Live stream: Warriors 110, Grizzlies 131

The Golden State Warriors (34-33) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (39-26) at FedExForum
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023
Golden State Warriors 110, Memphis Grizzlies 131 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Brook Lopez is making a strong push to reclaim his status as the Defensive Player of the Year favorite. With nine blocks tonight, he’s almost even with Jaren Jackson Jr. at Caesar’s. pic.twitter.com/e9p21FAsxd – 11:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
3️⃣6️⃣ dimes on 50 made FG’s in the dub tonight.
7️⃣ members recorded 2 or more assists.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
(At some point soon, people are gonna realize I’m being tongue-in-cheek about the Warriors and that they obviously deserve to be up there still) – 11:02 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green says the Warriors – Grizzlies isn’t a rivalry b/c the two teams involved have to trade wins. Green points out the dubs have 4 championships, the Grizz have zero. I appreciate Dray’s confidence but now the dubs need to back up the talk with their play. #dubnation – 11:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane said Ja Morant just texted him a few minutes ago. Told the team good win and he misses them. – 11:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Desmond Bane, in the locker room, said he’d just texted with Ja Morant. “He said ‘good win’ and he misses us.” – 11:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks gets last word with Draymond Green after Grizzlies victory nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/09/dil… – 10:53 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Draymond Green explains why Grizzlies-Warriors does not qualify as a rivalry: pic.twitter.com/kyfSHtlonF – 10:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Draymond might be right about the baiting. But you get technical fouls when the officials give you technical fouls, in my opinion. – 10:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
When Dillon Brooks got the mic tonight, he told Draymond Green what to do the next time he’s speaking into one. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/vOR8oFUYxV – 10:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I asked Draymond Green about his nose-to-nose moment with Dillon Brooks and the officials letting it go. pic.twitter.com/Je3lSHcFVf – 10:41 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I asked Draymond Green about his nose-to-nose moment with Dillon Brooks and the officials letting it go. pic.twitter.com/iIc2MMIOdH – 10:39 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Per the @NBCSWarriors postgame show Jonathan Kuminga left the arena in a walking boot. His x-rays were negative but no word on a recovery timeline after JK sprained his ankle during warmups ahead of tonight’s game. The dubs just can’t catch a break. #DubNation – 10:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond on not taking Brooks’ bait: “I decide when I get a technical foul…that’s probably the difference between me and him. I do that to him? Double tech because he’d respond. But it’s not a double tech because I didn’t respond. One of us are baitable, one of us aren’t.” – 10:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Hoping for a spark, the Warriors went with a four-guard starting lineup in Thursday’s game against Memphis.
It didn’t work.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond doesn’t think the Warriors-Grizzlies are a rivalry. Anyone can win a game in March, he said. “Rivalries are created by you win, I win. Clearly we’ve won four times and their organization has zero championships.” – 10:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green on that moment with Dillon Brooks toward the end of the first half: “He thought he would bait me like he gets baited. I get technical fouls when I want to get technical fouls, I don’t get baited into technical fouls.” – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That was a pretty calm Draymond after the game, and it was still full of great quotes – 10:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green says Warriors-Grizzlies still isn’t a rivalry despite tonight’s loss. “It was a basketball game,” he said. – 10:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond on Warriors-Grizzlies: “Let’s not call this a rivalry. It’s a basketball game.” – 10:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Final 📊
Stephen – 29p/7r/4a/1s
Jordan – 22p/3r/4a/1s
Draymond – 16p/5r/7a/3s
Klay – 14p/4r/1a/1s
Ty – 11p/2r/3a/1s
JaMychal – 9p
PBJ – 5p/1r/2b
Donte – 2p/2r/1a
Kevon – 2p/7r/1a/1b
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Warriors lose. GSW, MIN and DAL all at 34-33. A win tomorrow would put Wolves at 35-33, which is the same record as 5th-seeded LAC. – 10:24 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr just said in postgame they probably got a little “too cute” with the 4-guard starting lineup. YOU THINK STEVE 😂 #dubnation – 10:18 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors Head Coach just said in postgame they probably got a little “too cute” with the 4-guard starting lineup. YOU THINK STEVE 😂 #dubnation – 10:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Lamb tonight in the G League
35 minutes
6 points
5 rebounds
6 assists
3 blocks
2 of 13 from the field
0 of 6 from deep
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody tonight in the G League
33 minutes
27 points
6 rebounds
2 assists
2 steals
2 blocks
11 of 23 from the field
3 of 9 from deep
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
For 48 minutes at least, it was all about basketball again for the Grizzlies.
