Live stream: Rockets 58, Pacers 64

The Houston Rockets (15-50) play against the Indiana Pacers (29-37) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023
Houston Rockets 58, Indiana Pacers 64 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we have the lead at the half, so you win $10 in free bets with @PointsBetUSA! #Sponsored
learn more & redeem: https://t.co/TGRopWuXOy pic.twitter.com/WzNCEizw6b – 8:13 PM
we have the lead at the half, so you win $10 in free bets with @PointsBetUSA! #Sponsored
learn more & redeem: https://t.co/TGRopWuXOy pic.twitter.com/WzNCEizw6b – 8:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors came into tonight with 3rd-best home defense (behind only Memphis and Cleveland) and 3rd-worst road defense (ahead of only Spurs and Rockets)
Chase Center about to get All-Defensive Team votes this season 😭 – 8:10 PM
Warriors came into tonight with 3rd-best home defense (behind only Memphis and Cleveland) and 3rd-worst road defense (ahead of only Spurs and Rockets)
Chase Center about to get All-Defensive Team votes this season 😭 – 8:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Once up by 18pts, the Pacers’ lead has been slashed by the Rockets to six at half, 64-58.
HOU closed the half on a 20-8 run.
Coming off a foul-filled game v 76ers, Turner scored 16pts. Haliburton with 4pts and 10asts. – 8:09 PM
Once up by 18pts, the Pacers’ lead has been slashed by the Rockets to six at half, 64-58.
HOU closed the half on a 20-8 run.
Coming off a foul-filled game v 76ers, Turner scored 16pts. Haliburton with 4pts and 10asts. – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pacers 64, Rockets 58 at half. Rockets close half on a 20-8 run, 14-6 in the 3:20 with Tate as a smallball center. Rockets with 42 points in paint, more than in entire game against Pacers in Toyota Center. Green, Martin, Smith with 9 apiece. Turner with 16, Haliburton 10 assists. – 8:09 PM
Pacers 64, Rockets 58 at half. Rockets close half on a 20-8 run, 14-6 in the 3:20 with Tate as a smallball center. Rockets with 42 points in paint, more than in entire game against Pacers in Toyota Center. Green, Martin, Smith with 9 apiece. Turner with 16, Haliburton 10 assists. – 8:09 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Honorable Mention: Andre Iguodala, Andre Miller, Al Horford, Anthony Edwards, Aaron Gordon, Anfernee Simons, Andrew Wiggins, Antawn Jamison, Al Harrington, Al Jefferson, Antoine Walker, Antonio McDyess, Antonio Davis, Allan Houston… – 8:08 PM
Honorable Mention: Andre Iguodala, Andre Miller, Al Horford, Anthony Edwards, Aaron Gordon, Anfernee Simons, Andrew Wiggins, Antawn Jamison, Al Harrington, Al Jefferson, Antoine Walker, Antonio McDyess, Antonio Davis, Allan Houston… – 8:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Halftime, Pacers up 64-58. They were up 17 early. Pacers 24 of 47 from the floor, 8 of 22 from 3, 8 of 8 at the line. Rockets 25 of 51, 2 of 7, 6 of 9. Turner 16 points. McConnell 10. Haliburton 10 assists. Sengun 12, Green nine, Martin and Smith nine. – 8:08 PM
Halftime, Pacers up 64-58. They were up 17 early. Pacers 24 of 47 from the floor, 8 of 22 from 3, 8 of 8 at the line. Rockets 25 of 51, 2 of 7, 6 of 9. Turner 16 points. McConnell 10. Haliburton 10 assists. Sengun 12, Green nine, Martin and Smith nine. – 8:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Kenyon Martin Jr. with a throw down dunkin transition. Air has come out of this joint since the Mathurin injury. – 8:06 PM
Kenyon Martin Jr. with a throw down dunkin transition. Air has come out of this joint since the Mathurin injury. – 8:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner sends it back.🚫
he has four blocks in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Z9L7moe4w2 – 8:04 PM
Myles Turner sends it back.🚫
he has four blocks in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Z9L7moe4w2 – 8:04 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nwora goes baseline for the reverse. Haliburton gets credit for the assist and he’s got 10. It’s the second quarter. – 8:01 PM
Nwora goes baseline for the reverse. Haliburton gets credit for the assist and he’s got 10. It’s the second quarter. – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green gets his first bucket on his sixth attempt. Has been greeted by Turner at the rim a lot. – 7:59 PM
