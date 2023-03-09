Rockets vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Houston Rockets are spending $9,151,002 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,340,480 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Sam Vecenie
@Sam_Vecenie
Lot of obvious names that would make sense like North Texas coach Grant McCasland, Oral Roberts’ Paul Mills, Texas interim Rodney Terry, Houston assistant Kellen Sampson, Baylor associate head coach John Jakus.
Wonder if they try to chase some bigger names first, too. – 2:29 AM