For 48 minutes at least, it was all about basketball again for the Grizzlies.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
It might be time for a midweek glass of bourbon. The Warriors road struggles are THAT bad. #dubnation – 10:15 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said starting four guards and bringing Looney off the bench was designed to spread out the Grizzlies and hopefully get good shots. “I think in hindsight, probably got a little too cute with that,” he said. – 10:11 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
You can tell Dillon Brooks hasn’t regularly read stuff on the internet since college because he keeps referring to bloggers and blogging in these interviews. Is anyone actually referred to as a blogger anymore? – 10:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies clap back against the Warriors 👏 pic.twitter.com/UiIG6ABTdF – 10:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga’s X-rays (ankle) came back negative, per Warriors. – 10:10 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Yes I’ll let him have it, the Grizzlies won this game outright and Brooks played well, the postgame interview just made me laugh it was a bit much 😂🤣 – 10:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“we rode the energy of the crowd. it was hype all game.”
– @Jaren Jackson Jr.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors go winless on this three-game road trip with the Grizzlies sending them back to the Bay with a 131-110 L. mercurynews.com/2023/03/09/war… – 10:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
MEM blows out GS. GS, MIN & Mavs all Tied for 6th at 34-33 The tiebreaker in this 3 way tie is their record vs each other. GS is 3-2. MIN 3-3, Mavs 2-3. GS w/2 more games w/Mavs & MIN. Mavs and MIN only have their game w/GS. – 10:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies had all five starters in double figures and racked up 36 assists against the Golden State Warriors. Dillon Brooks put together a solid performance.
Three quick takeaways:
The Grizzlies had all five starters in double figures and racked up 36 assists against the Golden State Warriors. Dillon Brooks put together a solid performance.
Three quick takeaways:
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I mean obviously TNT interviewed him to stir the pot / for TV entertainment asking about Draymond the FIRST question in the postgame interview 🤣🤣🤣 – 10:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Memphis hands Golden State its third straight loss 🤫
Jaren Jackson Jr. came up BIG
🏀 21 points
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“I told Draymond keep the mic (open). Keep doing the podcast, keep blogging. It’s cute. It’s fun for him.” — Dillon Brooks – 10:05 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Lol why is Dillon Brooks acting like he led the Grizzlies to victory in the postgame interview? 14pts on 1/7 from deep isn’t anything to write home about. I know the Grizz won but STILL he was the 5th leading scorer & didn’t lead his team in any statistical category. #dubnation – 10:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Warriors are gonna make a bunch of people look dumb in the spring. Just not sure if it’s the ones who stick with them to go far, or the ones who have them going out quickly. – 10:02 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks in TNT postgame interview: “You should give the mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” – 10:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks walking off the court with TNT: “You should give that mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” – 10:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks walking off the court with TNT: “You should give that mix to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks with @JaredSGreenberg after the game 😆 pic.twitter.com/z6dVkDK2jB – 10:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dillon Brooks finishes walkoff by telling TNT’s Jared Greenberg “you should give the mic to Draymond” – 10:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Another road loss for the Warriors, this time 131-110 to the Grizzlies. They’re 7-26 away from Chase Center.
Eight more games on the road this season. – 10:01 PM
Another road loss for the Warriors, this time 131-110 to the Grizzlies. They’re 7-26 away from Chase Center.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Golden State’s 7-26 road record even more befuddling than Heat’s 3 point regression – 10:00 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
If the Warriors can’t win on the road and their likely playoff path has then without home court advantage in any round, are they really title contenders? – 10:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors fall in Memphis 131-110. “Bye Draymond” is echoing through the crowd behind me.
Golden State (34-33) went 0-3 on this road trip. Milwaukee and Phoenix are up next on the schedule. – 9:58 PM
Warriors fall in Memphis 131-110. “Bye Draymond” is echoing through the crowd behind me.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That’s a great win for the Grizzlies at a time they really needed it.
Sunshine and rainbows, at least for a little bit. – 9:58 PM
That’s a great win for the Grizzlies at a time they really needed it.
