Shawn Kemp fires gun during parking lot altercation prior to his arrest

Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp fired a gun during a parking lot altercation prior to his felony arrest on Wednesday … footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows. 53-year-old Kemp — wearing a red vest — approached a vehicle and pointed his firearm … appearing to yell something before pulling the trigger at least once outside a Tacoma, Washington shopping mall around 2:00 PM.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Decades after retiring from the NBA, Seattle Supersonics legend Shawn Kemp got into trouble with local police 😬
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Washington state.
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
More on this storyline
Witnesses tell us they heard multiple gunshots before pulling their phones out to record the incident … and claim they saw Kemp drive around the parking lot and ditched his gun in a bush before talking to police. At one point, Kemp appears to attempt to flag down police to go after the other vehicle involved. Footage also shows cops searching the parking lot landscaping before retrieving a handgun from a bush. -via TMZ.com / March 9, 2023
Sources close to Kemp told FOX 13’s David Rose that he had property stolen from his car on Tuesday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday and when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him. He fired back in self-defense. -via Q13 Fox / March 9, 2023
Aaron Levine: BREAKING: Former Sonic star Shawn Kemp has been booked into Pierce County Jail. He is currently being held on a charge of “Drive By Shooting.” He was booked at 5:58pm this afternoon. We are following this story on @Fox13Seattle . This is connected to an attempted shooting at Tacoma Mall just before 2pm. Shots were fired from a passing vehicle aiming at someone in the parking lot, on NE side of mall near the “Courtesy Tire” store. According to police, “no one was hit in the shooting.” -via Twitter / March 8, 2023