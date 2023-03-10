Blazers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (43-22) at Wells Fargo Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday March 10, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 0, Philadelphia 76ers 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
pov: you’re warming up with @Tyrese Maxey.
📱@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/jMVPsB1WEm – 6:49 PM
pov: you’re warming up with @Tyrese Maxey.
📱@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/jMVPsB1WEm – 6:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Philadelphia 76ers
⌚️ 4:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/LDHD9RSo8s – 6:32 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Philadelphia 76ers
⌚️ 4:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/LDHD9RSo8s – 6:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters vs. Blazers :
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 6:32 PM
Sixers starters vs. Blazers :
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 6:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 6:31 PM
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/5n8PHxPHgc – 6:30 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/5n8PHxPHgc – 6:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tweeted about this a few times this week, so here is my list of random role players likeliest to become Twitter heroes after swinging a playoff game on sheer effort:
– Lamar Stevens
– Christian Braun
– Jevon Carter
– Paul Reed
– Jalen McDaniels
– Jordan McLaughlin – 6:28 PM
Tweeted about this a few times this week, so here is my list of random role players likeliest to become Twitter heroes after swinging a playoff game on sheer effort:
– Lamar Stevens
– Christian Braun
– Jevon Carter
– Paul Reed
– Jalen McDaniels
– Jordan McLaughlin – 6:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
t-minus one hour until tip. 🏀
courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/dQVLq1HKfW – 6:06 PM
t-minus one hour until tip. 🏀
courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/dQVLq1HKfW – 6:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 5:44 PM
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 5:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (ankle) will return tonight against the #Sixers. – 5:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (ankle) will return tonight against the #Sixers. – 5:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons will play tonight at Philadelphia. Jusuf Nurkic will have his minutes increased after playing 17 at Boston. All according to Chauncey Billups. pic.twitter.com/os2SC54P0L – 5:34 PM
Anfernee Simons will play tonight at Philadelphia. Jusuf Nurkic will have his minutes increased after playing 17 at Boston. All according to Chauncey Billups. pic.twitter.com/os2SC54P0L – 5:34 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers say Anfernee Simons (ankle) will return tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 5:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers say Anfernee Simons (ankle) will return tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 5:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers G Jaden Springer has been reassigned to the Delaware Blue Coats. – 4:47 PM
#Sixers G Jaden Springer has been reassigned to the Delaware Blue Coats. – 4:47 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle getting ready for his South Philly return tonight to face the Sixers. Came out smiling and gave a hug to Bball Paul pic.twitter.com/TpJyYWPjER – 4:34 PM
Matisse Thybulle getting ready for his South Philly return tonight to face the Sixers. Came out smiling and gave a hug to Bball Paul pic.twitter.com/TpJyYWPjER – 4:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🚨 @RushOrderTees virtual t-shirt toss!🚨
RT this tweet up until tip off tonight for your chance to win a 76ers prize pack and a $50 off promo code to RushOrderTees! pic.twitter.com/6UwUNnUQyM – 3:51 PM
🚨 @RushOrderTees virtual t-shirt toss!🚨
RT this tweet up until tip off tonight for your chance to win a 76ers prize pack and a $50 off promo code to RushOrderTees! pic.twitter.com/6UwUNnUQyM – 3:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Yesterday, we partnered with @cryptocom and @Joel Embiid‘s ‘In Memory of Arthur’ foundation to host groups from the local community ages 12-18. The kids got to tour the 76ers Training Complex, have a Court of Dreams experience, and meet Joel! pic.twitter.com/yF2j2aMSDQ – 3:29 PM
Yesterday, we partnered with @cryptocom and @Joel Embiid‘s ‘In Memory of Arthur’ foundation to host groups from the local community ages 12-18. The kids got to tour the 76ers Training Complex, have a Court of Dreams experience, and meet Joel! pic.twitter.com/yF2j2aMSDQ – 3:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Whole bunch of analysis on the Matisse Thybull, Jalen McDaniels trade.
And an alarming trend the Sixers continue to have with Doc Rivers’ odd rotations.
libertyballers.com/2023/3/10/2363… – 3:23 PM
Whole bunch of analysis on the Matisse Thybull, Jalen McDaniels trade.