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Grizz 131, Warriors 110. Looking forward to talking to Dillon after this one. – 9:58 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
If you take out the mental side of the game — and that’s admittedly a big thing to take out given what we know — the Golden State Warriors are actually a pretty good matchup for the Grizzlies. – 9:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The West is totally bonkers. Last night Mavs fell from 5th to 8th in West standings. Tonight, it’s Warriors who move from 5th to 8th after getting blown out in MEM. The Mavs are 6th, MIN 7th. – 9:55 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Warriors’ last road win was on 1/30/23 versus OKC. They are now 7-26 on the road after falling to the Grizzlies. – 9:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s an 0-3 road trip for the Warriors. Eight straight road losses. Drops them back into a standings tie with the Timberwolves and Mavericks at 34-33 for the 6/7/8 seed. The Lakers and Pelicans are a game back in the loss column. Warriors return home to face Bucks, Suns. – 9:54 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Memphis, I hope y’all got me. Imma need video of these postgame pressers. – 9:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I regret that I will not be in the locker room to hear what Dillon Brooks has to say tonight.
Damn. – 9:53 PM
I regret that I will not be in the locker room to hear what Dillon Brooks has to say tonight.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nice recovery by Griz and all but man, this Warriors season is baffling. – 9:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
I said it on @HolleyandSmith today: I just don’t trust this Warriors team to find their groove. The road losses, the defense, the inconsistency of the execution we know them for. I just can’t give them the benefit of the doubt any more. – 9:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Warriors and Pistons will have the same road record (7-26) once Memphis finishes them off. – 9:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Cmon Zarba don’t do JMyke like that in Memphis … that tech was some weak sauce. – 9:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
TNT broadcast showing Dillon Brooks walking around talking s— to every Warriors player on the court during these free throws. – 9:46 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
With 5mins to go in the 4th, there are only 3 Warriors who are in the positive in +/- , Andre Iguodala +4, Steph Curry +3 Patrick Baldwin Jr +3. The worst is Jordan Poole at -30. Interesting. #dubnation – 9:44 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Taylor Jenkins went with 8-man rotation in 2nd half. Adjustment paid off. Grizzlies held Warriors at bay. Now, they’ve just got to close the deal. – 9:37 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
NGL Andre Iguodala can’t shoot but still has great hands and might be one of the best defenders on this Warriors team. #dubnation – 9:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wiseman on this experience so far: “I just want to win. I came from Golden State to Detroit with same mentality, trying to win.” – 9:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
no hesitation. let it rideee @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/QIPc4QbpW4 – 9:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+7. 4th quarter on deck.
+7. 4th quarter on deck.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Didn’t have JaMychal Green scoring 8 points on 2 straight made triples in the third quarter on my bingo card. You never know what you’re going to get with this Warriors team 😂 #DubNation – 9:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 99-92 after three quarters in Memphis after outscoring the Grizzlies 33-22 in the third
What a weird, but fitting game – 9:24 PM
Warriors down 99-92 after three quarters in Memphis after outscoring the Grizzlies 33-22 in the third
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Four fouls on Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Warriors got him to foul out last time these two teams played, and it was huge – 9:20 PM
Four fouls on Jaren Jackson Jr.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mills, Cam, Smith, Duke Jr, and Sharpe to start the second half.
Mills, Cam, Smith, Duke Jr, and Sharpe to start the second half.
I doubt we see Bridges, Finney-Smith or Curry again tonight. – 9:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Steph with the spark
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CAuDxZX3p2 – 9:16 PM
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CAuDxZX3p2 – 9:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Klay airballed that so badly that I kept rewinding looking to see how it might have been a pass. It wasn’t. – 9:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
He11o Mr. Thompson 👌
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/B6g3z1YC1B – 9:10 PM
He11o Mr. Thompson 👌
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
This game is starting to look like the game in which the Warriors find their best selves . . .
Or the game in which they realize there may be no finding their best selves . . .
Or the game when they are forced to accept this may be their best selves – 9:09 PM
This game is starting to look like the game in which the Warriors find their best selves . . .
Or the game in which they realize there may be no finding their best selves . . .
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors getting rocked by the Grizzlies ➡️ Warriors 13-2 third quarter run to cut the lead to 7 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/2DnUQUZWhj – 9:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have cut the lead back down to single digits (again).
79-72 game. – 9:07 PM
Warriors have cut the lead back down to single digits (again).
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has kept his cool on the court tonight following Dillon Brooks’ comments last week.
Steve Kerr has faith it will stay that way.
https://t.co/35i47ALLpp pic.twitter.com/NTWVfEL4h9 – 9:06 PM
Draymond Green has kept his cool on the court tonight following Dillon Brooks’ comments last week.
