Bennedict Mathurin likely to miss next two games vs Pistons

Only 12 players go to the World Cup or Olympics, and there are two players committed to Team Canada who are on European pro teams (Kevin Pangos, Melvin Ejim), so there is some room to maneuver by a player or two when it comes time for Nurse and Canada’s deep thinkers to submit a final roster. “Going right to him (Murray), I would say that’s a little bit of a tough one,” Nurse said. “I would say he is fully committed. He came to all the camps. He really wants to play. He’s got a lot of season left. He’s got a playoff run left. I think if he comes through healthy and he’s good I think so (for Murray) at the World Cup.” Nurse also said Mathurin, who was on the Canadian World Cup team in 2019, “has expressed a strong interest in playing this summer.” -via The Athletic / February 27, 2023