Jalen Green gets his first bucket on his sixth attempt. Has been greeted by Turner at the rim a lot. – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets down 17 with a little less than six minutes before halftime. Silas keeps Sengun, who has three fouls, on the floor after the time out . – 7:55 PM
Rockets down 17 with a little less than six minutes before halftime. Silas keeps Sengun, who has three fouls, on the floor after the time out . – 7:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora put him in the spin cycle!🌀 pic.twitter.com/84kxZascBR – 7:55 PM
Jordan Nwora put him in the spin cycle!🌀 pic.twitter.com/84kxZascBR – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
We have entered the turnovers by the ton portion of the evening. After committing four turnovers in the first quarter, Rockets had 4 in first six minutes of the second quarter. This game is starting to look familiar. – 7:52 PM
We have entered the turnovers by the ton portion of the evening. After committing four turnovers in the first quarter, Rockets had 4 in first six minutes of the second quarter. This game is starting to look familiar. – 7:52 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi going to work in the paint 😤 pic.twitter.com/wArFcHlLhA – 7:49 PM
Alpi going to work in the paint 😤 pic.twitter.com/wArFcHlLhA – 7:49 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Quick story on Mathurin. Obviously, don’t know too much yet: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:48 PM
Quick story on Mathurin. Obviously, don’t know too much yet: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
50 Cent Revved Up the crowd before tonight’s game.🔥 pic.twitter.com/C9EMetnLeS – 7:47 PM
50 Cent Revved Up the crowd before tonight’s game.🔥 pic.twitter.com/C9EMetnLeS – 7:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hell of a defensive possession by Rockets point center/forward/guard Jae’Sean Tate, ended with a blocked shot and a shot clock violation. Rockets need a few (dozen?) more possessions like that. – 7:47 PM
Hell of a defensive possession by Rockets point center/forward/guard Jae’Sean Tate, ended with a blocked shot and a shot clock violation. Rockets need a few (dozen?) more possessions like that. – 7:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
✈️ MIA ✈️ MIL ✈️ IND ✈️ MIN
🚘 road trip recap pres. by @Kia pic.twitter.com/HENDS0BDdh – 7:45 PM
✈️ MIA ✈️ MIL ✈️ IND ✈️ MIN
🚘 road trip recap pres. by @Kia pic.twitter.com/HENDS0BDdh – 7:45 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st
Rockets: 27
Pacers: 38
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/O2TXQgmGdS – 7:43 PM
End of the 1st
Rockets: 27
Pacers: 38
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/O2TXQgmGdS – 7:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pacers 38, Rockets 27 after 1. Rockets made 6 of 9 shots to start, 5 of 16 the rest of the quarter. As always, relying on second-chance points with 11. Pacers led by as much as 17, made 6 of 12 3s. – 7:41 PM
Pacers 38, Rockets 27 after 1. Rockets made 6 of 9 shots to start, 5 of 16 the rest of the quarter. As always, relying on second-chance points with 11. Pacers led by as much as 17, made 6 of 12 3s. – 7:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: Bennedict Mathurin (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:39 PM
Injury Update: Bennedict Mathurin (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin had to be carried off the court after rolling his ankle here. This didn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/3Bgr4t1lFv – 7:38 PM
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin had to be carried off the court after rolling his ankle here. This didn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/3Bgr4t1lFv – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Veterans George Hill and James Johnson carrying Mathurin directly to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Fp4pEjQkBk – 7:36 PM
Veterans George Hill and James Johnson carrying Mathurin directly to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Fp4pEjQkBk – 7:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Looked like Bennedict Mathurin turned his right ankle. In a good deal of pain as he is helped off the floor, putting no weight on it. – 7:35 PM
Looked like Bennedict Mathurin turned his right ankle. In a good deal of pain as he is helped off the floor, putting no weight on it. – 7:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Benn Mathurin down on the court, holding his right ankle. In a lot of pain.
