Luka Doncic MRI on thigh comes back clean

The Mavericks went without Luka Dončić in the fourth quarter when they were trying to run down the Pelicans as the superstar point guard sat out with soreness in his left thigh. He had asked to come out late in the third quarter with what was termed a left thigh strain. It’s been bothering him for more than a week, he said, and on Wednesday, it became too severe to play through. “Tomorrow, we’re going to do an MRI,” Dončić said. “We’ll see if everything is fine. Just ice and therapy and that’s it. We’ll see more tomorrow.” -via mavs.com / March 9, 2023