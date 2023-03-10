Live stream: Cavaliers 5, Heat 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) play against the Miami Heat (35-32) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 10, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 5, Miami Heat 6 (Q1 09:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Late-arriving crowd tonight here in Miami. This place is very empty at the moment. – 8:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Friday Night Miami Lights.
#CavsHeat tips at 8:00PM ET on @BallySportsCLE. pic.twitter.com/eiiQoVEuKf – 7:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
It’s all coming down to the wire. Don’t miss any of tonight’s action vs. the Cavs – https://t.co/yTY60GN6d4 pic.twitter.com/QZr7VXniyr – 7:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Nothing more important than family. 🙌 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/YKVGaIqbpe – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent as starters. – 7:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This version of Cleveland definitely changes the Heat’s defensive outlook a bit
More willingness to force the ball out of Donovan’s hands
But also can’t overcommit off-ball since more spot-up guys will be slotted in those lineups – 7:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Full story on #Cavs Darius Garland being OUT tonight
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/d… – 7:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert is starting tonight in place of Darius Garland, who is out. He’ll start with the other four regular starters of Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 7:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caris LeVert starting tonight for Cleveland in place of sidelined Darius Garland. – 7:20 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight in MIA:
Mitchell
LeVert
Okoro
E. Mobley
Allen – 7:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is OUT tonight against Miami, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert will start in his place, sources say. – 7:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We have Miami Mar in the building tonight.👀 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/OAASygDROo – 6:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
South Beach pt. ✌️.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LDer3Eo2ww – 6:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tweeted about this a few times this week, so here is my list of random role players likeliest to become Twitter heroes after swinging a playoff game on sheer effort:
– Lamar Stevens
– Christian Braun
– Jevon Carter
– Paul Reed
– Jalen McDaniels
– Jordan McLaughlin – 6:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Orlando Robinson goes from savior to surplus, but still at work for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Kevin Love eager for opportunity alongside Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: How badly do the Heat need Kyle Lowry back in the lineup? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love will be available tonight vs. Cavs.
Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic out for Heat. – 6:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Heat: starting big man Wendell Carter Jr. isn’t listed and is expected to be available after missing the last three games because of hip pain. pic.twitter.com/2cYGzAMaPY – 5:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The question for the Heat tonight is if they can score at the same rate in the paint that they did early in the last game
We know where hanging your hat on the 3 point shooting will get you
Have to get creative
Run interior sets for Bam (!) – 5:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most dunks this season:
173 – Evan Mobley
163 – Jarrett Allen
159 – Rudy Gobert
158 – Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/pYjxhLV7q4 – 5:11 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Imagine if our guys had dunk cams on their mini hoops growing up 📹 #HEAT35 pic.twitter.com/m8hGaNF3uN – 4:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kevin Love anxious for opportunity alongside Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: The numerology behind Love’s No. 42; and Duncan Robinson sidelined by illness. – 3:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Undrafted rookie Orlando Robinson went from Heat backup center to inactive. What’s next for Robinson? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry out tonight but looks to be nearing his return, and the rest of the Heat injury report – 3:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I spoke with Pau Gasol about his emotions following his jersey retirement, Jimmy Butler flying cross-country to congratulate him, his conversation with Anthony Davis about being a Laker great, his influence on the international game’s dominance and more:
https://t.co/SESua5o1ai pic.twitter.com/CHzA9fwQNp – 2:47 PM
