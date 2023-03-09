Surgery not a certainty for Lonzo Ball yet?

A Bulls source confirmed a report on Thursday that Lonzo Ball could be headed for a third left knee surgery since he joined the organization – fourth overall surgery on the knee in his career – but did stress that they “weren’t there just yet.’’
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A Bulls source said they “weren’t there just yet” on a third left knee surgery for Lonzo Ball, but it was on the table as they try and find a way to get the point guard healthy. A surgery would sideline him for up to six months.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/9… – 10:50 AM
A Bulls source said they “weren’t there just yet” on a third left knee surgery for Lonzo Ball, but it was on the table as they try and find a way to get the point guard healthy. A surgery would sideline him for up to six months.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/9… – 10:50 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball may need a third knee surgery sportando.basketball/en/lonzo-ball-… – 10:44 AM
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball may need a third knee surgery sportando.basketball/en/lonzo-ball-… – 10:44 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls guard could need to have third knee surgery, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 10:09 AM
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls guard could need to have third knee surgery, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 10:09 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls G Lonzo Ball may need a third surgical procedure on his right knee, which would likely require another six months of recovery/rehabilitation, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/zr98Wvq3IL – 9:19 AM
Bulls G Lonzo Ball may need a third surgical procedure on his right knee, which would likely require another six months of recovery/rehabilitation, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/zr98Wvq3IL – 9:19 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls G Lonzo Ball may need a third surgical procedure on his right knee, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Which would likely require another six months of recovery/rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/YpTSSp7ACj – 9:18 AM
Bulls G Lonzo Ball may need a third surgical procedure on his right knee, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Which would likely require another six months of recovery/rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/YpTSSp7ACj – 9:18 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball — who’s had two right knee surgeries since his last game in January of 2022 — facing an increasing possibility of a third procedure: es.pn/3ZUXBJu – 9:08 AM
ESPN story on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball — who’s had two right knee surgeries since his last game in January of 2022 — facing an increasing possibility of a third procedure: es.pn/3ZUXBJu – 9:08 AM
More on this storyline
If Ball does have to now have a third surgery, it could be up to another six months before he would resume full basketball activity. Best case scenario would be having him ready by October or November, but that would be if everything went perfectly. -via Chicago Sun-Times / March 9, 2023
Bobby Marks: There is no benefit now for Chicago to petition the league with regards to a possible Lonzo Ball career ending injury. 1. The Bulls are still responsible for $40M+ of salary owed. 2. Despite his salary removed from the cap, Chicago would not have room this offseason. This would be the last resort and not something I could see happening in the near future. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / March 9, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: There is a growing possibility that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will need a third surgical procedure on his right knee that would likely require another six months of recovery and rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/pnToNKynhb -via Twitter @wojespn / March 9, 2023