He and Buddy Hield have played in every game this season. – 7:34 PM
Benn Mathurin down on the court, holding his right ankle. In a lot of pain.
He and Buddy Hield have played in every game this season. – 7:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Benn Mathurin down on the court in pain, holding his right ankle. In a lot of pain.
He and Buddy Hield have played in every game this season. – 7:34 PM
Benn Mathurin down on the court in pain, holding his right ankle. In a lot of pain.
He and Buddy Hield have played in every game this season. – 7:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Bennedict Mathurin goes down and he’s grabbing his right ankle. – 7:34 PM
Bennedict Mathurin goes down and he’s grabbing his right ankle. – 7:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner with AUTHORITY on the one-handed slam.🤯 pic.twitter.com/fnSg3esvOE – 7:33 PM
Myles Turner with AUTHORITY on the one-handed slam.🤯 pic.twitter.com/fnSg3esvOE – 7:33 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton comes off the floor. Seven assists in the first quarter. 0 of 2 from the field and scoreless, but he was a magician out there. – 7:33 PM
Haliburton comes off the floor. Seven assists in the first quarter. 0 of 2 from the field and scoreless, but he was a magician out there. – 7:33 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Isaiah Jackson getting the backup five minutes tonight. Gonna go ahead and plug this one: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:32 PM
Isaiah Jackson getting the backup five minutes tonight. Gonna go ahead and plug this one: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:32 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers 13 of 18 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3. 1.63 points per possession. – 7:31 PM
Pacers 13 of 18 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3. 1.63 points per possession. – 7:31 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers were on an 11-0 run before the Rockets got the last two buckets. Mathurin and Duarte on the floor and Carlisle wasn’t thrilled with the defense there. – 7:31 PM
Pacers were on an 11-0 run before the Rockets got the last two buckets. Mathurin and Duarte on the floor and Carlisle wasn’t thrilled with the defense there. – 7:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers off to a fantastic start offensively. Shooting 71%, made six 3s and on a 20-4 run. And rebounding well, which is important.
Having their way with the Rockets. – 7:29 PM
Pacers off to a fantastic start offensively. Shooting 71%, made six 3s and on a 20-4 run. And rebounding well, which is important.