Steve Kerr has faith it will stay that way.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
13-2 run by the Warriors to open the third quarter
They were down by 18 at halftime and have cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 7 – 9:06 PM
13-2 run by the Warriors to open the third quarter
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Count it for 3️⃣0️⃣
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/98kUbnMyZs – 9:03 PM
Count it for 3️⃣0️⃣
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney is starting the second half in place of Donte DiVincenzo – 9:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Halftime Keys: Grizzlies vs. Warriors
🗝️Get moving
🗝️Don’t let Chef Curry cook
🗝️Exploit road Warriors flaws
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Warriors looked like a Wembypalooza competitor toward the end of the first half. What in the world was that? – 8:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors made it a six-point game about midway through the second quarter, but the Grizzlies survived the storm and countered with a run of their own to take a 77-59 lead at halftime.
Stephen Curry has 19 points but Golden State isn’t getting much offense from anyone else. – 8:47 PM
The Warriors made it a six-point game about midway through the second quarter, but the Grizzlies survived the storm and countered with a run of their own to take a 77-59 lead at halftime.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Warriors Grizzlies are feeling like the 90’s Bulls Pistons. I love it. Plus, add the Draymond Brooks rivalry. #SPICY – 8:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters at halftime, down by 18 to the Grizzlies
Jordan Poole: Minus-32
Klay Thompson: Minus-23
Donte DiVincenzo: Minus-22
Steph Curry: Minus-4
Draymond Green: Minus-2 – 8:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
This game is great. It’s still possible. (With a long way still to go.) Grizzlies 77, Warriors 59. Dillon Brooks with the three best plays of the half. – 8:45 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
That was rousing. Grizz up at the half, 77-59. Dillon scores on Draymond and gets in his face for more of what Steve Kerr called …. Banter! – 8:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Warriors were outscored by 32 points in Jordan Poole’s 15 first-half minutes. – 8:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 77 Warriors 59
The Grizzlies led by 20 to start the 2nd quarter. Golden State got it down to six, but Memphis brought Tyus and Jaren Jackson Jr. back into the game to restore order.
Fun game so far. – 8:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors were outscoring the Grizzlies 21-7 at one point in the second quarter
They’re now down 77-59 at halftime after a 31-29 second quarter – 8:43 PM
The Warriors were outscoring the Grizzlies 21-7 at one point in the second quarter
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Warriors were outscored by 31 points in Jordan Poole’s 15 first-half minutes. Worst on the team. – 8:43 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Frank exchange of ideas between Draymond and Brooks pic.twitter.com/eRxI3p0ZaU – 8:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Hard to be much worse than Golden State has been to close this first half. Good grief. – 8:40 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Been a rough few weeks for Grizz Nation but that moment between Dillon and Draymond was pretty awesome – 8:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green just had a brief exchange on the baseline. It’s getting loud in here. Warriors down 17 with 52.7 seconds left in the half. – 8:39 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Kevon Looney is playing in his 178th straight game, the second longest streak in the NBA. Looney was on the injury report with back soreness but ended up playing tonight in Memphis. 2pts, 2reb & 1blk in 10 mins for Loon off the bench so far. The Warriors ironman 🥹 #dubnation – 8:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Reggie Miller talking about Jaren Jackson Jr.’s DPOY chances: “There are a lot of awards up in the air right now. This is not one of them.” – 8:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
There’s Picasso & there’s
Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/Ooa2mWflwu – 8:31 PM
There’s Picasso & there’s
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Every time Draymond catches the ball fans all over the place are yelling “Shoot! Shoot it!” – 8:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
When Dillon Brooks had the ball on offense, Klay Thompson yelled from the scorers table, “shoot it!”
When Brooks missed, Klay said, “We gone live with Brooks shooting it all day.” – 8:25 PM
When Dillon Brooks had the ball on offense, Klay Thompson yelled from the scorers table, “shoot it!”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s killing Dillon Brooks to stay calm after that possession. You just know it is. 😂 – 8:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Back-to-back 3’s by these two
23ft 31ft pic.twitter.com/OaBuBQcsXP – 8:23 PM
Back-to-back 3’s by these two
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Block ➡️➡️➡️ TY three
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/iAhJxdbePx – 8:22 PM
Block ➡️➡️➡️ TY three
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
It’s a lot tougher to play a 10-man rotation when you no longer have 10 good players. #Grizzlies – 8:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry: 17 points
The rest of the Warriors starters: 19 points – 8:21 PM
Steph Curry: 17 points
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors have strung together a 19-5 run. They trimmed a 20-point deficit to six with 7:01 left in the half. – 8:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are stringing together stops and fighting back. Memphis’ 20-point lead is down to six with 7:01 left in the half.
