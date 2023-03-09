Knicks discussed trading Evan Fournier and multiple first-round picks for OG Anunoby

Michael Scotto: There were rumblings the Knicks talked to the Raptors about Evan Fournier, and I think it was three first-round picks for OG Anunoby, but talks didn’t go far, I was told… I’d assume there were protections of some kind. There was also uncertainty if Anunoby would want to stay with the Knicks in the summer of 2024 when he’s expected to opt out of his deal and become an unrestricted free agent. He’s (Anunoby) on a good contract now, but some executives think he’s going to cost too much once he hits the open market.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors lead LA 25-17 through one quarter.
OG Anunoby has 5 points on 2/2 FGs, 1/1 3s. Also has 2 steals. FVV with 3 steals.
LA brought acceptable defense to this game. So of course they have more turnovers (7) than FGs (6/13) to start things out. No 3s either for LAC. – 10:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
That pass to OG Anunoby moves Fred VanVleet into third place Toronto Raptors all-time assist list, passing DeMar DeRozan (2078), now trailing Kyle Lowry and Jose Calderon. – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook subbed out for Eric Gordon after Westbrook turnover out of timeout.
But the turnovers continued. Kawhi Leonard with a bad pass stolen by Anunoby. Then Gordon with a pick-six.
6 LA turnovers already. Only 4 buckets. Raptors up 13-8 with 4:39 left in 1st. Possessions! – 10:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby (who served as the primary defender on DeRozan, Beal and Jokic over the last 4 games) starts on Kawhi. Barnes on Paul George. – 10:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Same old, same old
Raptors start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl in a few minutes vs the Clips
No Will Barton, he’s sick – 10:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/8
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
TOR
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Jakob Poeltl
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 9:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In praise of O.G. Anunoby, and wondering about his long-term fit with the Raptors: theathletic.com/4285402/2023/0… – 10:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Where I’m leaning for All-Defense right now:
G: Alex Caruso
G: Lu Dort
F: Evan Mobley
F: Jaren Jackson Jr.
C: Brook Lopez
G: Jrue Holiday
G: OG Anunoby
F; Jaden McDaniels
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Nic Claxton
OG has played 47% of his mins at SG per BBR, so I say that’s fair. – 8:16 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s guarded DeRozan, Beal, Beal and now Jokic and done a great job on all of them, he’s a really great defender,” Nurse on OG Anunoby. – 11:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse started with Anunoby, not Poeltl (who guarded Gordon), on Jokic. The reigning 2-time MVP hasn’t missed yet but, crucially, he’s only attempted a couple shots and has been relatively quiet (by his standards). He’s got 5-4-2 in 11 minutes. – 9:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Here they go again
Raptors starting VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam and Poeltl in Denver shortly – 8:07 PM
