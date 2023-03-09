Lonzo Ball could miss another six months

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: There is a growing possibility that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will need a third surgical procedure on his right knee that would likely require another six months of recovery and rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/pnToNKynhb
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball — who’s had two right knee surgeries since his last game in January of 2022 — facing an increasing possibility of a third procedure: es.pn/3ZUXBJu – 9:08 AM
ESPN story on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball — who’s had two right knee surgeries since his last game in January of 2022 — facing an increasing possibility of a third procedure: es.pn/3ZUXBJu – 9:08 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: There is a growing possibility that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will need a third surgical procedure on his right knee that would likely require another six months of recovery and rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/pnToNKynhb – 8:58 AM
ESPN Sources: There is a growing possibility that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will need a third surgical procedure on his right knee that would likely require another six months of recovery and rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/pnToNKynhb – 8:58 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Bulls and Ball’s representatives with Klutch Sports are working together and consulting with specialists before a final decision on surgery is made, sources said, but a procedure sometime this month would further delay the possibility of Ball ramping up for a return in the 2023-2024 season. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 9, 2023
Daniel Greenberg: Tristan Thompson said on ESPN that he talked to the agent for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and he said that Lonzo has seen doctors all over the country and they say that he has a “unique injury that they have never seen before.” -via Twitter / February 22, 2023