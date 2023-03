Marcus Smart on recent foul trouble: Have you guys seen Fred VanVleet's interview? That's all I'm going to say

(think the tech was because of your history?) Fred VanVleet: There’s been a certain times this year where I feel our team is getting consumed with the way the whistle is going, especially after the night we just had in Denver the way that finished so there was a couple calls earlier that we all disagreed with. And if I say to my team, ‘come on, guys, let’s keep playing to the bullshit’ and that warrants a tech I think that’s I think that’s a little bit crazy. Like what are we doing, now what I mean? And there’s a fine line obviously, I understand that. But I think the jurisdiction and the power trip that we’ve been on this year with some of our officials in his league is getting out of hand and I’ll take my fine for speaking on it but it’s just this is f*cking ridiculous . -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 9, 2023