Live stream: Rockets 58, Pacers 64

The Houston Rockets (15-50) play against the Indiana Pacers (29-37) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023

Houston Rockets 58, Indiana Pacers 64 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Once up by 18pts, the Pacers’ lead has been slashed by the Rockets to six at half, 64-58.

HOU closed the half on a 20-8 run.

Once up by 18pts, the Pacers' lead has been slashed by the Rockets to six at half, 64-58.

HOU closed the half on a 20-8 run.

Coming off a foul-filled game v 76ers, Turner scored 16pts. Haliburton with 4pts and 10asts.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Pacers 64, Rockets 58 at half. Rockets close half on a 20-8 run, 14-6 in the 3:20 with Tate as a smallball center. Rockets with 42 points in paint, more than in entire game against Pacers in Toyota Center. Green, Martin, Smith with 9 apiece. Turner with 16, Haliburton 10 assists.

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Halftime, Pacers up 64-58. They were up 17 early. Pacers 24 of 47 from the floor, 8 of 22 from 3, 8 of 8 at the line. Rockets 25 of 51, 2 of 7, 6 of 9. Turner 16 points. McConnell 10. Haliburton 10 assists. Sengun 12, Green nine, Martin and Smith nine.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Kenyon Martin Jr. with a throw down dunkin transition. Air has come out of this joint since the Mathurin injury.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers were up by 18 with 5 minutes to go in the second quarter, but they closed the half poorly and lead by just 6 at halfitme, 64-58. Defense and rebounding fell apart in the final minutes.

Pacers were up by 18 with 5 minutes to go in the second quarter, but they closed the half poorly and lead by just 6 at halfitme, 64-58. Defense and rebounding fell apart in the final minutes.

Myles Turner has 16 points. Tyrese Haliburton has 10 assists.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Myles Turner sends it back.🚫

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Nwora goes baseline for the reverse. Haliburton gets credit for the assist and he's got 10. It's the second quarter.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green gets his first bucket on his sixth attempt. Has been greeted by Turner at the rim a lot.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets down 17 with a little less than six minutes before halftime. Silas keeps Sengun, who has three fouls, on the floor after the time out .

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

We have entered the turnovers by the ton portion of the evening. After committing four turnovers in the first quarter, Rockets had 4 in first six minutes of the second quarter. This game is starting to look familiar.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Slick move by Jordan Nwora for the left-hand finish.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Hell of a defensive possession by Rockets point center/forward/guard Jae'Sean Tate, ended with a blocked shot and a shot clock violation. Rockets need a few (dozen?) more possessions like that.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

✈️ MIA ✈️ MIL ✈️ IND ✈️ MIN

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

McConnell hits a 3 and the Pacers are up 43-29.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Pacers 38, Rockets 27 after 1. Rockets made 6 of 9 shots to start, 5 of 16 the rest of the quarter. As always, relying on second-chance points with 11. Pacers led by as much as 17, made 6 of 12 3s.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers lead the Rockets 38-27 after the first quarter. They looked threatening on offense for essentially the whole quarter. Myles Turner leads with 10 points.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Mathurin is questionable to return due to a right ankle sprain. – Mathurin is questionable to return due to a right ankle sprain. – 7:40 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Update: Bennedict Mathurin (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – Injury Update: Bennedict Mathurin (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:39 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Looked like Bennedict Mathurin turned his right ankle. In a good deal of pain as he is helped off the floor, putting no weight on it.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Benn Mathurin down on the court, holding his right ankle. In a lot of pain.

Benn Mathurin down on the court, holding his right ankle. In a lot of pain.

He and Buddy Hield have played in every game this season.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Bennedict Mathurin down and in a lot of pain. Reaching for his right ankle. Whole team is up and surrounding him. – Bennedict Mathurin down and in a lot of pain. Reaching for his right ankle. Whole team is up and surrounding him. – 7:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Bennedict Mathurin goes down and he’s grabbing his right ankle. – Bennedict Mathurin goes down and he’s grabbing his right ankle. – 7:34 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Haliburton checks out after just under 10 minutes of action. He already has 7 assists tonight.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Haliburton comes off the floor. Seven assists in the first quarter. 0 of 2 from the field and scoreless, but he was a magician out there.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers 13 of 18 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3. 1.63 points per possession. – Pacers 13 of 18 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3. 1.63 points per possession. – 7:31 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers were on an 11-0 run before the Rockets got the last two buckets. Mathurin and Duarte on the floor and Carlisle wasn’t thrilled with the defense there. – Pacers were on an 11-0 run before the Rockets got the last two buckets. Mathurin and Duarte on the floor and Carlisle wasn’t thrilled with the defense there. – 7:31 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers off to a fantastic start offensively. Shooting 71%, made six 3s and on a 20-4 run. And rebounding well, which is important.

Pacers off to a fantastic start offensively. Shooting 71%, made six 3s and on a 20-4 run. And rebounding well, which is important.