Having their way with the Rockets. – 7:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bari with the triple 🎯
@Jabari Smith | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ktkcLXdXzA – 7:29 PM
Bari with the triple 🎯
@Jabari Smith | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ktkcLXdXzA – 7:29 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Turner a dunk in transition + the foul. Rockets are making it even easier with the turnovers. – 7:28 PM
Turner a dunk in transition + the foul. Rockets are making it even easier with the turnovers. – 7:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Buckets gets the defender with the pump fake then nails the open three.😮💨 pic.twitter.com/J3xTEXQ81j – 7:27 PM
Buddy Buckets gets the defender with the pump fake then nails the open three.😮💨 pic.twitter.com/J3xTEXQ81j – 7:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
New Marlin SS Jose Iglesias hit .292, 47 RBI for Colorado last year. New Marlin 1B Yuli Gurriel was very good for Houston 2 years ago, not so much last year. Both have good shot to make club and play a significant amount – 7:27 PM
New Marlin SS Jose Iglesias hit .292, 47 RBI for Colorado last year. New Marlin 1B Yuli Gurriel was very good for Houston 2 years ago, not so much last year. Both have good shot to make club and play a significant amount – 7:27 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers have nine assists on 11 buckets. Haliburton has seven of them. Again, 4:30 still to go in the first. – 7:26 PM
Pacers have nine assists on 11 buckets. Haliburton has seven of them. Again, 4:30 still to go in the first. – 7:26 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Tyrese Haliburton is wearing a LeBron Zoom Generation / Kobe 6 hybrid sneaker tonight 👀👀
Customs done by @Dakota_Wiley_22 pic.twitter.com/Ssbbv2hRYA – 7:26 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is wearing a LeBron Zoom Generation / Kobe 6 hybrid sneaker tonight 👀👀
Customs done by @Dakota_Wiley_22 pic.twitter.com/Ssbbv2hRYA – 7:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
If the Rockets defense has taken something away, I can’t see what it might be. Pacers shooting 73.3 %. Haliburton with 7 assists in 7 1/2 minutes. Pacers 5 of 8 on 3s. – 7:26 PM
If the Rockets defense has taken something away, I can’t see what it might be. Pacers shooting 73.3 %. Haliburton with 7 assists in 7 1/2 minutes. Pacers 5 of 8 on 3s. – 7:26 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Turner bucket and a foul. Pacers aren’t defending super well, but the Rockets really can’t stop them at all. – 7:23 PM
Turner bucket and a foul. Pacers aren’t defending super well, but the Rockets really can’t stop them at all. – 7:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton finds Aaron Nesmith in the corner for the three ball.👌
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/o2dEZSxmVI
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/jqbDEB1CD8 – 7:22 PM
Tyrese Haliburton finds Aaron Nesmith in the corner for the three ball.👌
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/o2dEZSxmVI
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/jqbDEB1CD8 – 7:22 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell hits Nesmith for 3 on a drive and kickout. Rockets collapsing really hard on drives and it’s leaving for open 3s. – 7:22 PM
McConnell hits Nesmith for 3 on a drive and kickout. Rockets collapsing really hard on drives and it’s leaving for open 3s. – 7:22 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Little head fake by Buddy Hield gets Jabari Smith blowing right past him. – 7:20 PM
Little head fake by Buddy Hield gets Jabari Smith blowing right past him. – 7:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bari getting us started in Indy!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/gAs5vrvNwG – 7:18 PM
Bari getting us started in Indy!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/gAs5vrvNwG – 7:18 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton has four assists in the first four minutes. Seriously slinging it tonight. – 7:15 PM
Haliburton has four assists in the first four minutes. Seriously slinging it tonight. – 7:15 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton throws a long pass to Turner for an easy layup. Pacers do not seem to be making the same mistakes they made against the Spurs. Also, they have Haliburton tonight. – 7:14 PM
Haliburton throws a long pass to Turner for an easy layup. Pacers do not seem to be making the same mistakes they made against the Spurs. Also, they have Haliburton tonight. – 7:14 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton tight-rope walks the baseline and then whips a pass to Andrew Nembhard for 3. – 7:13 PM
Tyrese Haliburton tight-rope walks the baseline and then whips a pass to Andrew Nembhard for 3. – 7:13 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Buddy Hield to the rim. Really is good with the left-hand finish. – 7:12 PM
Buddy Hield to the rim. Really is good with the left-hand finish. – 7:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers win the tip and Myles Turner scores on a hook to get rolling. – 7:11 PM
Pacers win the tip and Myles Turner scores on a hook to get rolling. – 7:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
50 Cent is back for his second straight Pacers game. And he was the designated person to “Rev It Up” before tip-off. pic.twitter.com/p9OPuCXglO – 7:10 PM
50 Cent is back for his second straight Pacers game. And he was the designated person to “Rev It Up” before tip-off. pic.twitter.com/p9OPuCXglO – 7:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
50 Cent doing the honorary revving up of the Indy car before tip. They have one of his arena clubs here (and in Houston and Sacramento.) – 7:10 PM
50 Cent doing the honorary revving up of the Indy car before tip. They have one of his arena clubs here (and in Houston and Sacramento.) – 7:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Coach Carlisle asked 50 Cent what he’d say if he was giving the pregame speech tonight.
