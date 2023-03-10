Dillon Brooks on Draymond Green: 'I know I'm a better player than him'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addresses the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole play in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/08/war… – 7:00 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks on Draymond Green, Warriors: ‘They never forget’ who we are dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks had a very strange interaction with each other 😅
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Nothing was off limits when Dillon Brooks spoke about Draymond Green on Thursday night. 💀 pic.twitter.com/DoY3EszUMB – 12:37 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks on Ja Morant’s postgame phone call to the Grizzlies’ locker room: pic.twitter.com/41PbsN9DzP – 12:32 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
There’s no Warriors-Grizzlies rivalry for Draymond 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/gPa5OA66S6 – 12:15 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
More Dillon Brooks, on the Grizzlies locker room:
“We’ve all got the same type of mindset. There’s no cancers or poisonous guys. The worst guy we’ve got? You’re talking to him right now.” – 12:08 AM
More Dillon Brooks, on the Grizzlies locker room:
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I’m sure this has already been shared, but Dillon Brooks, postgame, on Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/pAK56VNDcs – 12:01 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Thinking about Draymond Green’s postgame comments about how anyone can win in March, “I can hardly get out of bed in March.” I feel like that’s a big part of the problem this season. No sense of urgency during the regular season, at some point time is going to run out. #DubNation – 11:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
And that’ll be all from sixth-year Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. Good night to all. – 11:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said it was a “low blow” for Draymond Green to try to put his Grizzlies teammates against him when he made his podcast comments.
“I ain’t out there getting into physical altercations with my teammates.” – 11:29 PM
Dillon Brooks said it was a “low blow” for Draymond Green to try to put his Grizzlies teammates against him when he made his podcast comments.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks was asked if Draymond Green’s comments offended him:
“No, because I know I’m a better player than him.” – 11:26 PM
Dillon Brooks was asked if Draymond Green’s comments offended him:
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks was asked if this was satisfying: “No, no yet.”
“We want to see them in the playoffs.” – 11:24 PM
Dillon Brooks was asked if this was satisfying: “No, no yet.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks told Taylor Jenkins to match his minutes with Stephen Curry in the second half. – 11:23 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green says the Warriors – Grizzlies isn’t a rivalry b/c the two teams involved have to trade wins. Green points out the dubs have 4 championships, the Grizz have zero. I appreciate Dray’s confidence but now the dubs need to back up the talk with their play. #dubnation – 11:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks gets last word with Draymond Green after Grizzlies victory nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/09/dil… – 10:53 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Draymond Green explains why Grizzlies-Warriors does not qualify as a rivalry: pic.twitter.com/kyfSHtlonF – 10:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Draymond might be right about the baiting. But you get technical fouls when the officials give you technical fouls, in my opinion. – 10:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
When Dillon Brooks got the mic tonight, he told Draymond Green what to do the next time he’s speaking into one. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/vOR8oFUYxV – 10:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I asked Draymond Green about his nose-to-nose moment with Dillon Brooks and the officials letting it go. pic.twitter.com/Je3lSHcFVf – 10:41 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I asked Draymond Green about his nose-to-nose moment with Dillon Brooks and the officials letting it go. pic.twitter.com/iIc2MMIOdH – 10:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond on not taking Brooks’ bait: “I decide when I get a technical foul…that’s probably the difference between me and him. I do that to him? Double tech because he’d respond. But it’s not a double tech because I didn’t respond. One of us are baitable, one of us aren’t.” – 10:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond doesn’t think the Warriors-Grizzlies are a rivalry. Anyone can win a game in March, he said. “Rivalries are created by you win, I win. Clearly we’ve won four times and their organization has zero championships.” – 10:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green on that moment with Dillon Brooks toward the end of the first half: “He thought he would bait me like he gets baited. I get technical fouls when I want to get technical fouls, I don’t get baited into technical fouls.” – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That was a pretty calm Draymond after the game, and it was still full of great quotes – 10:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green says Warriors-Grizzlies still isn’t a rivalry despite tonight’s loss. “It was a basketball game,” he said. – 10:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond on Warriors-Grizzlies: “Let’s not call this a rivalry. It’s a basketball game.” – 10:28 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
You can tell Dillon Brooks hasn’t regularly read stuff on the internet since college because he keeps referring to bloggers and blogging in these interviews. Is anyone actually referred to as a blogger anymore? – 10:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies clap back against the Warriors 👏 pic.twitter.com/UiIG6ABTdF – 10:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies had all five starters in double figures and racked up 36 assists against the Golden State Warriors. Dillon Brooks put together a solid performance.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 PM
The Grizzlies had all five starters in double figures and racked up 36 assists against the Golden State Warriors. Dillon Brooks put together a solid performance.