And an alarming trend the Sixers continue to have with Doc Rivers’ odd rotations.
libertyballers.com/2023/3/10/2363… – 3:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Whole bunch of analysis on the Matisse Thybull, Jalen McDaniels trade.
And an alarming trend the Sixers continue to have with Doc Rivers’ odd rotations. – 3:23 PM
Whole bunch of analysis on the Matisse Thybull, Jalen McDaniels trade.
And an alarming trend the Sixers continue to have with Doc Rivers’ odd rotations. – 3:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Prime James Harden had dudes playing defense with their hands behind their backs and other players “guarding” him while standing beside him. I randomly think about that sometimes. – 3:14 PM
Prime James Harden had dudes playing defense with their hands behind their backs and other players “guarding” him while standing beside him. I randomly think about that sometimes. – 3:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Since the trade deadline on Feb. 9, Fred VanVleet is averaging 23.3 assist points created per game. That’s sixth most in the NBA over that span just ahead of Nikola Jokic. He trails only Haliburton, Harden, Ball, Trae, and Chris Paul. – 3:09 PM
Since the trade deadline on Feb. 9, Fred VanVleet is averaging 23.3 assist points created per game. That’s sixth most in the NBA over that span just ahead of Nikola Jokic. He trails only Haliburton, Harden, Ball, Trae, and Chris Paul. – 3:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:43 PM
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Cam is cookin’ 😮💨
@Cam Reddish is our @carmax Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/EgKSlqm4Uz – 2:30 PM
Cam is cookin’ 😮💨
@Cam Reddish is our @carmax Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/EgKSlqm4Uz – 2:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/gIKOUCGR8V – 2:01 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/gIKOUCGR8V – 2:01 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Tyrese Maxey in the @newbalancehoops ‘Neighborhood Invitational’ collection. #WeGotNow
https://t.co/DmkyX1Q0fe pic.twitter.com/b47KaeXm6l – 1:40 PM
👀 @Tyrese Maxey in the @newbalancehoops ‘Neighborhood Invitational’ collection. #WeGotNow
https://t.co/DmkyX1Q0fe pic.twitter.com/b47KaeXm6l – 1:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most threes made from 30+ feet this season:
36 – Damian Lillard
24 – Trae Young
21 – LaMelo Ball
17 – Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/OE44stBo7c – 1:35 PM
Most threes made from 30+ feet this season:
36 – Damian Lillard
24 – Trae Young
21 – LaMelo Ball
17 – Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/OE44stBo7c – 1:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We’re kicking off Womens History Month with our first Restaurant Takeover at Rose City Coffee Co. ☕️
Saturday, March 11 from 10 am – noon. We can’t wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/nJ4pMo7pgy – 1:33 PM
We’re kicking off Womens History Month with our first Restaurant Takeover at Rose City Coffee Co. ☕️
Saturday, March 11 from 10 am – noon. We can’t wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/nJ4pMo7pgy – 1:33 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: @Damian Lillard still believes Portland can salvage the season. “We just have to keep fighting,” says Lillard. This offseason, Lillard tells @SInow he wants the Blazers to be aggressive — and to get something done si.com/nba/2023/03/10… – 1:16 PM
Column: @Damian Lillard still believes Portland can salvage the season. “We just have to keep fighting,” says Lillard. This offseason, Lillard tells @SInow he wants the Blazers to be aggressive — and to get something done si.com/nba/2023/03/10… – 1:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG this season in:
October – Luka (36.7)
November – Embiid (34.1)
December – Embiid (35.4)
January – Embiid (34.9)
February – Dame (38.5)
March – Booker (38.0) pic.twitter.com/ayLbRFNOv4 – 1:13 PM
Most PPG this season in:
October – Luka (36.7)
November – Embiid (34.1)
December – Embiid (35.4)
January – Embiid (34.9)
February – Dame (38.5)
March – Booker (38.0) pic.twitter.com/ayLbRFNOv4 – 1:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
looking to keep a good thing going. 👀
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns
nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 1:08 PM
looking to keep a good thing going. 👀
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns
nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 1:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Here are a few thoughts on Matisse Thybulle and “fear based play”
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 1:03 PM
Here are a few thoughts on Matisse Thybulle and “fear based play”
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 1:03 PM