Live stream: Knicks 53, Kings 69

The New York Knicks (39-28) play against the Sacramento Kings (38-26) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023
New York Knicks 53, Sacramento Kings 69 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox, Monk, and Lyles combined for 36 of the team’s 69 PTS at the break 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CpVJAGqyoK – 11:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
But when I say the Knicks are not a good shooting team, it’s games like this that bear that out – 11:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@Malik Monk with back-to-back triples 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vuaVPBRxc1 – 11:13 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We’re BACK in Sacramento so we’ll have an EARLY edition of NIGHT CHAT.
SAC had 38 pts in the paint in the first half. VERY impressive first half:
https://t.co/EO7ujvF0tY pic.twitter.com/G3RqYwCOJw – 11:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@MountainMikes | Visit https://t.co/pZZuiMXvRW to claim your pizza tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/xiskXQ9N8Q – 11:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are shooting 61.4% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range. The Knicks are 18 of 51 (.353) from the field and 6 of 24 from long range. Yeah, the Knicks have a 12-4 advantage in offensive rebounds, but they’ve missed 33 shots. – 11:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/eCzRfn3WIP – 11:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/pvOx3Al3ia – 11:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@Harrison Barnes with the reverse lay 🔁 pic.twitter.com/Gr8UFmc51g – 11:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
James Price
Tracy Olmedo
Alex Price
Daniel Black
#PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/5KDM8E5xmD – 11:00 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The difficulty degree of this shot make by @Malik Monk pic.twitter.com/h5eZdoMnJC – 10:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Does Golden 1 get as loud and crazy as Arco once did? – 10:56 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Go inside the huddle with Mike Brown to hear his message to the team. pic.twitter.com/ICrZsrwt1f – 10:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/T5oVH3WnVk – 10:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@Malik Monk x @De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/bQpK4M8SWg – 10:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are 13 of 20 (.650) from the field with nine assists and two turnovers. The Knicks are 7 of 24 (.292) from the field and 4 of 13 (.308) from 3-point range. – 10:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Steve Popper @StevePopper
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/4KbTGkmNyE – 10:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
— 2nd time in last 37 meetings that both teams enter with a winning record (the other was in December).
— First time since March 27, 2001 that the teams are playing while both are at least 10 games over .500. – 10:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Keegan Murray pic.twitter.com/1RYHC6UclQ – 10:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/C8n5caNs7s – 10:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@De’Aaron Fox x @Kevin Huerter pic.twitter.com/KlReeN3q1x – 10:17 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #paidpartnership pic.twitter.com/FXfRETn9w0 – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑@Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/VIZ0oYvXa6 – 9:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Steve Popper @StevePopper
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Steve Popper @StevePopper
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Make sure to use code KINGSBEAT to get your 1st deposit matched up to $100. #PrizePicksPartner
LINK: https://t.co/010FcLlBkp pic.twitter.com/t4ZsLwO2Ua – 7:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Richaun Holmes @Rich_Holmes22
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
If you’re attending tonight’s game, we need you to stay standing after tip-off until the Kings make their first basket!
Spread the word and we’ll see you tonight 👑 pic.twitter.com/a4f7pwT1Fi – 6:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ʟᴀꜱᴛ 4:
👑 23 PPG
👑 63% from field
👑 17/29 from three pic.twitter.com/SU1tPllcMO – 5:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
📋 HOT OR NOT?! 3.0
🔘 Kings/Grizz (3:01)
🔘 Play-In (5:18)
🔘 Dame (7:14)
🔘 2024 ROY (12:03)
🔘 Mavs/Clips (13:34)
🔘 Knicks (16:18)
🔘 MUCH MORE
🎧 https://t.co/BSo7Fe3mYB
🍎 https://t.co/KLfEm1XeR7
✳️ https://t.co/6VMXMTQePs
📺 https://t.co/1L6qYT3Isr pic.twitter.com/U3uoeSHc9R – 5:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ryan Garcia is ahead on the cards in this second one in LA. – 5:23 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Enter now for a chance to win a signed De’Aaron Fox🏀➡️ https://t.co/aV34zvrcHl
Powered by @metabilia_io pic.twitter.com/DAjFzWUFtZ – 5:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
