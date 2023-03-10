Bennedict Mathurin likely to miss next two games vs Pistons

Dustin Dopirak: Carlisle on Mathurin: “I don’t believe he’ll play either of the Detroit games.”
Source: Twitter @DustinDopirak
Source: Twitter @DustinDopirak
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bennedict Mathurin was determined to play in all 82 games this season.
That now appears to be unlikely after he was carried off the court and the Pacers are bracing for him to miss time due to sprained ankle.
What happened + what is known:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-benne… – 12:35 AM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Revised version of four observations. On Tyrese Haliburton’s fantastic overtime, Bennedict Mathurin’s injury, the Pacers’ problems defending the paint, and the bench in Mathurin’s absence: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 11:43 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Revised version of the story on Bennedict Mathurin’s injury, with the updates that were available post-game from Rick Carlisle, plus thoughts from Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 11:20 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Mathurin: “I don’t believe he’ll play either of the Detroit games.” – 10:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton scored 12 of his 29pts in OT, dished a career-high 19asts to lead the Pacers to a 134-125 win over the Rockets.
They outscored them 19-10 in OT after scoring just 17 4Q pts.
Nwora scored 18, Turner had 21. Mathurin was injured in the 1Q
Next: Saturday at Detroit. – 9:41 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Kenyon Martin Jr. with a throw down dunkin transition. Air has come out of this joint since the Mathurin injury. – 8:06 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Quick story on Mathurin. Obviously, don’t know too much yet: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:48 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin had to be carried off the court after rolling his ankle here. This didn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/3Bgr4t1lFv – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Veterans George Hill and James Johnson carrying Mathurin directly to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Fp4pEjQkBk – 7:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Looked like Bennedict Mathurin turned his right ankle. In a good deal of pain as he is helped off the floor, putting no weight on it. – 7:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Benn Mathurin down on the court, holding his right ankle. In a lot of pain.
He and Buddy Hield have played in every game this season. – 7:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Benn Mathurin down on the court in pain, holding his right ankle. In a lot of pain.
He and Buddy Hield have played in every game this season. – 7:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Bennedict Mathurin goes down and he’s grabbing his right ankle. – 7:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers were on an 11-0 run before the Rockets got the last two buckets. Mathurin and Duarte on the floor and Carlisle wasn’t thrilled with the defense there. – 7:31 PM
Dustin Dopirak: Carlisle: “Benn’s got a right ankle sprain. Not sure exactly how severe yet, but we’ll know more in the next day or so.” -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / March 10, 2023
Scott Agness: Benn Mathurin has been ruled out for the rest of the game after rolling his right ankle to the outside in the 1Q vs Rockets. pic.twitter.com/QskrQ0GJMr -via Twitter @ScottAgness / March 9, 2023
Only 12 players go to the World Cup or Olympics, and there are two players committed to Team Canada who are on European pro teams (Kevin Pangos, Melvin Ejim), so there is some room to maneuver by a player or two when it comes time for Nurse and Canada’s deep thinkers to submit a final roster. “Going right to him (Murray), I would say that’s a little bit of a tough one,” Nurse said. “I would say he is fully committed. He came to all the camps. He really wants to play. He’s got a lot of season left. He’s got a playoff run left. I think if he comes through healthy and he’s good I think so (for Murray) at the World Cup.” Nurse also said Mathurin, who was on the Canadian World Cup team in 2019, “has expressed a strong interest in playing this summer.” -via The Athletic / February 27, 2023