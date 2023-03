Luka Doncic to have MRI on left thigh strain: 'It's not good'

Asked to describe what is going on with his thigh, he said: “It’s not good. It’s been going for a week, maybe more. I can’t really push off my leg. Getting into my rhythm running, I can feel it. But mostly on the jump shots. You need both legs. So pushing off has been hard.” He said the first quarter wasn’t bad, but the longer the game went on, things got progressively worse. “Especially in the third,” he said. “It was hurting more and more, where I could barely even run.” He said the injury wasn’t caused by some specific moment. He woke up after a game last week, he said, and it was sore. He thinks it was after the Los Angeles Lakers’ game. Regardless, it has refused to improve and, in fact, seems to have gotten worse. -via mavs.com / March 9, 2023