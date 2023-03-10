Blazers expected to keep Matisse Thybulle in free agency

Matisse Thybulle is in line to become a restricted free agent this summer if Portland gives him a qualifying offer in June. With his Bird Rights, they’ll have the right to match any offer sheet that he signs with another team as a restricted free agent. But Thybulle is expected to remain in Portland. “That’s the thought behind it,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said of trading for him. ” He’s the type of guy that we like, that’s going to compete on the defensive end and is going to play a selfless game on the offensive end. And he’s just a winning spirit.”
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:43 PM
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Here are a few thoughts on Matisse Thybulle and “fear based play”
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 1:03 PM
Here are a few thoughts on Matisse Thybulle and “fear based play”
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 1:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle’s new beginning, Joel Embiid and James Harden’s pairing… youtu.be/_bjPkIxx0MA via @YouTube – 11:26 AM
Matisse Thybulle’s new beginning, Joel Embiid and James Harden’s pairing… youtu.be/_bjPkIxx0MA via @YouTube – 11:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle: “For me, specifically, I feel like there was a lot more fear-based play in Philadelphia as opposed to what I’m doing here in Portland.”
Former Sixers G back to having fun as member of Trail Blazers: ‘It’s been really nice to feel wanted’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:08 AM
Matisse Thybulle: “For me, specifically, I feel like there was a lot more fear-based play in Philadelphia as opposed to what I’m doing here in Portland.”
Former Sixers G back to having fun as member of Trail Blazers: ‘It’s been really nice to feel wanted’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:08 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle back to having fun as member of Trail Blazers: ‘It’s been really nice to feel wanted’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #PortlandTrailBlazers – 5:05 AM
Matisse Thybulle back to having fun as member of Trail Blazers: ‘It’s been really nice to feel wanted’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #PortlandTrailBlazers – 5:05 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle makes his return to Philly tomorrow. Doc Rivers and the rest of the team are happy for his success in Portland. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/09/doc… via @SixersWire – 2:27 PM
Matisse Thybulle makes his return to Philly tomorrow. Doc Rivers and the rest of the team are happy for his success in Portland. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/09/doc… via @SixersWire – 2:27 PM
More on this storyline
The City of Brotherly Love has been everything to Matisse Thybulle, who is now back in town with the Portland Trail Blazers to face the 76ers for the first time on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. “It’s what the NBA has been to me,” Thybulle said. “It’s what being a professional or what being an adult has been. Yeah, Philadelphia has been home.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 10, 2023
As a result, it made sense for Thybulle to tag the mural painted on the Frankford Avenue side of Garage Fishtown before his early morning flight to Portland on Feb. 10, the day after the Sixers traded Thybulle to the Trail Blazers. “It was a cool way to say goodbye in a symbolic way,” he said of tagging his mural. Thybulle is not upset that someone later defaced the mural with paint, leading Garage Fishtown to take it down. “It’s sad,” he said. “But as with anything with my career in Philadelphia, all things come to an end. Everything evolves into something new. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 10, 2023
“The snowstorm and the video are memorable isolated from each other; both of them together is great,’’ Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle said. “It made for one of the most unique experiences I’ve had as an NBA player.’’ -via The Athletic / February 28, 2023