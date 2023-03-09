Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Golden State Warriors are spending $5,650,859 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,319,384 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman

@TheWarriorsWire

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addresses the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole play in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. 4:00 AM Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addresses the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole play in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/08/war…