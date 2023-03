Knicks discussed trading Evan Fournier and multiple first-round picks for OG Anunoby

Barrett hadn’t been closing games of late, replaced by newcomer Josh Hart in those situations, but he hasn’t publicly complained about it. He did close out Friday’s Knicks’ win. Nor have his teammates. Derrick Rose preferred to serve as a mentor than seek a buyout. Evan Fournier has been repeatedly praised for handling his demotion so well. “Because we want to win. It’s also a thing where you have to put your pride aside,” Barrett said. “What’s better than winning? If you win you get to go to the playoffs and then everybody eats off that. It’s not everybody has the best numbers, the best this, the best that. People get into the All-Star Games, get big contracts by being a winner, being a good team guy.” -via New York Post / March 4, 2023