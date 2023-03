Tyrese Maxey on only playing half the season: 'It's a blessing in disguise'

At the Sixers’ Thursday practice, Maxey discussed how the rest of the season looks for him and how he’s looking to stay fresh. When asked if he’s feeling fatigued at all at this point in the season, he suggested that his previous injury actually played a part in him feeling rested. “I feel great — not because I got hurt, but I didn’t play for a while,” Maxey said. “I think I looked at it yesterday, I’ve played like 40-something games. So, I haven’t really played that much. I’ve only played like half the season. I feel really good. It’s a blessing in disguise, I guess you could say.” The Sixers guard has played in 46 games so far this season and hasn’t missed one since January Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points