this is the part of the speech we’re able to post on social media.😂 pic.twitter.com/HwgGQN69P2 – 6:50 PM
Coach Carlisle asked 50 Cent what he’d say if he was giving the pregame speech tonight.
this is the part of the speech we’re able to post on social media.😂 pic.twitter.com/HwgGQN69P2 – 6:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Daishen Nix starts in place of Kevin Porter Jr in Indianapolis tonight – 6:45 PM
Daishen Nix starts in place of Kevin Porter Jr in Indianapolis tonight – 6:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton and 50 Cent met up before tonight’s game.🤝 pic.twitter.com/Kjwa31go50 – 6:43 PM
Tyrese Haliburton and 50 Cent met up before tonight’s game.🤝 pic.twitter.com/Kjwa31go50 – 6:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starting 5⃣.
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
2⃣ – @AndrewNembhard
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣3⃣ – @Aaron Nesmith
3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/JgzeILhd6s – 6:39 PM
tonight’s starting 5⃣.
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
2⃣ – @AndrewNembhard
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣3⃣ – @Aaron Nesmith
3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/JgzeILhd6s – 6:39 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Aaron Nesmith back in the starting lineup along with the usual: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield. Myles Turner. Rockets: Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun. – 6:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith back in the starting lineup along with the usual: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield. Myles Turner. Rockets: Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun. – 6:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Rockets:
Aaron Nesmith – Available (sore left hip)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@OrthoIndy | #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/RoIoj9zX0z – 6:35 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Rockets:
Aaron Nesmith – Available (sore left hip)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@OrthoIndy | #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/RoIoj9zX0z – 6:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Pacers tonight: Nix, Smith, Martin, Green, Sengun
Pacers starters: Halliburton, Hield, Nembhard, Nesmith, Turner – 6:35 PM
#Rockets starters vs Pacers tonight: Nix, Smith, Martin, Green, Sengun
Pacers starters: Halliburton, Hield, Nembhard, Nesmith, Turner – 6:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Nix.
Pacers starters: Hield, Nesmith, Turner, Nembhard, Haliburton. – 6:32 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Nix.
Pacers starters: Hield, Nesmith, Turner, Nembhard, Haliburton. – 6:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is rockin’ 1-of-1 customs inspired by the Nike Kobe 6 and Lebron 1.🔥 pic.twitter.com/LXqn1RH5uC – 6:30 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is rockin’ 1-of-1 customs inspired by the Nike Kobe 6 and Lebron 1.🔥 pic.twitter.com/LXqn1RH5uC – 6:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith watching film with assistant coach Calbert Cheaney pic.twitter.com/zNHh81sHLb – 6:27 PM
Jalen Smith watching film with assistant coach Calbert Cheaney pic.twitter.com/zNHh81sHLb – 6:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith is back tonight after sitting out the past two games pic.twitter.com/jlr0pbGLJK – 6:24 PM
Aaron Nesmith is back tonight after sitting out the past two games pic.twitter.com/jlr0pbGLJK – 6:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we got the rockets tonight.🚀
let us know where you are tuning in from with #PacersGameNight.
@motorolaus | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/OaqUztCkuO – 6:14 PM
we got the rockets tonight.🚀
let us know where you are tuning in from with #PacersGameNight.
