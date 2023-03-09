Obi Toppin a potential trade candidate this offseason?

Michael Scotto: Looking ahead, it’s hard to see a fit for Obi Toppin,who’s owed $6.8 million next season before he hitsthe restricted free agency market in the summer of 2024. Toppin is stuck behind Julius Randle, who’s going to play 35-37 minutes a night when healthy, and Toppin hasn’t been able to play alongside Randle as a small-ball five. With Toppin and Immanuel Quickley eligible for extensions before next season. Looking ahead to the offseason, he’s a potential trade candidate, in my opinion.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Allowing Charlotte to score 37 points in the third quarter let the Hornets back into tonight’s game here at MSG, but an Obi Toppin 3-pointer just before the end of the third makes it 89-87 Knicks. New York will need to be much better in the 4th to extend the win streak to 10. – 9:15 PM
Marc Berman: Knicks executive William Wesley has a love affair with Obi Toppin and they set asking price way too high. Thibodeau still has reservations on Obi’s basketball IQ. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / February 9, 2023
Ian Begley: Knicks will not have a deal that includes Obi Toppin at the trade deadline, per sources. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 9, 2023
Ian Begley: Indiana is among teams who have shown interest in NYK’s Obi Toppin. If they don’t have plans to play him, Knicks should do right by Toppin and find him a new home today, in my opinion. One team said NYK had wanted package w/significant draft picks for Obi: on.sny.tv/crQdQPt -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 9, 2023