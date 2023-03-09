Tyrese Maxey on only playing half the season: 'It's a blessing in disguise'

At the Sixers’ Thursday practice, Maxey discussed how the rest of the season looks for him and how he’s looking to stay fresh. When asked if he’s feeling fatigued at all at this point in the season, he suggested that his previous injury actually played a part in him feeling rested. “I feel great — not because I got hurt, but I didn’t play for a while,” Maxey said. “I think I looked at it yesterday, I’ve played like 40-something games. So, I haven’t really played that much. I’ve only played like half the season. I feel really good. It’s a blessing in disguise, I guess you could say.” The Sixers guard has played in 46 games so far this season and hasn’t missed one since January.
Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points
Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New story with the Sixers back home, including:
-Doc Rivers on learning more about Jalen McDaniels
-Paul Reed’s progress next to James Harden (with a bit of film)
-Tyrese Maxey trying to “keep my youth”
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:54 PM
New story with the Sixers back home, including:
-Doc Rivers on learning more about Jalen McDaniels
-Paul Reed’s progress next to James Harden (with a bit of film)
-Tyrese Maxey trying to “keep my youth”
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:54 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“I haven’t really played that much. I’ve only played like half the season. I feel really good. You know, it’s a blessing in disguise, I guess you could say.”
Tyrese Maxey on feeling refreshed as playoffs approach… si.com/nba/76ers/news… – 5:25 PM
“I haven’t really played that much. I’ve only played like half the season. I feel really good. You know, it’s a blessing in disguise, I guess you could say.”
Tyrese Maxey on feeling refreshed as playoffs approach… si.com/nba/76ers/news… – 5:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Asked Tyrese Maxey if he’s still doing maintenance on his foot. Now just icing postgame & using cold tub on off days. “I mess with James. I get in there with him and the big fella and sometimes P.J. Tucker and Georges. They’re old guys, but I get in there just to keep my youth” – 2:50 PM
Asked Tyrese Maxey if he’s still doing maintenance on his foot. Now just icing postgame & using cold tub on off days. “I mess with James. I get in there with him and the big fella and sometimes P.J. Tucker and Georges. They’re old guys, but I get in there just to keep my youth” – 2:50 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey since getting back in the Sixers’ starting lineup: 60% FG, 56% 3PP, 3.2 APG, 26.6 PPG – 9:46 PM
Tyrese Maxey since getting back in the Sixers’ starting lineup: 60% FG, 56% 3PP, 3.2 APG, 26.6 PPG – 9:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Just a real bad offensive night for the Wolves. It happens.
Embiid had 39 and 7 but got 27 from his running mate, Maxey.
Edwards with 32 and 7. Just didn’t have the help. – 9:42 PM
Just a real bad offensive night for the Wolves. It happens.
Embiid had 39 and 7 but got 27 from his running mate, Maxey.
Edwards with 32 and 7. Just didn’t have the help. – 9:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Last night, Tyrese Maxey recorded 20+ points in five straight games for the first time in his career.
Tonight, he made it six. Up to 25 points. – 9:26 PM
Last night, Tyrese Maxey recorded 20+ points in five straight games for the first time in his career.
Tonight, he made it six. Up to 25 points. – 9:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Conley missed corner 3, Anderson missed putback, Maxey 3.
That’s been the game right there. – 9:24 PM
Conley missed corner 3, Anderson missed putback, Maxey 3.
