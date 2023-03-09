Live stream: Nets 13, Bucks 13

Live stream: Nets 13, Bucks 13

Games

Live stream: Nets 13, Bucks 13

March 9, 2023- by

By |

Game streams

The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) at Fiserv Forum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023

Brooklyn Nets 13, Milwaukee Bucks 13 (Q1 06:34)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets shot selection so far is… not great. – 8:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Scary T3rry back at it again 👻
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/tTyT7UuZYI8:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby gets the first bucket for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/ThvZSFjqjB8:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis hits a turnaround jumper for the first bucket of tonight’s game in Milwaukee. – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nick with his 3️⃣rd dunk of the night 👊
@Nick Richards | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/kX8PwFfxYC8:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/GXumo948qg8:06 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook balling.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/oEXastMQmF7:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Milwaukee. I’ve eaten like a king here. Nets-Bucks tip shortly. Nets going for four in a row. Bucks are red-hot, but no Giannis. Nets resting Cam Johnson, Royce, SD and Clax. Can the back end of the rotation plus Mikal (for however long) keep the streak going? – 7:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris in the starting lineup again tonight. pic.twitter.com/tiY3xTKoyb7:48 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
✈️ MIA ✈️ MIL ✈️ IND ✈️ MIN
🚘 road trip recap pres. by @Kia pic.twitter.com/HENDS0BDdh7:45 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Strong start for the Buzz Boyz! pic.twitter.com/iVwpAF1pDl7:41 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Fresh off a 24 point performance vs the Magic, @Khris22m catches up w/ @DaveKoehnPxP on the @Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/Xzdtg7:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry cruisin’ coast to coast 🚘
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/30vC4MhCFB7:39 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I love that upon watching the league’s respect for the game points of emphasis video, Yuta Watanabe is shown as the player who exhibits acceptable frustration with the referees.
official.nba.com/update-2022-23…7:38 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Tonight’s starting 5⃣
▫️ @Seth Curry
▫️ @Mikal Bridges
▫️ Joe Harris
▫️ @Dorian Finney-Smith
▫️ @Nerlens Noel7:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nerlens Noel’s fourth start of the season – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams left in the first half of tonight’s game against the Pistons with a right thumb sprain. He is probable to return to the game. – 7:27 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The Bucks had incredibly three former coaches — George Karl, Del Harris and Larry Costello (posthumously) — inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last Sept. Yet, here we are six months later and the Bucks have yet to celebrate their feats. Shame on them. – 7:25 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Defending inside 6 feet (min 5 shots per game)
Walker Kessler ranks as the 4th best defender. The only guys better this year are Draymond Green, Giannis and Jaren Jackson Jr.
By the end of the year all three may have won defensive player of the year – 7:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Home cooking with Bobby Buckets!!
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/OZaWmeBFxN7:11 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
68.8% from deep over the last 5 games for Joey Buckets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IoryVDqqyb7:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1,673 assists dropped this season by your Hornets, bringing @LendingTree donation total to $33,460 to @RoofAbove to fight homelessness in our community. 💌
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/e7jCcOl3uz7:00 PM

Ted Davis @nbated
FYI 3 years ago tonight Rudy Gobert became the Canary in the Coal Mine and the World Veered Off Track! I still believe the Bucks would have Won the Title that Season. 53-12 on 3-11-20. Lost their Focus in the Bubble. – 6:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s keep it rollin’ in Motor City!
📍 Detroit, MI
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/nfkhoVnxmD6:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis dropped 33 points & 15 rebounds to help the Bucks extend their win streak to 15 games back on February 28.
⏪ @betway Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Fq649ZZPNB6:56 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo had three injury designations on the injury report – non-COVID illness, right knee soreness, right hand soreness – in the last 48 hours.
So, I asked Budenholzer how they try to keep him healthy down the stretch: pic.twitter.com/Tty5YLuzrb6:53 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
FIRST UP!
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/EmX1GXUGbq6:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons’ inflammation is still “in the process of settling down.” So clearly not there yet to move on to the next phase of his strengthening program. #Nets #NBA6:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said shot profile (the #Bucks‘ trying to force midrange and prevent 3s) and giving Cam Thomas a chance to both guard and take advantage of reserves is why he has the second-year guard coming off the bench. #Nets #NBA6:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Thanasis with the special vest. 🔥
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/rZtNVZuryL6:40 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Both two-ways are up for the #Nets. Cam Thomas coming off the bench. Bridges may be on shortened minutes. #NBA #Bucks6:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nerlens Noel to start for the #Nets. #Bucks6:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said it’s “probably not” a full workload for Mikal Bridges tonight. Nets are starting Curry, Harris, Bridges, DFS and Noel. – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Injury Report at DET
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/732BvUUhsv6:33 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon got the purple memo.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/XrUGBc5Sxn6:25 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Khris Middleton will start again tonight – 6:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t expected to play for the #Bucks, but Jrue Holiday is. #Nets6:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets players with 25 PPG and 50/40/90% in a season:
— Kyrie Irving
— Mikal Bridges
Small sample size but Mikal is shooting 53/48/92% as a Net. pic.twitter.com/DRosAMW61w5:51 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Bucks (H) 90s Road Throwbacks vs. Nets (A) Home Whites
6.6*/10
(*Automatic 3-point deduction for NBA permitting road team to wear white) pic.twitter.com/9zUefEcg3o5:44 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn:
OUT
Garza – Two-Way Contract
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Ryan – Two-Way Contract
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 5:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Happy hour is calling.
🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game. pic.twitter.com/zD8J5zJ9aU5:26 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final prep for tonight’s matchup.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/u7akK5Fpsa4:51 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also, to be serious very quickly: very firmly in favor of Holtmann returning. He’s a good coach. Good core of players that will return next year even without Sensabaugh. Plus some really good incoming freshmen in Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal and Taison Chatman. – 4:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Battle with Brooklyn.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Og8S1pDVAN4:01 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have updated their injury report.
And Giannis Antetokounmpo is now listed as OUT with right hand soreness.
Dragic and Matthews are both still out, while Crowder and Holiday are now listed as available. – 3:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 7 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/EDsuImAwQ43:14 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Antetokounbros vs. Lindell at the free throw line.
See what antics Giannis has going on this time. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f18ZjxeHoI2:23 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Do you remember when you fell in love with the game?
@Mikal Bridges tells his story. pic.twitter.com/dgJkgrIbbc2:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are 8-5 in games Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed. They were 6-9 in games he missed last season.
“In the past, sometimes maybe I feel like I almost gotta carry like a big load and I don’t feel that way anymore. It’s a good feeling.” – Giannis
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…1:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: If Kevin Durant would’ve made 1 more 3-pointer as a Net, he would’ve finished with 50/40/90% shooting splits in his 3 seasons in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/DxBQyzdIVJ1:49 PM

Royce O’Neale @BucketsONeale00
Jalen going wild right now @BaylorMBB @jalenbridgess 🤝🏾 – 1:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game vs. the #Nets with right hand soreness. – 1:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I think on our team we have two starting fives. I think our second unit could be the eighth seed.” – Bobby Portis.
How loading up the roster has set the Milwaukee #Bucks up as the best team in the NBA jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel1:43 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home