@motorolaus | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/OaqUztCkuO – 6:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
thursday threads.🧵
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/QXlIpnqHfh – 5:37 PM
thursday threads.🧵
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/QXlIpnqHfh – 5:37 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Rick Carlisle talking at length about Buddy Hield’s ability to move without the ball. Says he’s in phenomenal condition because his offseason workouts are grueling, so he’s really good at moving around within the offense. – 5:20 PM
Rick Carlisle talking at length about Buddy Hield’s ability to move without the ball. Says he’s in phenomenal condition because his offseason workouts are grueling, so he’s really good at moving around within the offense. – 5:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
excited to have 50 Cent back at @gainbridgeFH tonight.🤩 pic.twitter.com/Roy18BTecu – 4:56 PM
excited to have 50 Cent back at @gainbridgeFH tonight.🤩 pic.twitter.com/Roy18BTecu – 4:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coming to #PacersGameNight?
due to a recent Pacers App update, some users are experiencing issues with the “Go to Tickets” button. if you’re unable to see tonight’s game in your app, please follow the directions below to logout then log back in to view your tickets. pic.twitter.com/35wYu4F7rU – 4:20 PM
coming to #PacersGameNight?
due to a recent Pacers App update, some users are experiencing issues with the “Go to Tickets” button. if you’re unable to see tonight’s game in your app, please follow the directions below to logout then log back in to view your tickets. pic.twitter.com/35wYu4F7rU – 4:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will make the first shot of the 2nd half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 3:10 PM
Which team will make the first shot of the 2nd half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 3:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
showing off the skills.
Bennedict Mathurin was having some fun with fans at the full season ticket holder party last night.👏 pic.twitter.com/O2MOneWK49 – 3:05 PM
showing off the skills.
Bennedict Mathurin was having some fun with fans at the full season ticket holder party last night.👏 pic.twitter.com/O2MOneWK49 – 3:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
On the road for a min 📍
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/Qu9ABogOmy – 3:00 PM
On the road for a min 📍
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/Qu9ABogOmy – 3:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “The Houston Angels made her their number one pick, but the salaries were so low she could make more money in her field outside of basketball.”
Tap in to hear @Kate Fagan on Lucy Harris on the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 2:23 PM
🎧 | “The Houston Angels made her their number one pick, but the salaries were so low she could make more money in her field outside of basketball.”
Tap in to hear @Kate Fagan on Lucy Harris on the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 2:23 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Rick Carlisle peeled back the curtain a little on how he views the logjam at backup center with Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Daniel Theis. For the rest of the season, developing the younger bigs is the priority: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:18 PM
Rick Carlisle peeled back the curtain a little on how he views the logjam at backup center with Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Daniel Theis. For the rest of the season, developing the younger bigs is the priority: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How Jabari Smith Jr.’s high expectations and pressure to succeed have defined a tough rookie season ift.tt/6HojTsp – 2:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How Jabari Smith Jr.’s high expectations and pressure to succeed have defined a tough rookie season ift.tt/6HojTsp – 2:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the big 2️⃣1️⃣
happy birthday @Usman Garuba and great vocals, rooks! pic.twitter.com/zNhKkbzVf8 – 1:34 PM
the big 2️⃣1️⃣
happy birthday @Usman Garuba and great vocals, rooks! pic.twitter.com/zNhKkbzVf8 – 1:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract with the Rockets was completed. He did not play while with the Rockets. The Rockets have no immediate plans to fill the roster spot. They have 14 days to sign a 14th player. – 1:04 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract with the Rockets was completed. He did not play while with the Rockets. The Rockets have no immediate plans to fill the roster spot. They have 14 days to sign a 14th player. – 1:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
2023 Karl Malone Award Finalists (Best PF in D1 NCAA MBB)
Ąžuolas Tubelis – Arizona
Drew Timme – Gonzaga
Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana
Kris Murray – Iowa
Bryce Hopkins – Providence – 1:02 PM
2023 Karl Malone Award Finalists (Best PF in D1 NCAA MBB)
Ąžuolas Tubelis – Arizona
Drew Timme – Gonzaga
Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana
Kris Murray – Iowa
Bryce Hopkins – Providence – 1:02 PM