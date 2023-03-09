Rockets vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Houston Rockets are spending $9,151,002 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,340,480 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