That’s been the game right there. – 9:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Edwards has no chance of getting over ball screens from Embiid and Rudy is already in a deep drop, so Maxey keeps flea-flicking passes out to the perimeter and Joel is 4/4 from deep lol. – 8:47 PM
Edwards has no chance of getting over ball screens from Embiid and Rudy is already in a deep drop, so Maxey keeps flea-flicking passes out to the perimeter and Joel is 4/4 from deep lol. – 8:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the first half tonight:
Embiid: 17 PTS / 7-11 FG / 3 BLK
Maxey: 14 PTS / 5-10 fg / 4 REB
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-45, at halftime. – 8:25 PM
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the first half tonight:
Embiid: 17 PTS / 7-11 FG / 3 BLK
Maxey: 14 PTS / 5-10 fg / 4 REB
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-45, at halftime. – 8:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey against Gobert or Kyle Anderson in space tonight has been absolutely hysterical – 8:20 PM
Maxey against Gobert or Kyle Anderson in space tonight has been absolutely hysterical – 8:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey started 3-of-7 from the floor, but showing some great burst in the second quarter. He’s up to 12 points, but does not have an assist. That dynamic is missing with Harden out. – 8:18 PM
Maxey started 3-of-7 from the floor, but showing some great burst in the second quarter. He’s up to 12 points, but does not have an assist. That dynamic is missing with Harden out. – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Timberwolves 37, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Embiid with 9 points, Maxey with 7 and Melton with 6. Edwards already has 15 points. – 7:59 PM
Timberwolves 37, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Embiid with 9 points, Maxey with 7 and Melton with 6. Edwards already has 15 points. – 7:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some good process for the Sixers on both ends with iffy results — Maxey is getting quality looks from three, and they’ve already run a couple of plays exploiting Gobert not wanting/being able to close on him quickly. – 7:51 PM
Some good process for the Sixers on both ends with iffy results — Maxey is getting quality looks from three, and they’ve already run a couple of plays exploiting Gobert not wanting/being able to close on him quickly. – 7:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers vs. Wolves pregame update:
Harden, OUT
Harris, available
Tucker, available
Starters
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Melton
Maxey – 7:02 PM
Sixers vs. Wolves pregame update:
Harden, OUT
Harris, available
Tucker, available
Starters
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Melton
Maxey – 7:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
No letdown game for the Sixers, who out-talented the Pacers in an offensive slugfest on Monday.
Some great stuff from Jalen McDaniels and Tyrese Maxey, some dominance from Joel Embiid, and some point guard magic from James Harden:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-and-har… – 12:54 AM
No letdown game for the Sixers, who out-talented the Pacers in an offensive slugfest on Monday.
Some great stuff from Jalen McDaniels and Tyrese Maxey, some dominance from Joel Embiid, and some point guard magic from James Harden:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-and-har… – 12:54 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey when asked what allowed the Sixers to finally get the string of stops to create the distance to win tonight’s game: “Pray.” – 11:07 PM
Tyrese Maxey when asked what allowed the Sixers to finally get the string of stops to create the distance to win tonight’s game: “Pray.” – 11:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey since returning to the starting lineup (4 games):
27.3 points
3 rebounds
11:1 assist-to-turnover ratio
64% on 2s
53% on 3s (5.7 attempts per game)
15/15 FT – 10:19 PM
Tyrese Maxey since returning to the starting lineup (4 games):
27.3 points
3 rebounds
11:1 assist-to-turnover ratio
64% on 2s
53% on 3s (5.7 attempts per game)
15/15 FT – 10:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
An animated Sam Cassell has plenty to say to Maxey right as the game ended. Broadcast said earlier that Doc wanted Maxey to come to the ball on those late in bound scenarios. – 9:42 PM
An animated Sam Cassell has plenty to say to Maxey right as the game ended. Broadcast said earlier that Doc wanted Maxey to come to the ball on those late in bound scenarios. – 9:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 114, Pacers 114 at the end of the third. Both teams still hovering around 60 percent shooting. E,biid has 34 points, including 15-of-15 on free throws. Harden with 14 points and 17 assists. Maxey with 22 points on 6-of-8 from deep. Haliburton has 26 and 15. – 9:00 PM
Sixers 114, Pacers 114 at the end of the third. Both teams still hovering around 60 percent shooting. E,biid has 34 points, including 15-of-15 on free throws. Harden with 14 points and 17 assists. Maxey with 22 points on 6-of-8 from deep. Haliburton has 26 and 15. – 9:00 PM
More on this storyline
Ky Carlin: Joel Embiid is out tonight due to left foot soreness. Tyrese Maxey moves into the starting lineup. PJ Tucker playing the 5. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / March 1, 2023
Justin Grasso: Dewayne Dedmon on the Sixers: “Just talent everywhere. Such a talented team. I mean, you got one of the best bigs in the league in Joel, you got an established All-Star in James, and an up-and-coming guard in Maxey. It’s a great team.” -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / February 15, 2023