he opened up about his decision.
“Professionally, it was the hardest thing I ever had to do…”
theathletic.com/4290223/2023/0… – 8:56 AM
“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”
Following his first game against #Cavs, which led to Cleveland memories rushing back, Kevin Love opened up about his buyout request and the frustrations he felt after getting pulled from the rotation
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/k… – 2:59 AM
OK, there were nervy moments at the end of the game — a theme this season for #Cavs. But winning in Miami is never easy. Nor is leading the entire second half. Cleveland accomplished both, getting the best of old teammate Kevin Love.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 11:25 PM
Kevin Love adored playing for Jim Boeheim when they were together with USA Basketball. Reasons: Love found Boeheim funny, liked that he would give him grief and drank wine.
“Somebody that did it the right way. He’ll go down as one of the all-time greats,” Love said. – 11:04 PM
Miami just ran the play they tried the other night that ended with a Kevin Love inbounds turnover against New York. This time, the play worked and Tyler Herro drilled a big-time 3 to cut the lead to two points. – 10:06 PM
Kevin Love getting ready to check in
Possibly the first time we see Love at the 5? – 8:34 PM
Kevin Love has drawn two charges in four minutes. He seems motivated for this one. – 7:48 PM
Kevin Love in Cavaliers’ heads. Has drawn a pair of charges in opening 3:53. – 7:47 PM
Kevin Love with the Heat’s first four points and has already drawn a charge in the first two minutes. – 7:44 PM
Heat getting Kevin Love involved against his former team early. First play was a back screen by Vincent to spring an open cut for Love. Next play found him for a baseline 2-pointer. – 7:44 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland viewed him as a big brother. Evan Mobley got the mentor that some of his draft class peers didn’t. Dean Wade has looked up to him for years. Kevin Love is in Miami but his impact remains, sprinkled throughout the roster.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 7:43 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland and #Heat forward Kevin Love did their choreographed handshake before tonight’s game while catching up. pic.twitter.com/tinV0DplJ1 – 7:09 PM
Kevin Love caught up with #Cavs Darius Garland, JJ Outlaw and a number of players and coaches during pregame. pic.twitter.com/32gpOBIysM – 7:08 PM
Kevin Love is back in the Heat’s starting lineup, as expected. – 7:01 PM
As expected, Kevin Love back in Heat starting lineup, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Jovic, Lowry and Orlando Robinson inactive. – 7:01 PM
Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell catching up for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/hEVavXhNaD – 6:36 PM
Erik Spoelstra making it sound as if Kevin Love will return to the starting lineup tonight, “He’s been a great fit. It’s been a short period of time, but he really fits that group.” – 5:53 PM
Erik Spoelstra asked about Kevin Love before tonight’s game: “It was a position of need for us. … For us, so much of this league is about fit. For our starting group, he’s a fit.” – 5:52 PM
Kevin Love is available tonight vs. Cavaliers.
Only Heat players out are Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jovic. – 5:44 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Kevin Love in starting lineup in Heat’s best interests?. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:17 PM
So Kevin Love is now upgraded to probable tonight against his former team
More importantly than the previous connection, it helps this matchup a ton for Miami early
Provides much more lineup versatility – 4:26 PM
Kevin Love has been upgraded from questionable to probable for tonight’s game against his former team, the Cavaliers. – 3:51 PM
Maybe Darius Garland was always destined to become an All-Star, one of the league’s brightest young point guards and an organization pillar. But there’s no denying he’s better because of his time around Kevin Love. And he’s not the only one. Read more: https://t.co/5vqb5zj2ek pic.twitter.com/er8BG6gCDI – 3:03 PM
Miami is now listing Kevin Love (rib) as PROBABLE for his first possible meeting against #Cavs tonight. – 1:32 PM
ASK IRA: Is Kevin Love in starting lineup in Heat’s best interests? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:06 PM
Kevin Love is no longer with #Cavs. But the lessons the young guys learned from him while he was here remain. His impact is felt throughout the roster and they are better because of it.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 12:21 PM
The Cavs decided long before Kevin Love left that he would not be a part of their playoff rotation. They play his new team tonight, and, barring injury he’ll start for the Heat. Meanwhile, the player(s) who were in front of him in Cleveland are struggling theathletic.com/4285338/2023/0… – 11:54 AM
#Cavs Darius Garland’s first impression of Kevin Love came before he was ever in Cleveland or the NBA. He thought Love was an “asshole.” But the two joke about that moment to this day — and it became the perfect icebreaker for a tight, brotherly bond
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 11:06 AM
“I think it was a really tough decision for him to take me out of the lineup,” Love said. “I think ultimately, they wanted to go young and stick with those guys and get Dean and Cedi and Ricky minutes – especially Ricky and Dean especially getting back from from injury – so they want to get the guys more minutes. But just natural frustration is you want to be out there, you want to have those conversations in the locker room, you want to be in those timeouts, those type of situations, and I think that all came so fast for me. There wasn’t any prospect of me going back out there and playing that; I wanted that. I was hungry for that. I was foaming at the mouth for that, but those were, again, really tough conversations, but those are ones that I’m grateful that they had with me so I was able to find something else and find a place where I could be happy and play.” -via The Athletic / March 9, 2023
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is still learning about Love. And through the final 15 games of the regular season – and as the Heat make a push to avoid the Play-In – Spoelstra will build on what he already knows of Love. “I felt like I knew a little bit about him already,” Spoelstra said. “And I want to be open to him and his personality and where our relationship can grow. Obviously, we have that northwest Portland connection, although I was there decades before, so that just makes me feel old. But he’s been a great fit. It’s a short period of time, but he really complements that starting group. And it was a position of need from us. That’s not an indictment on anything that happened in Cleveland. I mean, he had a tremendous year last year. But for us, so much of this league is about fit, and for our starting group, and he’s a big-time fit. And we’ve been a fan of his for a long time, since he was drafted, we’ve followed him.” -via The Athletic / March 9, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says Kevin Love accepting a smaller role “gave me an opportunity to coach people differently because he was willing to sacrifice so much, so I could hold everybody to the same standard.” -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / March 8, 2023