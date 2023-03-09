Mo Bamba out at least four weeks

Mike Trudell: Medical update from the team: “Mo Bamba has been evaluated by Lakers team doctors and has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.”
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Mo Bamba has suffered a high left ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in four weeks, per the Lakers. – 3:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Mo Bamba has been evaluated by Lakers team doctors and has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. – 3:10 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers back-up center Mo Bamba will be re-evaluated in about four weeks because of a high left ankle sprain. Lakers’ regular season ends April 9. – 3:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say Mo Bamba will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a high left ankle sprain. – 3:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mo Bamba has a high left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, per the Lakers. – 3:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mo Bamba has been evaluated by Lakers team doctors and has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. – 3:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Mo Bamba is out for at least four weeks with a high left ankle sprain, team says. – 3:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
“Mo Bamba has been evaluated by Lakers team doctors and has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.” – 3:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
D’Angelo Russell is upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Memphis. Mo Bamba is out. – 7:57 PM
Kendra Andrews: Mo Bamba will not return today with a left ankle sprain, per Lakers. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 5, 2023
Kyle Goon: The Lakers are starting Mo Bamba in place of Anthony Davis, who is sitting out for precautionary reasons. Huge stakes on the table tonight in a winnable game, and the Lakers have taken their best player off the board. -via Twitter @kylegoon / March 1, 2023
Mo Bamba: Yeaaa… go on ahead and put his name in the dunk contest for next year too ! #NBAAllStar -via Twitter @TheRealMoBamba / February 18, 2023