Having their way with the Rockets.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Turner a dunk in transition + the foul. Rockets are making it even easier with the turnovers. – Turner a dunk in transition + the foul. Rockets are making it even easier with the turnovers. – 7:28 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Myles Turner with a terrific dunk over Tari Eason in transition. Pacers looking great early against the Rockets. – Myles Turner with a terrific dunk over Tari Eason in transition. Pacers looking great early against the Rockets. – 7:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers have nine assists on 11 buckets. Haliburton has seven of them. Again, 4:30 still to go in the first. – Pacers have nine assists on 11 buckets. Haliburton has seven of them. Again, 4:30 still to go in the first. – 7:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

If the Rockets defense has taken something away, I can't see what it might be. Pacers shooting 73.3 %. Haliburton with 7 assists in 7 1/2 minutes. Pacers 5 of 8 on 3s.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers are 11 of 15 from the floor, 5 of 8 from 3. – Pacers are 11 of 15 from the floor, 5 of 8 from 3. – 7:25 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

All it takes for Buddy Hield to get space against a younger defender is one convincing fake. It’s working for him early. He has 8 points so far and the Pacers lead the Rockets by 28-17. – All it takes for Buddy Hield to get space against a younger defender is one convincing fake. It’s working for him early. He has 8 points so far and the Pacers lead the Rockets by 28-17. – 7:24 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers up 23-15 and averaging 1.59 points per possession. – Pacers up 23-15 and averaging 1.59 points per possession. – 7:24 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Turner bucket and a foul. Pacers aren’t defending super well, but the Rockets really can’t stop them at all. – Turner bucket and a foul. Pacers aren’t defending super well, but the Rockets really can’t stop them at all. – 7:23 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton finds Aaron Nesmith in the corner for the three ball.👌

📺: Bally Sports Indiana

💻:

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

McConnell hits Nesmith for 3 on a drive and kickout. Rockets collapsing really hard on drives and it’s leaving for open 3s. – McConnell hits Nesmith for 3 on a drive and kickout. Rockets collapsing really hard on drives and it’s leaving for open 3s. – 7:22 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Little head fake by Buddy Hield gets Jabari Smith blowing right past him. – Little head fake by Buddy Hield gets Jabari Smith blowing right past him. – 7:20 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Haliburton has four assists in the first four minutes. Seriously slinging it tonight. – Haliburton has four assists in the first four minutes. Seriously slinging it tonight. – 7:15 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Haliburton throws a long pass to Turner for an easy layup. Pacers do not seem to be making the same mistakes they made against the Spurs. Also, they have Haliburton tonight. – Haliburton throws a long pass to Turner for an easy layup. Pacers do not seem to be making the same mistakes they made against the Spurs. Also, they have Haliburton tonight. – 7:14 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

150 seconds into this game and the Pacers are already up 9-2. Transition and early offense guiding them so far. – 150 seconds into this game and the Pacers are already up 9-2. Transition and early offense guiding them so far. – 7:14 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Tyrese Haliburton tight-rope walks the baseline and then whips a pass to Andrew Nembhard for 3. – Tyrese Haliburton tight-rope walks the baseline and then whips a pass to Andrew Nembhard for 3. – 7:13 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Buddy Hield to the rim. Really is good with the left-hand finish. – Buddy Hield to the rim. Really is good with the left-hand finish. – 7:12 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers win the tip and Myles Turner scores on a hook to get rolling. – Pacers win the tip and Myles Turner scores on a hook to get rolling. – 7:11 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

50 Cent doing the honorary revving up of the Indy car before tip. They have one of his arena clubs here (and in Houston and Sacramento.)

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Coach Carlisle asked 50 Cent what he’d say if he was giving the pregame speech tonight.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Daishen Nix starts in place of Kevin Porter Jr in Indianapolis tonight – Daishen Nix starts in place of Kevin Porter Jr in Indianapolis tonight – 6:45 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Aaron Nesmith back in the starting lineup along with the usual: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield. Myles Turner. Rockets: Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Rockets:

Aaron Nesmith – Available (sore left hip)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)

Tony East @TEastNBA

Aaron Nesmith is back for the Pacers tonight. He remains in the starting lineup whiel Jordan Nwora goes back to the bench. – Aaron Nesmith is back for the Pacers tonight. He remains in the starting lineup whiel Jordan Nwora goes back to the bench. – 6:33 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jalen Smith watching film with assistant coach Calbert Cheaney 6:27 PM Jalen Smith watching film with assistant coach Calbert Cheaney pic.twitter.com/zNHh81sHLb

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

we got the rockets tonight.🚀

let us know where you are tuning in from with #PacersGameNight.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Rick Carlisle talking at length about Buddy Hield’s ability to move without the ball. Says he’s in phenomenal condition because his offseason workouts are grueling, so he’s really good at moving around within the offense. – Rick Carlisle talking at length about Buddy Hield’s ability to move without the ball. Says he’s in phenomenal condition because his offseason workouts are grueling, so he’s really good at moving around within the offense. – 5:20 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Rick Carlisle says Aaron Nesmith is available. – Rick Carlisle says Aaron Nesmith is available. – 5:15 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

coming to #PacersGameNight?

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will make the first shot of the 2nd half?

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

showing off the skills.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

On the road for a min 📍

⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Rick Carlisle peeled back the curtain a little on how he views the logjam at backup center with Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Daniel Theis. For the rest of the season, developing the younger bigs is the priority: 2:18 PM Rick Carlisle peeled back the curtain a little on how he views the logjam at backup center with Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Daniel Theis. For the rest of the season, developing the younger bigs is the priority: indystar.com/story/sports/n…

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾💯 – Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾💯 – 1:25 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract with the Rockets was completed. He did not play while with the Rockets. The Rockets have no immediate plans to fill the roster spot. They have 14 days to sign a 14th player. – Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract with the Rockets was completed. He did not play while with the Rockets. The Rockets have no immediate plans to fill the roster spot. They have 14 days to sign a 14th player. – 1:04 PM