Kerr has something with this Curry, Jerome, Iguodala, Green and Baldwin Jr. lineup.
Game was in danger of getting ugly early. – 8:20 PM
Warriors are stringing together stops and fighting back. Memphis’ 20-point lead is down to six with 7:01 left in the half.
Kerr has something with this Curry, Jerome, Iguodala, Green and Baldwin Jr. lineup.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Stephen Curry is in the kitchen. Just like that, it’s a six-point game. The Warriors have trimmed 14 points off their deficit in five minuets of game time. – 8:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies had a lineup with no point guard, no center and Roddy/Ziaire Williams against a lineup with Curry/Dray. 20-point Grizz lead down to six. – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The pass
The execution
He knows where to be. pic.twitter.com/QYND6o6Qb1 – 8:18 PM
The pass
The execution
Golden State Warriors @warriors
30 beat the shot clock & said 🤩
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/pXBAxLmW10 – 8:18 PM
30 beat the shot clock & said 🤩
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That’s a bad way to pick up a third foul. Xavier Tillman Sr. got tangled up with Iggy. Santi Aldama is now at center. X to the bench with more than 10 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. – 8:10 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
One day after Draymond responded to Dillon Brooks 😳 pic.twitter.com/az6OVD0b25 – 8:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors came into tonight with 3rd-best home defense (behind only Memphis and Cleveland) and 3rd-worst road defense (ahead of only Spurs and Rockets)
Chase Center about to get All-Defensive Team votes this season 😭 – 8:10 PM
Warriors came into tonight with 3rd-best home defense (behind only Memphis and Cleveland) and 3rd-worst road defense (ahead of only Spurs and Rockets)
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Andre Iguodala in to start the second quarter – 8:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
48-28 after one.
14 helpers on 18 made buckets. let’s goooo ✅
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/kX1mk8T8Uf – 8:08 PM
48-28 after one.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors allow the Grizzlies to score 48 points in the first quarter — the most Golden State has given up in a quarter this season. They trail by 20.
Their road defense continues to be an issue. – 8:08 PM
The Warriors allow the Grizzlies to score 48 points in the first quarter — the most Golden State has given up in a quarter this season. They trail by 20.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Honorable Mention: Andre Iguodala, Andre Miller, Al Horford, Anthony Edwards, Aaron Gordon, Anfernee Simons, Andrew Wiggins, Antawn Jamison, Al Harrington, Al Jefferson, Antoine Walker, Antonio McDyess, Antonio Davis, Allan Houston… – 8:08 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
After one, Warriors 28, Zombie Grizz 48 pic.twitter.com/47wi1tEMht – 8:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors’ starters of Steph, Poole, DiVincenzo, Klay and Draymond played 5:08 together in the first quarter
They were outscored 24-12 – 8:07 PM
The Warriors’ starters of Steph, Poole, DiVincenzo, Klay and Draymond played 5:08 together in the first quarter
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail Memphis 48-28 after 12 minutes.
Grizzlies are shooting 64.3% from the field and have already made eight 3-pointers. Golden State is shooting just 33.3% and is 2-11 from deep.
Memphis bench outscoring GSW 13-2. – 8:07 PM
Warriors trail Memphis 48-28 after 12 minutes.
Grizzlies are shooting 64.3% from the field and have already made eight 3-pointers. Golden State is shooting just 33.3% and is 2-11 from deep.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter points scored against the Warriors defense on this road trip: Lakers 33, Thunder 40, Grizzlies 48. No LeBron James, Jalen Williams, Ja Morant. – 8:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
48 American points in that first quarter (most allowed by Warriors in any quarter this season). 4 days after Grizzlies scored 51 in 3rd at LA – 8:06 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Ugly first quarter for the Warriors, who are down 48-28.
Memphis is shooting 64.3% from the field and already made eight 3s. – 8:06 PM
Ugly first quarter for the Warriors, who are down 48-28.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 48-28 to the Grizzlies in Memphis after the first quarter
They now have allowed 33, 40 and 48 first-quarter points during this three-game road trip, an average of 40.3 points – 8:06 PM
Warriors down 48-28 to the Grizzlies in Memphis after the first quarter
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors this season have had many horrid first quarters. Tonight is the first time they’ve allowed 40-burgers in consecutive first quarters. Bottoming out.
