Steven Adams to miss remainder of regular season

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steven Adams is out for at least the next four weeks after receiving a stem cell injection to address a PCL sprain in his left knee, per Grizzlies. Memphis potentially facing a playoff run without Adams and Brandon Clarke — with Ja Morant’s status still in flux. – 10:07 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Memphis Grizzlies say Steven Adams underwent stem cell injections in his right knee and will be evaluated in four weeks – 10:02 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The hits keep coming. The Grizzlies announce that Steven Adams will be reevaluated in 4 weeks. The regular season ends on April 9th. Brutal. – 10:02 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies say Steven Adams (knee sprain/stem cell injection) won’t be reevaluated for approximately four more weeks, which means Steven Adams’ regular season is basically over. – 10:02 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Grizzlies announced Steven Adams got a stem cell injection in his injured knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks — meaning he’ll miss the remainder of the regular season, at minimum. – 10:01 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say Steven Adams recently underwent stem cell injections and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. – 10:00 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies center Steven Adams will be re-evaluated in four weeks, team says. – 10:00 AM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 9 vs @warriors:
QUESTIONABLE
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies might throw a parade when Steven Adams returns. Memphis needs him badly. Just a lot of uncharacteristic rebounding performances lately, and that’s such a big part of this team’s identity. – 12:50 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Davis gobbling up every rebound for the Lakers right now. Really missing Steven Adams. – 10:16 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Steven Adams getting in some work today. #bigmemphis pic.twitter.com/t0lZGRo658 – 2:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 7 at @Lakers:
QUESTIONABLE
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 8:12 PM
Damichael Cole: Steven Adams also remains out for the Grizzlies ahead of Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Taylor Jenkins said on the road that there were no setbacks, but still no firm idea on when Steve-O returns. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 8, 2023
Shams Charania: Reporting on @TheRally for the latest surrounding Grizzlies star Ja Morant – and details on a recent players-only meeting where a veteran pushed for better discipline on the road: pic.twitter.com/ICXC6YlrXF -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 6, 2023
Drew Hill: One thing I didn’t note before the game: Steven Adams played 5-on-5 today and he played 5-on-5 in Denver. Jenkins wouldn’t commit to him playing on Tuesday. “It could be at the end of this road trip, but it has the potential to be a little bit longer than that.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 6, 2023