Three quick takeaways:
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I mean obviously TNT interviewed him to stir the pot / for TV entertainment asking about Draymond the FIRST question in the postgame interview 🤣🤣🤣 – 10:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“I told Draymond keep the mic (open). Keep doing the podcast, keep blogging. It’s cute. It’s fun for him.” — Dillon Brooks – 10:05 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Lol why is Dillon Brooks acting like he led the Grizzlies to victory in the postgame interview? 14pts on 1/7 from deep isn’t anything to write home about. I know the Grizz won but STILL he was the 5th leading scorer & didn’t lead his team in any statistical category. #dubnation – 10:05 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks in TNT postgame interview: “You should give the mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” – 10:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks walking off the court with TNT: “You should give that mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” – 10:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks walking off the court with TNT: “You should give that mix to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks with @JaredSGreenberg after the game 😆 pic.twitter.com/z6dVkDK2jB – 10:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dillon Brooks finishes walkoff by telling TNT’s Jared Greenberg “you should give the mic to Draymond” – 10:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors fall in Memphis 131-110. “Bye Draymond” is echoing through the crowd behind me.
Golden State (34-33) went 0-3 on this road trip. Milwaukee and Phoenix are up next on the schedule. – 9:58 PM
Warriors fall in Memphis 131-110. “Bye Draymond” is echoing through the crowd behind me.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I regret that I will not be in the locker room to hear what Dillon Brooks has to say tonight.
Damn. – 9:53 PM
I regret that I will not be in the locker room to hear what Dillon Brooks has to say tonight.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
TNT broadcast showing Dillon Brooks walking around talking s— to every Warriors player on the court during these free throws. – 9:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has kept his cool on the court tonight following Dillon Brooks’ comments last week.
Steve Kerr has faith it will stay that way.
https://t.co/35i47ALLpp pic.twitter.com/NTWVfEL4h9 – 9:06 PM
Draymond Green has kept his cool on the court tonight following Dillon Brooks’ comments last week.
Steve Kerr has faith it will stay that way.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Warriors Grizzlies are feeling like the 90’s Bulls Pistons. I love it. Plus, add the Draymond Brooks rivalry. #SPICY – 8:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters at halftime, down by 18 to the Grizzlies
Jordan Poole: Minus-32
Klay Thompson: Minus-23
Donte DiVincenzo: Minus-22
Steph Curry: Minus-4
Draymond Green: Minus-2 – 8:45 PM
Warriors starters at halftime, down by 18 to the Grizzlies
Jordan Poole: Minus-32
Klay Thompson: Minus-23
Donte DiVincenzo: Minus-22
Steph Curry: Minus-4
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
This game is great. It’s still possible. (With a long way still to go.) Grizzlies 77, Warriors 59. Dillon Brooks with the three best plays of the half. – 8:45 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
That was rousing. Grizz up at the half, 77-59. Dillon scores on Draymond and gets in his face for more of what Steve Kerr called …. Banter! – 8:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Frank exchange of ideas between Draymond and Brooks pic.twitter.com/eRxI3p0ZaU – 8:41 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Been a rough few weeks for Grizz Nation but that moment between Dillon and Draymond was pretty awesome – 8:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green just had a brief exchange on the baseline. It’s getting loud in here. Warriors down 17 with 52.7 seconds left in the half. – 8:39 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Every time Draymond catches the ball fans all over the place are yelling “Shoot! Shoot it!” – 8:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
When Dillon Brooks had the ball on offense, Klay Thompson yelled from the scorers table, “shoot it!”
When Brooks missed, Klay said, “We gone live with Brooks shooting it all day.” – 8:25 PM
When Dillon Brooks had the ball on offense, Klay Thompson yelled from the scorers table, “shoot it!”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s killing Dillon Brooks to stay calm after that possession. You just know it is. 😂 – 8:24 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies had a lineup with no point guard, no center and Roddy/Ziaire Williams against a lineup with Curry/Dray. 20-point Grizz lead down to six. – 8:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
One day after Draymond responded to Dillon Brooks 😳 pic.twitter.com/az6OVD0b25 – 8:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors’ starters of Steph, Poole, DiVincenzo, Klay and Draymond played 5:08 together in the first quarter
They were outscored 24-12 – 8:07 PM
The Warriors’ starters of Steph, Poole, DiVincenzo, Klay and Draymond played 5:08 together in the first quarter
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Warriors playing four guards with Draymond Green guarding Jaren. Pulls him out and Tillman has feasted a couple of times. Hey, basketball. – 7:36 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Defending inside 6 feet (min 5 shots per game)
Walker Kessler ranks as the 4th best defender. The only guys better this year are Draymond Green, Giannis and Jaren Jackson Jr.