Enter second quarter trailing Grizzlies 48-28 – 8:05 PM
Warriors this season have had many horrid first quarters. Tonight is the first time they’ve allowed 40-burgers in consecutive first quarters. Bottoming out.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
After putting up a 51-point quarter against the Clippers over the weekend, the Morant-less Grizzlies just hung 48 on the Warriors in the first quarter. They’ll hope for a better final result this time. 48-28 Grizzlies. – 8:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That first quarter was an offensive clinic by Memphis. 18 points in the paint, 8 made 3s and 14 (!) assists. Seven players scored 5 or more points.
End of 1: Grizzlies lead the Warriors 48-28 – 8:05 PM
That first quarter was an offensive clinic by Memphis. 18 points in the paint, 8 made 3s and 14 (!) assists. Seven players scored 5 or more points.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Behind the arc from Jordan!
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/22Nl2coA5C – 8:00 PM
Behind the arc from Jordan!
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’ve never seen Taylor Jenkins so ready to challenge a call. He was running on the floor before the refs blew the whistle. Obviously frustrated. Grizzlies should win the challenge. – 7:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors hard hats really don’t make it through TSA this season… – 7:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
quick pass to Curry for the 👌
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/rFE3fsAIsq – 7:50 PM
quick pass to Curry for the 👌
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ty Jerome just checked in for his 46th game of the season. He has four left under his two-way contract. – 7:49 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Most interesting part of this Grizzlies-Warriors game so far? @JaredSGreenberg reported on TNT, via league sources, that if the NBA ends up issuing further punishment it will be at the sole discretion of Adam Silver and it could be retroactive. – 7:47 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
This is the Warriors’ 11th straight game trailing by 10 in the first quarter.
They’re down 24-14 with 5:41 left. – 7:47 PM
This is the Warriors’ 11th straight game trailing by 10 in the first quarter.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Driving straight to the basket
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/1df2dOSlYn – 7:44 PM
Driving straight to the basket
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
drop that junt off @Tyus Jones
good finish @Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/irqiOzfgSs – 7:43 PM
drop that junt off @Tyus Jones
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are shooting 9-12 from the field and lead the Warriors 23-12 with 6:52 left in the 1st quarter. All five starters have scored. – 7:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Grizzlies are 9 of 12 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3
The Warriors are 3 of 10 from the field and 0 of 3 from 3 – 7:42 PM
The Grizzlies are 9 of 12 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
23-12 Grizzlies at the first timeout, with Brooks going to the line. Hot shooting from 3 and taking advantage of smaller lineup so far. – 7:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
All the video study of defense. All the challenging of each other to play better defense.
Defensive breakdown on the first play. Give up open 3 on the next.
And Warriors are down 10 in less than 3 minutes – 7:39 PM
All the video study of defense. All the challenging of each other to play better defense.
Defensive breakdown on the first play. Give up open 3 on the next.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Seven straight first halves the Warriors have gone down 10+ points. – 7:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
For the 4,000th road game in a row, the Warriors are down by double digits – 7:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s when Jordan Poole uses his speed best. Keep getting to the free-throw line – 7:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Yeah, this small-ball lineup isn’t helping the Warriors’ slow starts.
They’re already down 10-2. – 7:36 PM
Yeah, this small-ball lineup isn’t helping the Warriors’ slow starts.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Warriors playing four guards with Draymond Green guarding Jaren. Pulls him out and Tillman has feasted a couple of times. Hey, basketball. – 7:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If the Warriors are going to play this small, Xavier Tillman Sr. is the…
X-factor – 7:36 PM
If the Warriors are going to play this small, Xavier Tillman Sr. is the…
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
First play, defensive breakdown for the small-ball Warriors – 7:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
😲 Jonathan Kuminga is OUT tonight vs. Memphis after injuring his ankle in pregame warmups…
He’s averaged 15.5 ppg for Golden State over his last six games.
pic.twitter.com/umQjnAtzKt – 7:31 PM
😲 Jonathan Kuminga is OUT tonight vs. Memphis after injuring his ankle in pregame warmups…
He’s averaged 15.5 ppg for Golden State over his last six games.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
An emotional lift, or letdown, awaits the Warriors in Memphis https://t.co/LBy2MRRM0x pic.twitter.com/DFttJhArpc – 7:23 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Defending inside 6 feet (min 5 shots per game)
Walker Kessler ranks as the 4th best defender. The only guys better this year are Draymond Green, Giannis and Jaren Jackson Jr.
