Surgery not a certainty for Lonzo Ball yet?

Bobby Marks: There is no benefit now for Chicago to petition the league with regards to a possible Lonzo Ball career ending injury. 1. The Bulls are still responsible for $40M+ of salary owed. 2. Despite his salary removed from the cap, Chicago would not have room this offseason. This would be the last resort and not something I could see happening in the near future. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / March 9, 2023