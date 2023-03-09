Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,282,968 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,858,339 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WFAN-FM