By the end of the year all three may have won defensive player of the year – 7:18 PM
Defending inside 6 feet (min 5 shots per game)
Walker Kessler ranks as the 4th best defender. The only guys better this year are Draymond Green, Giannis and Jaren Jackson Jr.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are going super small with a four-guard lineup against the Grizzlies.
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Should be interesting to watch. – 7:12 PM
Warriors are going super small with a four-guard lineup against the Grizzlies.
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Another thing with Jordan Poole starting tonight for the Warriors
In their two games against the Grizzlies this season, Poole has averaged 26.5 points on 48.7% shooting — both starts – 7:11 PM
Another thing with Jordan Poole starting tonight for the Warriors
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
#Dubnation how about some love for Warriors Center Kevon Looney? Looney was upgraded to available tonight after dealing with back soreness. Looney hasn’t missed a game since the 20/21 season, playing in all 104 games last season (including post) & all 66 games so far this year. – 7:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5⃣ vs. @Golden State Warriors
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
23rd different starting line-up for the Warriors this season, fourth unique line-up in the last four games.
Your starters:
Steph, Jordan, Donte, Klay, Draymond. – 7:09 PM
23rd different starting line-up for the Warriors this season, fourth unique line-up in the last four games.
Steph, Jordan, Donte, Klay, Draymond. – 7:09 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
JUST IN: @Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Kevin Durant is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a left ankle sprain suffered in warmups last night. That means he will NOT play the Warriors when the Suns come to Chase Center on Monday. KD has yet to play in front of fans at Chase. #dubnation – 7:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting small in Memphis tonight. Three guards. Klay at PF, Draymond at C vs a Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman frontline.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green – 7:04 PM
Warriors starting small in Memphis tonight. Three guards. Klay at PF, Draymond at C vs a Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman frontline.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga in eight games, four starts, since the NBA All-Star break
25.4 mpg
13.8 ppg
4.8 rpg
1.3 spg
52.9 FG%
40.0 3P%
80.0 FT%
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Again I’m not in Memphis I can’t independently verify he hurt his opposite ankle, but according to what the NBA’s injury report said it was his left that was previously hurt now his right. – 6:59 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Here’s @NBCSWarriors clip of Jonathan Kuminga on the floor after rolling his ankle during warmups in Memphis. He initially was probable due to a left ankle sprain, per the new report, he now has a RIGHT ankle sprain. Appears to have hurt both 🤦🏼♀️ #dubnation pic.twitter.com/aZTbbmltJ1 – 6:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Make the trick basket ✔️
Find #DubNation ✔️ pic.twitter.com/clIYF7jlOL – 6:55 PM
Make the trick basket ✔️
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
IMPORTANT NOTE: Kuminga was originally listed as probable due to a LEFT ankle sprain. He is now out due to a RIGHT ankle sprain. I’m not in Memphis but reporters who are say he rolled his ankle during warmups. An unfortunate turn of events for JK and the Warriors. #dubnation – 6:52 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
WARRIORS INJURY UPDATE:
Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) and Kevon Looney (back soreness) have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against Memphis. Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled OUT due to a right ankle sprain. #dubnation – 6:49 PM
WARRIORS INJURY UPDATE:
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond vs Brooks in head-to-head matchups:
Dray — Brooks —
6.2 PPG 12.9 PPG
7.5 RPG 2.3 RPG
7.3 APG 1.8 APG
1.1 SPG 1.0 SPG
1.9 BPG 0.3 BPG pic.twitter.com/jZJNr8RT4G – 6:49 PM
Draymond vs Brooks in head-to-head matchups:
Dray — Brooks —
6.2 PPG 12.9 PPG
7.5 RPG 2.3 RPG
7.3 APG 1.8 APG
1.1 SPG 1.0 SPG
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s the video of Jonathan Kuminga rolling his ankle today in warmups. He was down on the ground for a while, but able to walk off on his own pic.twitter.com/rdjjJpGVjN – 6:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said today that the Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before this incident.
“Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 6:41 PM
Taylor Jenkins said today that the Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before this incident.
“Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action.”
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Following up some optimistic comments earlier from Lakers Coach Darvin Ham…
D’Angelo Russell officially listed as probable for Friday’s game vs. Toronto, an upgrade from questionable status two days ago vs. Memphis.
