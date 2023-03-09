Luka Doncic MRI on thigh comes back clean

Adrian Wojnarowski: Luka Doncic’s MRI on his thigh is clean and he’s expected to return as soon as discomfort allows him, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star to get MRI after exiting loss to Pelicans with left thigh strain
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Luka Doncic’s MRI on his thigh is clean and he’s expected to return as soon as discomfort allows him, source tells ESPN. – 2:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Looking back at Mavericks’ loss at New Orleans, there was more to take away than Luka’s injury watch.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vlatko Cancar had the privilege to play with both Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic on the court together.
The Nuggets forward has now named the biggest difference between the two superstars and chose the more skilled one 👇
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic suffered left thigh strain
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic was forced to exit the game due to an apparent thigh injury 😥
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic to get MRI after exiting loss to Pelicans with left thigh strain
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ McCollum shows accountability for the Pelicans as he dominates Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavs
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s update on his thigh injury after Mavs’ loss to Pelicans: “It’s not good.”
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pro tip if you putting out any content after this Pels win…put Luka Doncic in the title. Like a damn cheat code for views – 11:27 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ McCollum DOMINATES 4th quarter of Pelicans win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans held Mavs to their fewest points (106) since they had 100 at Utah on Jan. 28. You could tell Luka Doncic was struggling physically, but he and Kyrie were held to 14/38 shooting from field. Dyson Daniels: “Our game plan was to wear them down, make it tough on them.” – 11:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic is scheduled to have an MRI on Thursday that will tell more about his sore left thigh. Here’s what he and Jason Kidd had to say about the injury and the 113-106 loss to New Orleans.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Luka Doncic said the plan is to get an MRI tomorrow on his left thigh strain.
Asked immediately after the game how he was feeling and said “not good.”
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Sometimes you get (as Kyrie and Luka often demonstrate. Sometimes you get got. That was one heckuva clutch shooting show by McCollum to single handedly hold off the Mavs. 13 straight points for NO after Mavs had closed to within 3 – 10:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd didn’t have an update before Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will do interview tonight, but “I think we all can see he’s not moving well, so shooting, defensive, it’s affecting everything. He’s trying to fight through it and help his teammates, but he had to leave.” – 10:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jason Kidd: “I think we can all see he’s not moving well.”
Says Luka Doncic was trying to fight through the injury to help his teammates. Hopes injury isn’t serious.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 113, Mavericks 106
CJ McCollum scored 16 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter.
Luka with 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans led by as many as 19 in the third quarter and took an 18-point lead into the fourth.
Mavs’ 10-0 run now has cut the lead to 97-92 with 5:05 to go in this one.
Pelicans without Brandon Ingram.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 3rd quarter: Pelicans 83, Mavs 65
McCollum 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Jones 14 pts
Murphy 11 pts
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25p/10a games in the last 5 season:
93 — Trae
74 — Luka
70 — Harden
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Bad game gets worse for the Mavs: Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will not return tonight vs. Pelicans, per the Mavs. – 9:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will not return to game vs. #Pelicans – 9:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will not return tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 9:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will not return tonight, Mavs announce. – 9:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Luka Doncic just walked to the locker room after the timeout. He wasn’t moving well for basically the entire 3rd quarter. Could tell something was bothering him. – 9:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Luka Doncic just checked out and is headed to locker room.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Surprised that if Doncic is going to stay in that Irving hasn’t taken the point position and have Doncic play off the ball. – 9:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A brutal 1st half for Mavs as they shoot just 37% and 3-18 fro 3pt as they trail NO 59-43. Pels a 15-2 run at end of 1st and start of 2nd and a 10-2 run to end the half. Texas ex Jaxson Hayes w/12 all in 2nd qtr to lead NO. Luka w/12 but just 3-12 FG. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 59, Mavs 43
– Tied for biggest 2Q differential for Pels all year (+16)
– Ingram: 12p, 5a, 4r (left game late in 2Q)
– CJ: 13p, 4r, 3a
– Jaxson: 12p, 2r, 5/5 FG
Pels: 51.1 FG%, 5/13 3P, 6/6 FT
Mavs: 37.0 FG%, 3/18 3P, 6/10 FT
– Luka: 12p, 6a, 3r
Brad Townsend @townbrad
On second night of B2B, blah first half by Dallas: Pels 59, Mavs 43.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Pelicans have outscored the Mavs 22-6 in 9 mins since Luka Doncic’s technical foul. – 8:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 24, Mavs 24
Ingram 8 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Murphy 5 pts, 2 blks
Jones 4 pts, 3 rebs
Doncic 10 pts, 4 assts
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels doing a better job of forcing the ball out of Luka’s hands on some of these drives. – 8:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reminder: The NBA rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul Dec. 12 vs. OKC, so the count remains at 15, even though he’s gotten 16 total whistles.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Following another Trey Murphy slam, the Pelicans have tied things up at 20 apiece. Crowd is awake and Luke Doncic has already picked up a technical foul, courtesy of everyone’s fav Scott Foster. – 8:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
dont know if twitter allows you to upload videos this long but a compilation of the three seconds after Luka Doncic realizes he’s been T’d up would be cinema. – 8:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka just picked up a technical foul with 4:51 left in the first quarter. He’s now one away from the mandatory one-game suspension. Good behavior from here on, unless the Mavericks have a scheduled rest day on the horizon somewhere. – 8:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just drew his 15th technical foul for arguing with an official after he *made* a basket.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Luka getting a tech for complaining to the refs for not getting an And 1 pic.twitter.com/m8JOMDwVas – 8:01 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herb Jones has been picking up Luka Doncic way up the floor defensively, making him work to get into Dallas’ offense, but once in the halfcourt, Doncic is operating (3 ast, a couple other potential negated by fouls) – 7:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And that foul on the jump ball comes back to haunt Valanciunas as he hacks Luka and is sent to the sideline 100 seconds into the game with two fouls. – 7:50 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Pelicans, starters for Dallas are Luka, Kyrie, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, and Tim Hardaway Jr. (due to Bullock’s injury). Mavs Live is on now. Harp and I are live from New Orleans at 630 on BSSW, with tipoff at 6:45. – 7:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
NO starters: Murphy, Ingram, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A lot gets monotonous during an 82-game NBA season, but watching young kids’ awestruck reactions after interacting with Luka Doncic never does. pic.twitter.com/TRnD0VrGWL – 6:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leaders this season:
30-point games — Luka
40-point games — Dame
50-point games — Luka
10-assist games — Hali, Trae, Jokic
15-assist games — Harden
20-assist games — Harden
10-rebound games — Sabonis
15-rebound games — AD
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Luka set to go for B2B
– Jokic’s home winning streak
– Blazers/Celtics importance
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd confirmed Reggie Bullock (doubtful with right quad contusion) is out tonight, but “hopefully by Saturday [in Memphis] he’s ready to go.”
