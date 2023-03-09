Lawyer says Shawn Kemp was returning fire in self-defense, not drive-by shooting

Adrian Wojnarowski: Attorney Scott Boatman statement on his client Shawn Kemp: pic.twitter.com/2slkabXWl8
Attorney Scott Boatman statement on his client Shawn Kemp: pic.twitter.com/2slkabXWl8 – 4:47 PM
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp arrested in connection to drive-by shooting nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/09/for… – 1:41 PM
Shawn Kemp, the former NBA star who played three season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the late 1990s, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting at a mall in Tacoma, Washington, reports say. cleveland.com/nation/2023/03… – 12:05 PM
Decades after retiring from the NBA, Seattle Supersonics legend Shawn Kemp got into trouble with local police 😬 pic.twitter.com/HooAuiRfhC – 3:29 AM
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Washington state.
More: https://t.co/BV74f51RSP pic.twitter.com/AcNRpl9dGS – 10:35 PM
wanted to share a couple of pictures that melissa tjarks sent me (via jon's mom, bernie)
nice senior hoops picture and a depiction of shawn kemp scoring on scottie pippen that jon apparently did when he was five (!!!!)
i doubt jon was in favor of jerry krause doing that trade pic.twitter.com/5K0YKn43Pk – 10:13 AM
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp fired a gun during a parking lot altercation prior to his felony arrest on Wednesday … footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows. 53-year-old Kemp — wearing a red vest — approached a vehicle and pointed his firearm … appearing to yell something before pulling the trigger at least once outside a Tacoma, Washington shopping mall around 2:00 PM. -via TMZ.com / March 9, 2023
Witnesses tell us they heard multiple gunshots before pulling their phones out to record the incident … and claim they saw Kemp drive around the parking lot and ditched his gun in a bush before talking to police. At one point, Kemp appears to attempt to flag down police to go after the other vehicle involved. Footage also shows cops searching the parking lot landscaping before retrieving a handgun from a bush. -via TMZ.com / March 9, 2023
Sources close to Kemp told FOX 13’s David Rose that he had property stolen from his car on Tuesday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday and when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him. He fired back in self-defense. -via Q13 Fox / March 9, 2023