By the end of the year all three may have won defensive player of the year – 7:18 PM
Defending inside 6 feet (min 5 shots per game)
Walker Kessler ranks as the 4th best defender. The only guys better this year are Draymond Green, Giannis and Jaren Jackson Jr.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are going super small with a four-guard lineup against the Grizzlies.
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Should be interesting to watch. – 7:12 PM
Warriors are going super small with a four-guard lineup against the Grizzlies.
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
23rd different starting line-up for the Warriors this season, fourth unique line-up in the last four games.
Your starters:
Steph, Jordan, Donte, Klay, Draymond. – 7:09 PM
23rd different starting line-up for the Warriors this season, fourth unique line-up in the last four games.
Your starters:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting small in Memphis tonight. Three guards. Klay at PF, Draymond at C vs a Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman frontline.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green – 7:04 PM
Warriors starting small in Memphis tonight. Three guards. Klay at PF, Draymond at C vs a Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman frontline.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond vs Brooks in head-to-head matchups:
Dray — Brooks —
6.2 PPG 12.9 PPG
7.5 RPG 2.3 RPG
7.3 APG 1.8 APG
1.1 SPG 1.0 SPG
1.9 BPG 0.3 BPG pic.twitter.com/jZJNr8RT4G – 6:49 PM
Draymond vs Brooks in head-to-head matchups:
Dray — Brooks —
6.2 PPG 12.9 PPG
7.5 RPG 2.3 RPG
7.3 APG 1.8 APG
1.1 SPG 1.0 SPG
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on the back-and-forth between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks: “He knows how valuable he is. He knows he can’t get that next (technical foul). We need him.” – 6:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green having 15 technical fouls: “I’ve never said one word to Draymond, and he’s never crossed the limit.” – 6:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins called Draymond’s comments about Dillon Brooks on yesterday “competitive banter.” – 6:00 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: Aaron Rodgers edges closer to Jets, KD hurt, grumpy Boeheim’s retirement, @GaryParrishCBS, Buy/Sell w/Decel, Calvin Ridley, NBA injuries, Draymond’s takedown, more.
LISTEN:
RetierThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: Aaron Rodgers edges closer to Jets, KD hurt, grumpy Boeheim’s retirement, @GaryParrishCBS, Buy/Sell w/Decel, Calvin Ridley, NBA injuries, Draymond’s takedown, more.
LISTEN:
RetierThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:37 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Feels like Dillon Brooks should have been on the 2011-14 era Indiana Pacers. – 8:32 AM
More on this storyline
Dressed down in a nude-colored designer sweater with dark brown pants to match, Dillon Brooks slid his feet into his Dolce & Gabbana sneakers and put on his dark colored brown shades as media members circled around him in the locker room after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 131-110 Thursday night at FedExForum. “This is the hot topic right here,” Brooks said with a grin on his face. This was Brooks’ chance to get his jab back in the verbal war with Draymond Green of the Warriors. After all, he started it with his comments in an ESPN story about Green. A day before Thursday’s game, Green ruthlessly responded to Brooks. Among the many things Green said was implying that the Grizzlies will be a better team after Brooks leaves. Brooks won the war on the floor Thursday. He finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting and six assists, but that wasn’t enough. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 10, 2023
Clutch Points: Jared Greenberg: “That was an impressive showing tonight.” Dillon Brooks: “Thank you. Appreciate it. Appreciate it. You should give the mic to Draymond, then will talk about me… Make him keep talking about me so I can play better” 😂 pic.twitter.com/FezaZ0OSta -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 10, 2023
Clutch Points: Jared Greenberg: “What was the message that you had for Draymond?” Dillon Brooks: “Keep doing his podcast, keep blogging… It’s cute, it’s fun for him.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/5QEud3JKo8 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 10, 2023
Clutch Points: “Who do you want to sign? You wanna sign Carmelo Anthony? You wanna sign Dwight Howard? Who do you want to sign? Those guys are trying get back into the league. They’re not trying to hone in on a guy and be a vet. A real vet is like Udonis Haslem.” Dillon pic.twitter.com/hI5Hf5V20D… -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 10, 2023