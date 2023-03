Obi Toppin a potential trade candidate this offseason?

Michael Scotto: Looking ahead, it’s hard to see a fit for Obi Toppin,who’s owed $6.8 million next season before he hitsthe restricted free agency market in the summer of 2024. Toppin is stuck behind Julius Randle, who’s going to play 35-37 minutes a night when healthy, and Toppin hasn’t been able to play alongside Randle as a small-ball five. With Toppin and Immanuel Quickley eligible for extensions before next season. Looking ahead to the offseason, he’s a potential trade candidate, in my opinion Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype