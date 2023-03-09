Suns announce Kevin Durant will be out at least three weeks

Chris Mannix: Suns say @Kevin Durant will be reevaluated in three weeks.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Column on the Kevin Durant injury timeline and the small amount of time the Suns will have to develop on the court before the playoffs: arizonasports.com/story/3515163/… – 8:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kevin Durant’s ankle injury to keep him out at least for three weeks
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we chatted with a former member of the Suns training staff about KD’s ankle sprain, snake-drafted the worst AZ sports moments, and emphasized responsible reporting, which feels relevant after this evening’s news
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant has sprained ankle, will be re-evaluated in three weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/09/dur… – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in three weeks after injuring left ankle, Phoenix Suns confirm (w/video) #Suns #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:42 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
About to hop on @CBSSportsHQ with my guy @MooseOnAir to talk latest Durant news. Watch: cbssports.com/live – 7:26 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
KD being out 2-3 weeks feels like the best case scenario with the way that thing turned…
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns say it is a left ankle sprain for Kevin Durant and he will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks. – 7:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ official press release says Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/rfyzzvWUfC – 7:13 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in: Kevin Durant is alert, awake and is talking following his fall. Whoops, I mean, Mitch McConnell… – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OFFICIAL: Further evaluation has confirmed that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has sustained a left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks. #Suns – 7:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Suns star’s sprained ankle expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks, per report
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
JUST IN: @Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Kevin Durant is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a left ankle sprain suffered in warmups last night. That means he will NOT play the Warriors when the Suns come to Chase Center on Monday. KD has yet to play in front of fans at Chase. #dubnation – 7:04 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant is expected to miss the next 2-to-3 weeks after injuring his ankle on Wednesday, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Suns’ Kevin Durant (left ankle) expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks. – 6:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Two weeks without Kevin Durant is tough, but it could’ve been a lot worse. Premature reminder that if it’s a two-week re-evaluation period, that means it’ll take a bit longer for him to start playing in games again, depending on his progress – 6:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kevin Durant has had some of the most bizarre injuries the last few years. Two guys have fallen into his knees and now a wet spot on the floor is going to cost him at least a couple of weeks. – 6:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Does Kevin Durant’s injury hurt the @Phoenix Suns chances of winning a title this season?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA playoff watch: Kings’ competition dealing with injuries and other issues; latest on Luka, Durant, Morant, Adams, LeBron, Zion
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns! Let’s talk about Kevin Durant, credible reporting and more:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant has a history of returning from injuries on fire, which bodes well for Suns’ playoff prospects
(By @bradbotkincbs)
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Here’s the moment Kevin Durant sprained his left ankle in warmups last night. Terrible luck. He left in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/X2l3UBXtfU – 3:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevin Durant’s ankle injury, what we know so far and what the Suns had to say about such an unfortunate fluke: https://t.co/Mfok9Cfdrl pic.twitter.com/ro4esSvNBf – 2:09 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Stay humble or get humbled. You notice how people are turning on the Grizzlies? On the TrueHoop Podcast @jshector and @David Thorpe also discuss the Knicks, Fred VanVleet, Kevin Durant’s ankle, and Hawk-Eye coming to the NBA. https://t.co/DwzNip79XK pic.twitter.com/442YkzeyPe – 2:03 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
New Power Rankings Notebook – Notes, numbers & film on…
▪️ Durant & the Suns
▪️ Irving & the Mavs
▪️ Westbrook & the Clips
▪️ Josh Hart in New York
▪️ Other faces in new places, including Bridges, Poeltl, Vanderbilt & McDaniels.
nba.com/news/power-ran… – 1:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: If Kevin Durant would’ve made 1 more 3-pointer as a Net, he would’ve finished with 50/40/90% shooting splits in his 3 seasons in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/DxBQyzdIVJ – 1:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
“I feel bad for him because he feels bad.”
“I know how much he loves to play and wanted to play.”
“We’ll reschedule the party.”
#Suns reaction to Kevin Durant spraining his left ankle in pregame workout Wednesday before what would’ve been his Suns home debut. pic.twitter.com/QMdD1pgJtC – 1:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Suns fear star could miss rest of regular season with ankle sprain, per report
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#Rockets have not had good draft karma since Saturday:
– Rockets win twice
– Clippers win twice
– Pistons lose 3 times
– Spurs lose twice
– Warriors lose twice
– Mavs lose twice
– Raptors lose twice
– Hawks lose twice
– KD injured
– Memphis falls apart
LAC pick currently is #18 – 11:54 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns’ Kevin Durant may miss remainder of regular season sportando.basketball/en/suns-kevin-… – 10:53 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant could miss the remainder of the regular season with ankle sprain: report
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“There’s no issues fitting [KD] in like most superstar players. He’s the most easily fittable superstar in NBA history.”
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Durant: A Grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial or incomplete tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. Historically, the average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days). 1/2 – 10:03 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant reportedly could miss rest of season with Grade 2 ankle sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/09/dur… – 9:55 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: Aaron Rodgers edges closer to Jets, KD hurt, grumpy Boeheim’s retirement, @GaryParrishCBS, Buy/Sell w/Decel, Calvin Ridley, NBA injuries, Draymond’s takedown, more.
LISTEN:
RetierThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:37 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Dončić, Durant, Zion, injuries dominate West playoff chase nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/09/thr… – 9:22 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Erik Slater @erikslater_
There is concern within the Suns organization that Kevin Durant has a grade 2 ankle sprain, which would keep him out 4-6 weeks per @azcentral.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Last night, Kevin Durant’s home debut was ruined by a fluke ankle injury. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about how it’s the most Arizona sports thing ever, what his recovery timeline might look like, and what Monty and the Suns had to say about it: https://t.co/Mfok9Cfdrl pic.twitter.com/bruiktAv9E – 9:03 AM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
This is the only thing that can keep the #PhoenixSuns from winning a championship. KD and/or CP3 are increasingly fragile. @RealTMoneyMedia #NBA
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Nooooo you can’t make this up 😭😭An hour before his Footprint Center debut which Suns fans waited weeks for, KD rolled his ankle. Now a local news outlet is reporting he left in a walking boot, & they claim sources say he could have a grade 2 sprain. bit.ly/3yqGLGy – 3:56 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant (ankle) injured during warmups, misses home Suns debut
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns forward Kevin Durant could miss the rest of the regular season with ankle sprain via @SayingMoore #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Durant was ruled out from making his Suns home debut with this slip during warm-ups 😨
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Good spirits’ Kevin Durant sprains left ankle in pregame workout, didn’t make Suns home debut Wednesday https://t.co/qJBLxNCWkN via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/IF5kncRYfR – 1:58 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said the chief concern is caring for guys’ health and being able to protect their livelihoods, and KD will be no different.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways as Kevin Durant suffers left ankle sprain before Suns win over OKC, could miss multiple games (w/videos) #Suns #ThunderUp azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:13 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns won’t have practice tomorrow, so we won’t have an official update from the team on Kevin Durant until Friday – 12:52 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No practice tomorrow so our next chance to get an update on Kevin Durant will come Friday. – 12:52 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s in good spirits.” Devin Booker on Kevin Durant (ankle) #Suns pic.twitter.com/m0elYS6GPA – 12:32 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The city has been waiting on this. It’s a big day. We’ll reschedule the party. I’m sure they’ll be back. People who missed out tonight, I tried to give them a little something to make it better, but we’re still anticipating his debut.” Devin Booker on Kevin Durant (ankle) #Suns pic.twitter.com/Jk6EGOuL3W – 12:09 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns from the arena with a few postgame updates on Kevin Durant’s ankle and Devin Booker’s big night! Hop in:
https://t.co/2vvm1Jvuc5 pic.twitter.com/knvVZ0NSR4 – 12:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant missing his expected home debut: “We’ll reschedule the party, I’m sure they’ll be back. The people that missed out tonight, I tried to give them a little something.” – 12:02 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant’s home debut: “We’ll reschedule the party.” – 12:02 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant’s ankle injury: “It is what it is, but nothing serious, so we’ll get him back right.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Is Chris Paul concerned about the amount of time the Suns will have to jell with Kevin Durant’s injury?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul said he found out about Kevin Durant’s injury before the game when Durant was on the training table. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WtqLoPk93x – 11:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I know how much he loves to play and wanted to play, but stuff happens.” – Chris Paul on Kevin Durant’s ankle injury – 11:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams called it a left ankle aprain for Kevin Durant.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant’s ankle: “No, we don’t right now. We’ll get more testing done tomorrow, but right now it’s just an ankle sprain and we don’t have anything official to report.” – 11:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams did not have an update on Kevin Durant. More testing coming tomorrow. Ankle sprain and nothing official beyond that. – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker foul on final shot of half on Waters III 3 .
Booker tech on top of it.
Play was under review.
No flagrant.
#Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also hit with a tech.
#Suns 60, #Thunder 52 Half.
Kevin Durant twisted left ankle during pregame workout. Late scratch tonight. – 10:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kevin Durant slipped and turned his left ankle during warmups Wednesday, knocking him out of what was supposed to be his first home game with the Suns. es.pn/3IUDfJm – 9:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Reserve lineup without KD did not do well. OKC now within 4 after another Suns timeout. Starters minus Okogie checking in. – 9:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Thunder have cut the Suns’ lead down to 6. Having Kevin Durant out there to stagger with these all-bench lineups was quite a welcome boost – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OK.
Been working on Kevin Durant ankle story.
Abbreviated version.
He went to drive baseline during his pregame workout and twisted his left ankle. Fell down.
Got up a little slow, but continued pregame work. Didn’t seem limited.
He hasn’t made his way to the bench. #Suns – 9:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant out for Suns’ home debut after tweaking ankle in warm ups nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/08/dur… – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant slips in pregame workout, twists left ankle, late scratch vs. OKC (w/video of injury) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is when Kevin Durant twisted his left ankle during his pregame workout tonight.
He ended up being a late scratch tonight in what would’ve been his home #Suns debut.
Phoenix is playing OKC.
The team is listing him out with “left ankle soreness.” pic.twitter.com/DWP1pQ3jWL – 9:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This photo from a better angle shows how Kevin Durant hurt his ankle while slipping during pregame warm-ups. (via @blakeb066) pic.twitter.com/ShTqnJNCQC – 9:16 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ain’t no way Kevin Durant’s home debut will be delayed because of this. What’s going on with playing surfaces in Phoenix? First, the Super Bowl had players slipping & sliding. Now, the reason championship buzz has returned to the Valley twists his ankle pic.twitter.com/fxyABlWYbY – 9:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Suns
Giddey
Joe
Dort
Wiggins
JWill
No KD for the Suns tonight. – 8:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns were just hyping up the crowd about Durant’s home debut (as they should) a few minutes before the news came down. Word slowly circulating through the arena but a lot of people will be surprised when starting lineups get announced.
Just a huge bummer. – 8:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant (ankle soreness) is now OUT for what would’ve been his home debut for the Suns tonight.
KD slipped on the court during warmups.
📽️: @KellanOlson
pic.twitter.com/eSAsRAWjW2 – 8:51 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for tonight’s Suns-Thunder game after he slipped during pregame warm-ups. Tonight would’ve been Durant’s first home game as a member of the Suns. Here’s the video: pic.twitter.com/ecYwlq0uQe – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t speak to the severity of it, but KD finished his pregame routine after this. Just a really unfortunate fluke – 8:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Here’s video of Kevin Durant slipping on the floor pregame.
He stayed down for a few seconds but then got up and finished his on-court work. pic.twitter.com/DwTrNc6LIr – 8:45 PM
Here’s video of Kevin Durant slipping on the floor pregame.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder due to a left ankle injury. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. – 8:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder due to left ankle soreness. Thunder. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. – 8:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder left ankle soreness. Thunder due to. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. – 8:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is a late scratch tonight due to left ankle soreness, per Suns. – 8:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
OKC going small without two of its bigger wings. Williams on Ayton but no idea who guards Durant. Guessing the doubles will be coming again. – 8:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Suns starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Josh Okogie
DeAndre Ayton – 8:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Durant, Ayton
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Durant, Ayton
Shams Charania: Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks with his left ankle sprain and return based on rehab progress, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Swelling has gone down in the ankle, which Durant injured slipping in pregame warmups Wednesday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 9, 2023
Shams Charania: The Suns and Durant are hopeful of progress during the re-evaluation window that allows for the 13-time All-Star to return to action shortly after two weeks, sources said. Good news for KD and Phoenix following scary fall in warmups. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 9, 2023
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant left Footprint Center in a large walking boot Wednesday night after injuring himself during warmups. The Suns defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101 without Durant, but the absence of their newly acquired superstar created a cloud of concern with the playoffs looming. The Arizona Republic has learned that there is concern within the organization that Durant has a grade 2 sprain, which would keep him out for between four and six weeks. -via Arizona Republic / March 9, 2023