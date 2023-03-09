Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Golden State Warriors are spending $5,650,859 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,319,384 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addresses the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole play in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/08/war…4:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Ja Morant to miss 4 more games; Colorado police say no charges
sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-t…3:00 AM