He’s been out two weeks because of a sprained right ankle. – 6:39 PM
Following up some optimistic comments earlier from Lakers Coach Darvin Ham…
D’Angelo Russell officially listed as probable for Friday’s game vs. Toronto, an upgrade from questionable status two days ago vs. Memphis.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’m unfortunately sick at home tonight. So @Chris Herrington has you covered from Grizz-Warriors. – 6:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney and Andre Iguodala are now both listed as AVAILABLE on the Warriors’ injury report ahead of today’s game vs. the Grizzlies in Memphis – 6:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nerlens Noel to start for the #Nets. #Bucks – 6:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said it’s “probably not” a full workload for Mikal Bridges tonight. Nets are starting Curry, Harris, Bridges, DFS and Noel. – 6:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the process for Ja Morant to eventually rejoin the team: pic.twitter.com/v3VRT03v9Z – 6:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga was down on the ground for a while after hurting his ankle during warmups. He was finishing a move and about to dunk or do a layup, but went straight down to the hardwood
More tough injury news for the Warriors. Have to hope it isn’t too bad – 6:20 PM
Jonathan Kuminga was down on the ground for a while after hurting his ankle during warmups. He was finishing a move and about to dunk or do a layup, but went straight down to the hardwood
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
just do it.
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/IQb9LcgkdH – 6:18 PM
just do it.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Reps and ready
Looking for 14 consecutive games scoring in double figures. pic.twitter.com/RxnWLnDII7 – 6:15 PM
Reps and ready
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr told reporters in Memphis that Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight because of a rolled ankle in warmups. He was already listed on injury report after tweaking his ankle in OKC. – 6:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga rolled his ankle in warmups and is OUT tonight, Steve Kerr tells reporters in Memphis – 6:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) is out vs Grizzlies, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 6:02 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga rolled his ankle during his pregame warmup routine and will not play vs. Grizzlies tonight, Steve Kerr said. – 6:02 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr announces Jonathan Kuminga is OUT tonight after rolling his ankle in warm-ups. – 6:02 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga will not play tonight against Memphis. Kerr said he rolled his ankle in warmups. – 6:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga rolled his ankle and is OUT tonight, Steve Kerr tells reporters in Memphis – 6:02 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on the back-and-forth between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks: “He knows how valuable he is. He knows he can’t get that next (technical foul). We need him.” – 6:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green having 15 technical fouls: “I’ve never said one word to Draymond, and he’s never crossed the limit.” – 6:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins called Draymond’s comments about Dillon Brooks on yesterday “competitive banter.” – 6:00 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW PODCAST ($) with returning champion Big Wos. A deep dive on the Ja Morant story, discussion of Jon Stewart vs. local yokel politicians + much more https://t.co/WmHJjgyrU2 pic.twitter.com/7Nz12HpNkp – 5:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The feeling when we see this guy = joy
@starrylemonlime || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/TrjMUjwC31 – 5:55 PM
The feeling when we see this guy = joy
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Last game of the road trip
@starrylemonlime || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/tP23m3VXKB – 5:44 PM
Last game of the road trip
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
NEW WARRIORS INJURY REPORT is in 2 hours before tipoff against the Grizzlies:
Kevon Looney – probable, back soreness
Jonathan Kuminga – probable, left ankle sprain
Andre Iguodala – probable, right hip soreness
GPII – out
Ryan Rollins – out
Andre Wiggins – out
#dubnation – 5:35 PM
NEW WARRIORS INJURY REPORT is in 2 hours before tipoff against the Grizzlies:
Kevon Looney – probable, back soreness
Jonathan Kuminga – probable, left ankle sprain
Andre Iguodala – probable, right hip soreness
GPII – out
Ryan Rollins – out
Andre Wiggins – out
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant is expected to miss at least 4 more games for Memphis
Quentin Richardson (@Quentin Richardson) tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how he would approach the situation if he was on the team
#BigMemphis | #KnuckleHeads | @PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/y8Srw3Q6kW – 5:01 PM
Ja Morant is expected to miss at least 4 more games for Memphis
Quentin Richardson (@Quentin Richardson) tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how he would approach the situation if he was on the team
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 96 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Ja Morant and his recent off court indiscretions.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/kQ51j1oQik – 5:01 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 96 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Ja Morant and his recent off court indiscretions.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road game, @Desmond Bane played 29 minutes and travelled 2.20 miles at an average of 4.22 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/HYVuGAYB0e – 4:09 PM
During the last road game, @Desmond Bane played 29 minutes and travelled 2.20 miles at an average of 4.22 MPH.
