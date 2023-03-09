NBA scout on Immanuel Quickley: 'IQ has the perfect role there, but could start on a different team'

Michael Scotto: I was talking to an NBA scout who said, “IQ has the perfect role there, but could start on a different team if it was constructed differently.” I think the big elephant in the room here is he’s playing so well that you’re going to have to have real conversations about an extension for him this summer and what that would look like.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Another push for Quickley —
According to @betonline_ag he’s now the favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award. pic.twitter.com/wZH6dpfCNB – 12:49 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The winning streak is over, but the Knicks remain hot.
Thoughts on RJ Barrett’s scoring binge, the low-energy performance vs. Charlotte, a special Josh Hart screen, my mom’s thoughts on Immanuel Quickley & more.
Story (with a special discount inside): https://t.co/WQgoxdpHke pic.twitter.com/1ZlpVvQvsN – 12:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Spotted this in The Athletic — According to @BetMGM Immanuel Quickley has moved into the lead among oddsmaker for Sixth Man of the Year. pic.twitter.com/d4chvr8wI0 – 9:41 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks winning streak ends at 9 with loss at home to CHA. NYK misses 21 of 26 shots in 4th quarter – including all nine 3-point attempts – in 112-105 defeat. CHA outscores NYK by 23 in 2nd half. RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine to shoot 20-for-57. – 10:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks miss a couple shots, and with the Hornets shooting two up 5 with 18 seconds to go, the 9-game winning streak will come to an end.
Immanuel Quickley was fouled on the drive with 30 seconds to go, but this game shouldn’t have come down to that. – 9:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Low energy night from Randle and Quickley after the double OT in Boston. Looks like Barrett will have to win this. – 9:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Several sports books have updated their Sixth Man of the Year odds to reflect Immanuel Quickley’s strong play. Pointsbet had Quickley as the favorite for the award entering tonight (-150). Quickley opened the season at 3300 odds for 6MOY and was +15000 as recently as 2/28. – 8:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Immanuel Quickley, coming off his 38-point performance Sunday in Boston, is 0 for 5 thus far tonight starting again in place of Jalen Brunson. – 7:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
IQ back in the starting lineup tonight with Brunson sidelined.
reminder:
In the last 12 games he’s started, dating back to the end of last season,
Immanuel Quickley is averaging:
20.8 points,
5.5 rebounds,
5.5 assists (vs. just 1.0 turnover)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-iq-game – 5:54 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
immanuel quickley is shooting 58.6% on floaters since jan. 1 (41-of-70) pic.twitter.com/P6VnUpzvST – 5:45 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Immanuel Quickley stole the show last night and get this… He ran more than ANY other player so far this season! 🤯 @New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/jtXT3hQPNr – 6:01 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Thibs knows a minutes fed when he sees one.
Thibs knows a minutes fed when he sees one.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This week was so rough for the Celtics that Julius Randle won player of the week AND Immanuel Quickley got a nom – 3:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
League says NYK’s Immanuel Quickley was among the other nominees for the weekly honor – 3:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s happening again – Knicks honored with Julius Randle named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Immanuel Quickley was also nominated. – 3:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum did not look happy with Grant Williams after letting Quickley get a wide-open dunk in 2OT. pic.twitter.com/4EILAZSXP6 – 2:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Two weeks ago, Immanuel Quickley was +12000 to win Sixth Man of the Year.
Today, he’s a minus-money favorite.
I wrote about how Vegas and the basketball media missed on the front runner that was right under our noses the entire season.
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-i… – 12:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Midway through the third quarter, Boston led 77-63.
The Knicks were playing on the road without their starting PG and on-court leader. Randle was struggling a bit. Grimes wasn’t doing anything.
But someone forgot to tell Immanuel Quickley that New York was supposed to fold… – 11:58 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Immanuel Quickley seized control of the Sixth Man of the Year Race with the best week of his career
By: @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-i… – 10:32 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Quickley drops 38, Knicks make statement beating Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/06/thr… – 10:06 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Winsanity? Immanuel Quickley scores 38, leads Knicks to 2-OT victory over Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:09 AM
Michael Scotto: Looking ahead, it’s hard to see a fit for Obi Toppin,who’s owed $6.8 million next season before he hitsthe restricted free agency market in the summer of 2024. Toppin is stuck behind Julius Randle, who’s going to play 35-37 minutes a night when healthy, and Toppin hasn’t been able to play alongside Randle as a small-ball five. With Toppin and Immanuel Quickley eligible for extensions before next season. Looking ahead to the offseason, he’s a potential trade candidate, in my opinion. -via HoopsHype / March 9, 2023
Quickley scored 21 points against the Heat and a career-high 38 points in 55 minutes against the Celtics while filling in for injured starter Jalen Brunson. “He’s a hard one. You want more of a body of work playing big minutes. [Sunday] night was beyond big minutes,” ESPN salary cap guru Bobby Marks, the former Nets executive, said in a phone interview. “But at the end of the day, where does he fall into the pecking order of Brunson, you still have [Julius] Randle, [RJ] Barrett’s contract hasn’t started yet, eventually [Quentin] Grimes. You want to prioritize cap space certainly in 2024. I think he’s a priority for New York, but I don’t think he’s a July 1 priority.” -via New York Post / March 7, 2023
An extension would obviously pay him more than that. Marks estimated that a reasonable deal for both parties would be similar to the four-year, $95 million extension the Hawks gave De’Andre Hunter last October. Wings such as Hunter, it should be noted, are valued more than true guards like the 6-foot-3 Quickley, according to Marks. He is unlikely to get a deal similar to what Tyler Herro (4 years, $130 million) or the Warriors’ Jordan Poole (4 years, $140 million) received. “He’s not getting that,” Marks said. “There’s less of a body of work for Quickley than those guys.” -via New York Post / March 7, 2023